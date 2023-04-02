A look back at the Steelers week that was: No Slowing Down edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/26

Mike Tomlin just spoke to the media. Didn’t say if Isaac Seamalo is going to be LG or RG. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 26, 2023

Of course Mike Tomlin that’s not going to divulge this. Some things need not to be known at this juncture. Tipping cows might be okay with some of you, but tipping one’s hand shouldn’t be.

Mike Tomlin said the Steelers wanted to acquire "starter-capable" guys on their offensive line this offseason because they realized it was unreasonable to expect all five starters to be available for 17 games in 2023 as they were in 2022. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) March 26, 2023

That offensive-line health luck is unlikely. There’s other reasons to sign offensive lineman. It’s mainly because they need them.

Nuggets coming soon from Mike Tomlin's chat with Pittsburgh media at NFL Owners Meetings, but to hold y'all over, my favorite quote of the session:



Tomlin, when asked if he was happy or comfortable with his offensive tackles:



"Happy is a dangerous word. I'm comfortable." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 26, 2023

Indeed, happy is a dangerous word. But if you ask me, sad is even more debilitating.

Mike Tomlin said he doesn't think we got to see the best of Larry Ogunjobi in 2022 because he had spent the offseason rehabbing and then was in his first season with the Steelers. Expects much more from him moving forward. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) March 26, 2023

That makes plenty of sense. But I wouldn’t expect Mike Tomlin to say that the guy sucks and it was just easier to keep them around.

Monday 3/27

Lamar Jackson has requested a trade. https://t.co/O41RchNDbj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2023

This is not a shocking turn of events. It’s like people getting surprised that McDonald’s is going to bring out a green, minty milkshake in March.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh now striking a positive tone: “When we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback, we’re all gonna be happy.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2023

Denial is not just a river in Egypt. But maybe Harbs is going to play hardball.

In what some view as the NFL news of the morning, the Jaguars haves signed free agent DL Michael Dogbe and DL Henry Mondeaux. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 27, 2023

Nice to see Henry get a gig. He was getting shuffled back and forth from the PS so much you he could have changed his name to YoYo Mondeaux.

THE WAIT IS OVER.



The 2023 Draft Hats are in with FREE shipping! ✨ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) March 27, 2023

Not sure if this is 2023 or 1993. No matter what decade do you wear it, that hat is more appalling than appealing.

Mike Tomlin Defends #Steelers Small Coaching Staff: ‘There’s Benefit in Small Numbers’https://t.co/4Gu2Cb9ODM — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) March 27, 2023

Sure there’s a benefit, it doesn’t cost as much to have a full compliment of coaches to make sure everything is working well.

Tuesday 3/28

NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

But what about 00. I don’t see the Steelers embracing this whatsoever. Pittsburgh has had one player wear both 0 and 00, Johnny Clement from 1946-48.

NFL owners tabled the #Eagles’ proposal to create a 4th-and-20 alternative to the onside kick, I’m told. So not voted down, but further discussion needed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

It’s an interesting concept, but I hate the idea of losing that way. It’s not dead yet, but it’s being shelved like my movie idea about a former Steelers equipment manager, “Fresh: The Rodgers Freyvogel Story”.

The proposal to make roughing the passing reviewable was not approved, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Apparently, neither was this tweet by Ian Rapoport.

Detroit’s proposal on bringing back the third QB rule was tabled, Rich McKay said. Some debate about whether that player could be a practice squad player or only an active roster player to dress on game day with a roster exemption. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

After the NFC Championship game, I thought this would be a no-brainer.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (6-1, 220) also was one of top 30 visits w Steelers last week. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 28, 2023

A receiver is most-likely a no-brainer in the draft.

Asked Omar Khan about Terrell Edmunds. He said that they wanted him back and made an offer but Edmunds decided to move on to the Eagles. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 28, 2023

I don’t blame Terrell Edmunds for moving on. After a while, if you don’t feel like a priority, maybe a change of scenery is warranted.

Omar Khan said they will be looking at slot receivers. Actually ones that fit what they want to do as an offense. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 28, 2023

Getting a player that fits your scheme? That might actually be a good idea.

Wednesday 3/29

Falcons to sign DE Calais Campbell to one-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/7ls4AEcicO — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2023

I’m not sad to see this guy out of the division. I say that with complete respect.

Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl among team’s reps here at Pitt pro day. Pro scouting director Sheldon White is here as well. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 29, 2023

I hope those guys don’t claim mileage on their expense report for the Pitt Pro Day.

Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has these team visits coming up:



Eagles

Cowboys

Patriots

Steelers

Lions

Titans

Vikings



He said every team has reached out and at least one other visit is scheduled too. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 28, 2023

Hurricanes CB Tyrique Stevenson has top 30 visits scheduled with the Ravens, Steelers, and Cowboys ahead of the draft (among others) per source. — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) March 28, 2023

The list is filled with cornerback hungry teams. Everybody that’s a CB anybody should be going to Pittsburgh for a visit.

Thursday 3/30

One of the premier corners in the class, Kansas State CB Julius Brents has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Eagles, Texans, and Steelers in the coming weeks, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 30, 2023

See above.

Bud Dupree Arrives in Pittsburgh for Visit With Steelershttps://t.co/rFSWtQ8owe — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) March 30, 2023

Those who are waiting for a Steelers/Bud Dupree reunion may have to wait a while. Maybe a long while.

Joey Porter Jr visiting Steelers today too. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 30, 2023

For those lamenting the lack of black and gold at the Penn State Pro Day, the Peasy legacy came to the Burgh.

Depth on the defensive line, check.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Keanu_Neal on agreeing to terms on a new 2 year contract to join @steelers pic.twitter.com/35BDtALrRt — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 30, 2023

Depth at safety, check.

Friday 3/31

Quick with cap space for teams, going into April ...



1) Vikings $1.566M

2) Bucs $1.679M

3) Dolphins $1.729M

4) 49ers $1.990M

5) Commanders $2.271M

6) Raiders $3.184M

7) Giants $3.773M

8) Chiefs $4.889M

9) Seahawks $5.770M

10) Ravens $6.127M

11) Broncos $6.968M



(1/3) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 31, 2023

Steelers no where to be found. Looks like Omar needs to check under different couch cushions.

Saturday 4/1

We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.



Details: https://t.co/EBgasWShyx pic.twitter.com/iDdP7g6bGq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 1, 2023

I would have thought that the Penguins would have signed Snoop. He already has the jersey.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

