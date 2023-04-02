Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: Has Free agency been good for the AFC North teams?

The Steelers have been getting applause for their Free Agency moves, but how about the rest of the division? Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

QB butt push sneak coming back

The lack of a market for Lamar

Has FA been good for the AFC North teams?

If Jalen Carter falls to 17 do the Steelers take him?

Best OL in AFC North

This one or that one?

1st RD Mock + Steelers 32

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: Steelers Staying Aggressive

Omar Khan and the Steelers started off the offseason aggressively, and they haven’t let up. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers Staying Aggressive

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: No Slowing Down edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE