Steelers reportedly working on a deal for Rams WR Allen Robinson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, but they certainly aren’t just sitting on their hands and waiting for the 3-day even to start next Thursday. Instead, they continue to sign players who they feel can better their current roster.

The most recent rumor circulating is from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who is reporting the Steelers and Los Angeles Rams are working on a trade for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.



If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

Robinson is due a whopping $15 million dollars in guaranteed money in 2023, but the Rams are reportedly picking up $5 million of that, with the Steelers expected to absorb most of the rest. This per Adam Schefter of ESPN...

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

A second-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson has nine NFL seasons under his belt. In his first four years in Jacksonville, Robinson had a 1,400 yard season in 2015 where he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns was a Pro Bowl selection. After appearing in only one game in 2017 after he injured his ACL the first week of the season, Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Playing an additional year in 2021 on the franchise tag, Robinson had 3,561 receiving yards on 293 receptions and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons in Chicago.

Signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in 2022, Robinson underachieved as he appeared in 10 games with 33 receptions for 339 yards in three touchdowns. Robinson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List at the end of November with a foot injury.

During the 2022 season with the Rams, Robinson lined up in the slot 27.2% of his snaps according to Pro Football Focus with the remainder of his snaps coming on the outside.

If Robinson’s overall health is good enough for a trade to be completed, it would likely bump wide receiver down the Steelers’ team need list heading into the draft. It wouldn’t necessarily remove it entirely, but would likely result in the team looking at other positions of need before wide receiver.

Again, this trade is not official, but if it does become official the Steelers wide receiver depth chart would look like this heading into the draft:

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Allen Robinson

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszewski

Anthony Miller

Cody White

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.

UPDATE:

The terms of the proposed trade, if Allen Robinson passes his physical Wednesday.