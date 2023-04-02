 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: No Slowing Down edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: NOV 13 Saints at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/26

Of course Mike Tomlin that’s not going to divulge this. Some things need not to be known at this juncture. Tipping cows might be okay with some of you, but tipping one’s hand shouldn’t be.

That offensive-line health luck is unlikely. There’s other reasons to sign offensive lineman. It’s mainly because they need them.

Indeed, happy is a dangerous word. But if you ask me, sad is even more debilitating.

That makes plenty of sense. But I wouldn’t expect Mike Tomlin to say that the guy sucks and it was just easier to keep them around.

Monday 3/27

This is not a shocking turn of events. It’s like people getting surprised that McDonald’s is going to bring out a green, minty milkshake in March.

Denial is not just a river in Egypt. But maybe Harbs is going to play hardball.

Nice to see Henry get a gig. He was getting shuffled back and forth from the PS so much you he could have changed his name to YoYo Mondeaux.

Not sure if this is 2023 or 1993. No matter what decade do you wear it, that hat is more appalling than appealing.

Sure there’s a benefit, it doesn’t cost as much to have a full compliment of coaches to make sure everything is working well.

Tuesday 3/28

But what about 00. I don’t see the Steelers embracing this whatsoever. Pittsburgh has had one player wear both 0 and 00, Johnny Clement from 1946-48.

It’s an interesting concept, but I hate the idea of losing that way. It’s not dead yet, but it’s being shelved like my movie idea about a former Steelers equipment manager, “Fresh: The Rodgers Freyvogel Story”.

Apparently, neither was this tweet by Ian Rapoport.

After the NFC Championship game, I thought this would be a no-brainer.

A receiver is most-likely a no-brainer in the draft.

I don’t blame Terrell Edmunds for moving on. After a while, if you don’t feel like a priority, maybe a change of scenery is warranted.

Getting a player that fits your scheme? That might actually be a good idea.

Wednesday 3/29

I’m not sad to see this guy out of the division. I say that with complete respect.

I hope those guys don’t claim mileage on their expense report for the Pitt Pro Day.

The list is filled with cornerback hungry teams. Everybody that’s a CB anybody should be going to Pittsburgh for a visit.

Thursday 3/30

See above.

Those who are waiting for a Steelers/Bud Dupree reunion may have to wait a while. Maybe a long while.

For those lamenting the lack of black and gold at the Penn State Pro Day, the Peasy legacy came to the Burgh.

Depth on the defensive line, check.

Depth at safety, check.

Friday 3/31

Steelers no where to be found. Looks like Omar needs to check under different couch cushions.

Saturday 4/1

I would have thought that the Penguins would have signed Snoop. He already has the jersey.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

