What happened to the Steelers’ 2017 draft class?

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. The last few offseasons, we dove into a Steelers NFL draft class starting with the 2004 NFL Draft and outlined a successive draft each week. In doing so, each player selected by the Steelers was highlighted as to how their NFL career, or lack thereof, took shape. Each year was outlined with the last three draft classes all combined into one since a large number of the players were still with the team.

Since it worked the last two seasons, and since a lot of the research has already been done, let’s look back at they players from these drafts yet again, this time looking at two different years, on separate days, each week leading up to the last week of April. The last two years started with 2004 because Ben Roethlisberger had played the previous year. With Big Ben now retired, we’ll start with the 2011 draft since Cam Heyward is the oldest drafted player on the Steelers from 2022. For players no longer in the league, a lot of the information will be the same while others will be updated where needed.

Part 7 of 10 will highlight the Steelers 2017 NFL draft, which now only has one member of the class still in Pittsburgh.

So let’s take a look at the eight players drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL draft:

T.J. Watt

Outside Linebacker, Wisconsin

Round 1

Pick 30

Steelers fans should not have to be informed what is going on with Trent Jordan Watt these days. Already a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro, Watt was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 before bringing home the award in 2021. Signing a four-year extension just before the start of the 2021 season, T.J. Watt is under contract with the Steelers through 2025. The extension was worth over $112 million with $80 million in guaranteed money. Even with a high investment, T.J. Watt seems to be well worth his contract as he tied the NFL‘s all-time single-season sack record of 22.5 in 15 games in 2021. The 2022 season saw a big step back from T.J. Watt because of injury. Injuring his pectoral the first game of the season, Watt was origionally feared to be out for the season. Instead, Watt missed the next seven games as the Steelers went 1-6. Watt did return for the final nine games where the Steelers went 7-2.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Wide receiver, USC

Round 2

Pick 62

Although many Steelers fans were unhappy with this draft pick with the Steelers dire need at cornerback, JuJu Smith-Schuster stole the hearts of many fans his first couple years in the league. Putting up great numbers and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster has not had the same production over the next two seasons. Of course, he played 2019 while battling an injury and without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. As fans assumed they would be bidding farewell to Smith-Schuster at the end of his rookie deal, JuJu reportedly took less money for one additional season in Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, that season saw a shoulder injury in Week 5 supposedly end his 2021 season. Instead, Smith-Schuster found his was back onto the field for one last game in the playoffs. Smith-Schuster signed an incentive-laden deal for 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was able to get a Super Bowl ring. Smith-Schuster signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots during the 2023 offseason.

Cameron Sutton

Cornerback, Tennessee

Round 3

Pick 94

Not becoming a full-time starter for the Steelers until 2021, Sutton is arguably the best cornerback the Steelers have drafted in recent years. Signing a two-year deal in 2021 to stay in Pittsburgh, Sutton emerged as the Steelers top cornerback in 2022. Sutton turned his strong season into a big payday as he signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions for $33 million.

James Conner

Running back, Pittsburgh

Round 3

Pick 105

James Conner was selected with the Steelers third-round compensatory draft pick courtesy of the departure of Kelvin Beachum and became an instant fan favorite. Between overcoming cancer and being a hometown kid playing at the University of Pittsburgh, Conner saw limited action as a rookie. But when called upon in 2018 as Le’Veon Bell sat out the season in a contract dispute, Conner was selected to the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, injuries and availability have been the biggest concern with Conner, although it is a common problem among running backs across the entire NFL. With the Steelers looking to revamp their running game for 2021, James Conner was allowed to test free agency and signed a one-year deal for $1.75 million with the Arizona Cardinals. Making his second Pro Bowl while with the Cardinals after scoring 15 rushing touchdowns and three more receiving, Conner signed back with Arizona for three years at $21 million in 2022. Last season brought more typical James Conner with good production but missed games as he appeared in 13 of 17 games for the struggling Cardinals.

Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback, Tennessee

Round 4

Pick 135

After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering and a 4.0 GPA, Dobbs was the Steelers third quarterback on the roster in 2017 and did not see any playing time. Earning the back-up role over Landry Jones in 2018, Dobbs threw his first regular-season NFL pass in the fourth quarter of the Steelers 23-16 win over the Ravens in Week 9. With Ben Roethlisberger having a come off the field for one play due to injury, Dobbs converted a 22-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 2nd & 20 from their own 5 yard line. After losing the back-up role to Mason Rudolph in 2019, Dobbs was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 2 of the season. The Steelers received a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft which was subsequently used in the trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Used only as a back up and never appearing in a game, Dobbs was released by the Jaguars following training camp in 2020. The Steelers claimed Dobbs off waivers, but he was only active for one game in Week 17. In 2021, Dobbs signed back with the Steelers but spent the year on the Reserve/Injured list with a toe injury. Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns for 2022 and was the backup to Jacoby Brissett until the return of Deshaun Watson. Dobbs was released and signed a week later to the Detroit Lions practice squad. Just over two weeks later Dobbs was poached by the Tennessee Titans where he started the last two games of the season, the first starts of his NFL career. During the 2023 offseason, Dobbs signed back with the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Allen

Defensive back, Utah

Round 5

Pick 173

Making the 53-man roster in 2017, Allen appeared in 10 games his rookie year but only saw snaps on special teams. In his second season, Allen was initially released by the Steelers and signed to the practice squad. Activated in early October, Allen played in six games in 2018, once again only seeing snaps on special teams. To start the 2019 season, Allen was placed on injured reserve at the end of August and was waved several days later with an injury settlement. Signing with the Seahawks on their practice squad, Allen spent the remainder of 2019 in Seattle and signed a futures contract for 2020 only to be waived in early August. Allen and then joined the Buffalo Bills late in training camp but did not ultimately make the team. Allen was later signed to the 49ers practice squad and was elevated for one game where he played his only defensive snaps of his NFL career to date. On 24 snaps, Allen was targeted six times with five completions for 124 yards and a touchdown surrendered. Released in late October, Allen joined the Bengals practice squad in early November and signed to the Cleveland Browns active roster ahead of their playoff matchup with the Steelers. Allen re-signed with the Browns for the 2021 season, appeared in three games, and spent some time on the practice squad. Allen was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. Allen spent time in training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 but re-signed with the Stallions after failing to make the Saints 53-man roster.

Colin Holba

Long snapper, Louisville

Round 6

Pick 213

To say Steelers fans were scratching their heads when they selected a long snapper in the sixth round would be an understatement. What was even worse is Holba did not win the starting job after the retirement of Greg Warren and instead Steelers went with Kameron Canaday. Holba has since bounced around the NFL and has appeared in 19 games between the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. Holba signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 offseason but was waived in May. Landing on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad the final three weeks of the regular season before being released, Holba announced his retirement from the NFL in February of 2022. But one thing no one will ever be able to take away from Holba is his home run derby championship during the Steelers 2017 training camp.

Keion Adams

Outside linebacker, Western Michigan

Round 7

Pick 248

Missing his entire rookie season after landing on the Reserve/Injured List with a shoulder injury, Adams did not make the Steelers roster in his second season but was signed to the practice squad for the entire year. After signing a Reserve/Future contract in the offseason, Adams was released following the 2019 NFL draft. Catching on with the New York Giants, Adams landed on injured reserve again before the start of the season and was waived in October. Currently, Adams has been a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League since the 2021 season, but was demoted to the practice squad in August of 2022 before being released in September. Allen joined the practice squad of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the remained of 2022 and is currently a free agent.