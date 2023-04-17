Steelers officially announce the additions of Tanner Muse and Braden Mann

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the addition of two players to the 90-man offseason roster. After both were reported on Friday, the Steelers announced they have signed linebacker Tanner Muse told one-year deal and have claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, Muse missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. In 2021, Muse did not make the Raiders’ 53-man roster and never played in a regular-season game. Muse was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and landed on the 53-man roster late in the season where he appeared in a total of six games with four tackles. In those games, Muse did not play a defensive snap while logging 100 special team snaps. Last season, Muse appeared in all 17 games with one start, but only played 80 defensive snaps compared to 325 special team snaps. In all, Muse had 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

Steelers fans may recall Tanner Muse being a potential late-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft coming out of Clemson as a safety. Many at BTSC had Muse mocked to the Steelers in the fourth or fifth round, but ultimately Muse was selected by the Raiders two picks before the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith in the third.

Braden Mann was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. Mann led the NFL his rookie season in punts with 82 and punting yards with 3,598. With a 43.9 yards per punt average as a rookie, Mann missed seven games in 2021 due to injury but increased his average to 45.7 yards per punt in his second season. Last year, Mann had 83 punts for 3,889 yards and a 46.9 yards per punt average.

During this offseason, the Jets brought back Thomas Morstead who filled in for Mann during the 2021 season and ultimately made the decision to release Mann on Thursday. Mann is a former Ray Guy Award winner for being the best collegiate punter in a season, much like Pressley Harvin III who has been the Steelers punter that last two seasons. Since being drafted, both punters have struggled with inconsistency in their NFL careers.

