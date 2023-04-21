Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Highway A-Robbery

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week we decide if Omar Khan has more in common with Logan Roy or Omar Little. However not everyone is excited about Pittsburgh’s newest acquisition. Then mock season heats up with rumors, educated guesses, and of course, speculation. And, the Pickler is looking a little Thiccer. With hosts Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Khan Szn

Blame Canada

Mock the Mock

Kenny Thiccett

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: Twas the week before the 2023 NFL Draft

With the draft next week at this time, the final countdown is on for the Steelers and the player selection process. Join the Preview as we put a bow on speculation and excitement. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: If the Steelers want a Day 1 starter, they might have to be aggressive

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-shaping their roster, and they could use some studs in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, if they want a Day 1 starter, Omar Khan and company might have to be aggressive. Jeff Hartman talks about this, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How aggressive does a team need to be to get a Day 1 starter?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

