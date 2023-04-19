Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: Waking Up Day 3 Draft Sleepers

With mock drafts a plenty focusing on the first round, check out where the Steelers and the rest of the NFL could go on Day 3. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Day 3 Mockin’

The Scho Bro Show: Steelers Mock Draft, Scho Bro style

Every draft season, fans are bombarded with mock drafts. One of the most entertaining and analytical of all of said mocks are of the Scho Bro variety. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Running the mock draft simulator

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: After the draft this Steelers team will hardly be recognizable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have bucked some historical trends over the last two decades this offseason, and it has resulted in an overhaul of the roster. Join Jeff Hartman as he dives into the additions to the team, and how this 2023 Steelers will have a very different look to it.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Who are these guys in black and gold?

The Mail Bag

