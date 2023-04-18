Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: Could the Steelers party like it’s 1987 in the 2023?

As a NFL Draft nostalgist (if that is a word), Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis remembers the 1987 Steelers’ selection process, and pines for it to be somewhat replicated in 2023. BAD decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

1987 as a draft guide for 2023

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Hangover: Are the Steelers a successful draft away from being real contenders?

With the NFL Draft steadily approaching we discuss the importance of a successful draft! Rumors are flying and we ask are the Steelers a few picks away from being a true Super Bowl contender? Join Daniel J. and Shannon White for your Steelers day after remedy of Steelers news and coverage!

Check out the rundown of the show:

Could the 2023 Draft be the key to a dynasty?

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How second-year Steelers will shape the 2023 season

The Steelers need all 53 men on their roster to contribute to the 2023 season, but the second-year players may just be the centerpieces of the team. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Sophomore Steelers

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE