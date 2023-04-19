Allen Robinson passes physical making the trade from the Rams to Steelers official

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, but they certainly aren’t just sitting on their hands and waiting for the 3-day even to start next Thursday. Instead, they continue to sign players who they feel can better their current roster.

The most recent rumor which circulated on Tuesday was from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who reported the Steelers and Los Angeles Rams were working on a trade for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.



If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

Robinson is due a whopping $15 million dollars in guaranteed money in 2023, but the Rams are reportedly picking up $5 million of that, with the Steelers expected to absorb most of the rest. This was from Adam Schefter of ESPN:

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Robinson has passed his physical and the Steelers have made the trade with the Rams official, signing Robinson to add a veteran presence to their wide receiver room.

Allen Robinson has passed his physical in Pittsburgh, the trade with the Rams is now official. Allen Robinson is a Pittsburgh Steeler, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 19, 2023

The terms of the proposed trade, since Robinson passed his physical are as follows:

Trade terms agreement:



Steelers get WR Allen Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251).



Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234).



Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million. Robinson is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

A second-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson has nine NFL seasons under his belt. In his first four years in Jacksonville, Robinson had a 1,400 yard season in 2015 where he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns was a Pro Bowl selection. After appearing in only one game in 2017 after he injured his ACL the first week of the season, Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Playing an additional year in 2021 on the franchise tag, Robinson had 3,561 receiving yards on 293 receptions and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons in Chicago.

Signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in 2022, Robinson underachieved as he appeared in 10 games with 33 receptions for 339 yards in three touchdowns. Robinson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List at the end of November with a foot injury.

During the 2022 season with the Rams, Robinson lined up in the slot 27.2% of his snaps according to Pro Football Focus with the remainder of his snaps coming on the outside.

With the trade official, the Steelers wide receiver depth chart looks like this heading into the draft:

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Allen Robinson

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszewski

Anthony Miller

Cody White

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.