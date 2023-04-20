Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden joins to talk NFL Draft and more

The Steel City Insider crew has a special guest of Bryant McFadden on to talk about all things Pittsburgh Steelers, including the trade for Allen Robinson. Check out the latest Steel City Insider podcast with your hosts Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: Did the Steelers rob the Rams for A-Rob?

The Steelers are looking to add players in the NFL Draft, but they made a big addition by trading with the Rams for Allen Robinson. The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the addition of A-Rob with special guest Joey Christopoulos from Bleav in Bears and Fans First Sports Network’s Bear Down Network.

News and Notes

What can Allen Robinson do for you?

Special Guest: Joey Christopoulos from Bleav in Bears and Fans First Sports Network’s Bear Down Network.

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: How often are Steelers defenders targeted in coverage?

Some Steelers defenders are targeted more than others by opposing quarterbacks. The question would be how many snaps each player played in coverage to determine whether they were being picked on or avoided. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steeler DBs, picked on or avoided?

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

