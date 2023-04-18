2023 NFL Draft: Breaking down the AFC North team needs

The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away, and most NFL organizations are putting the final touches on their draft boards before the selection process begins on April 27th. The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all teams who call the AFC North home, are starting to decide which team needs trump others.

With all that being said, most fans of the black-and-gold admittedly will also keep a close eye on the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens to always keep tabs on the rest of the division.

Our very own Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar did a division-by-division look across the NFL, and recently dove head-first into the AFC North. Below you’ll see their projections for not just the top team needs per team, but also a sneaky need and players who could fit for that particular team.

Take a look at the lists by team below, and be sure to check out their podcast in the player at the bottom of the article!

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Top Needs: CB, EDGE

Sneaky Need: S

Players that Make Sense at Pick No. 22:

Deonte Banks

Julius Brents

Brian Branch

Emmanuel Forbes

Quentin Johnston

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Top Needs: OT, CB

Sneaky Need: TE

Players that Make Sense at Pick No. 28:

Anton Harrison

Matthew Bergeron

Dalton Kincaid

Luke Musgrave

DJ Turner

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Top Needs: EDGEG, ILB, DT

Sneaky Need: RB

Players that Make Sense at Pick No. 74 (No 1st/2nd Round Pick)

Daiyan Henley

Zach Harrison

Moro Ojomo

Andre Carter

Izzy Ibanikanda

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Top Needs: CB, OT, ILB

Sneaky Need: WR

Players that Make Sense at Pick No. 17:

Joey Porter Jr.

Broderick Jones

Deonte Banks

Jordan Addison

Let us know what you think of these needs/players, and be sure to check out their podcast where they go more in-depth in the podcast player below: