The Legacy: Day 2 Of Our Live Mock Draft

Day 1 was very exciting for me, not so much the trade itself but just being able to make trades in general. For years I have helped host or run these events as commissioner. Keeping track of all the trades, ensuring that the next few GMs are set and ready to go, along with tracking who has been picked for my own benefit and all the unseen issues behind the scene, that have to be fixed. I just didn’t have much time to work on deals in the manner that it takes.

At the end of last year’s draft, I respectfully bowed out and said that I just want to enjoy the draft and all things involved. To be honest, it was a breathe of fresh air and even though I always enjoy these events it was great to just chat with the others during the draft and comment on their respective selections.

Before I get into Day 2, for those that didn’t read or comment Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon was selected with the 9th overall pick after a trade with Chicago. Picks 17 and 49 were sent in exchange for Picks 9 and 61.

Day 2 felt like the whole world was starring at me, holding the first pick of the day. I fielded a few trade offers but spent the biggest portion of the morning going back and forth in my draft notes and bouncing between about 5 prospects. Those were and in no particular order:

Jack Campbell

Will McDonald IV

Trenton Simpson

Drew Sanders

Lukas Van Ness

It boiled down to a contract not being extended and an unsure team fit and the fact that no Inside Linebackers had been taken yet. I took the approach of something I had said before, re-stock the position before you have to.

With the 32nd Pick in the 2023 Legacy Live Mock Draft, The Pittsburgh Steelers select...

Will McDonald IV, Edge Rusher, Iowa State

Looking back on that pick, I feel it was the right one made but there was a run on Inside Linebackers right before my pick at 61, that caused me to second guess myself...at the time.

Pick 38 - Jack Campbell

Pick 52 - Nick Herbig

Pick 55 - Daiyan Henley

Pick 58 - Drew Sanders

Pick 59 - Trenton Simpson

Pick 60 - Owen Pappoe

I was left readjusting my short list. It read as follows :

Antonio Johnson

Cody Mauch

Keeanu Benton

With the 61st pick in the 2023 Legacy Live Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...

Keeanu Benton, IDL, Wisconsin

I know it’s not the sexiest of picks but I do believe the value was there and there is a need to beef up the defensive trenches. I understand there is a void left by Terrell Edmunds and that some would probably have taken Antonio Johnson, who is a fine football player in his own right. It was a tough pick for me.

So now we are starring down Pick 87, with three picks going to the defensive unit, it was time to start looking at the offensive side of the ball. Saying that, the cornerback room was mighty deep and there were some intriguing names still remaining on my board. I was not ruling out a double dip at that position. I will say Round 3 is the longest of any round due to the COMP picks and everyone jockeying for draft positioning. As with any round, the short list continues to get shorter.

Pick 69 - Antonio Johnson - I did try to move up to take him

Pick 70 - Cody Mauch

Pick 73 - Yasir Abdullah

Pick 74 - Julius Brents

Pick 79 - Jartavius Martin

Pick 82 - Sydney Brown

Pick 85 - DJ Turner

There were a few names that remained on my short list and I could have taken them but I decided it was time to give Kenny Pickett another weapon.

With the 87th Pick in the 2023 Legacy Live Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

I’ll provide some insight because he hasn’t gotten a ton of mention outside of myself, and that was early in the process and I did have him in my bye week mock draft. Rice offers up a nice blend of size and strength and in my opinion does his best work out of the slot. Solid hands catcher and ability to make catches away from his frame. Also very solid in his blocking duties. He will need work on his releases. Should be an excellent compliment to a well rounded room.

Recapping the picks

Round 1 Pick 9 - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 2 Pick 32 - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Round 2 Pick 61 - Keeanu Benton, IDL, Wisconsin

Round 3 Pick 87 - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Picks remaining in the draft: 120, 146, 173, 222, 234, 241

I will add the our Pick Tracker in the final article so as to not mess with it but eventually to reveal how the entire draft went down. I always welcome feedback and will answer any questions that you have. Go Steelers!