2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Levis falls out of the Top 10, Steelers take a surprising approach

The NFL Draft is only six days away, ladies and gentlemen! With much shifting in the world of draft rumors, it is time for mock draft 4.0!

I am not going to belabor the mock with a flowery introduction, but I do want to give you an update on the scheduled draft content for the upcoming week. The final two positional big boards (linebacker and defensive line) will come out early in the week, as will my ideal Steelers 7-round mock draft. Our final top 250 big board, along with our all new big board site, will be coming as well, likely either Wednesday or early Thursday morning of next week. All of this will lead up to my annual 7-round NFL mock draft 5.0, which will give my prediction for all 259 picks in the draft. This final mock draft will be released the Thursday morning of the draft.

Now, getting back to the mock, the rules have not changed. For those that are new, let me explain how my mock drafts work. Each draft cycle, I have five NFL mock drafts, with the final 5.0 mock draft being a full, seven-round projection. Most importantly, these mocks are a projection based off what I am hearing and think makes the most sense. They are not based on what I want to happen or what I would do if I was the general manager for each team.

With all this in mind, let’s dive into the mock!

Round 1

1. Panthers- Bryce Young | QB | Alabama

2. Texans- C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State

***TRADE***

Cardinals receive Colts 1st and 2nd round picks and 2024 3rd round picks

3. *Colts- Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida

4. *Cardinals- Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama

5. Seahawks- Jalen Carter | DT | Georgia

6. Lions- Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois

7. Raiders- Peter Skoronski | OL | Northwestern

8. Falcons- Tyree Wilson | DE | Texas Tech

9. Bears- Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Ohio State

10. Eagles- Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas

11. Titans- Will Levis | QB | Kentucky

12. Texans- Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State

13. Jets- Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee

14. Patriots- Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon

15. Packers- Nolan Smith | EDGE | Georgia

16. Commanders- Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia

17. Steelers- Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa

It may seem a little unorthodox to draft a number-three EDGE rusher when there are much more pressing needs across the board, but we know how much Mike Tomlin loves athletic pass rushers. Van Ness is better suited for a 4-3 unit, but the Steelers have shown significant interest in him, making him a viable option at 17 if available. This is not what I would do, but based on what the Steelers value, it makes sense. T.J. Watt has had his share of injuries, and Alex Highsmith has not yet signed an extension. This is definitely an area worth investing in at some point, but doing it with a first-round pick would get quite the reaction from the fan base.

18. Lions- Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame

19. Buccaneers- Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee

20. Seahawks- John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota

21. Chargers- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah

22. Ravens- Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State

23. Vikings- Zay Flowers | WR | Boston College

24. Jaguars- Mazi Smith | DT | Michigan

25. Giants- Steve Avila | G/C | TCU

26. Cowboys- Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU

***TRADE***

Bills receive Rams 2nd and 3rd (77) round picks

27. *Rams- Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma

28. Bengals- Tyrique Stevenson | CB | Miami

29. Saints- Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson

30. Eagles- Adetomiwa Adebawore | DL | Northwestern

31. Chiefs- Jordan Addison | WR | Pittsburgh

Round 2

32. Steelers- Dawand Jones | OT | Ohio State

For having not valued offensive tackles in the past, the Steelers have shown quite a bit of interest in this year’s group of tackles, one of them being Dawand Jones. Jones does not have the lateral quickness and footwork to play left tackle in the NFL, but his combination of power and insane length would make for a high-upside right tackle. If Pittsburgh cannot get the left tackle they want in the first round, they could explore right tackles on Day 2 and move Chukwuma Okorafor to the left side.

33. Texans- Bryan Bresee | DL | Clemson

34. Cardinals- Calijah Kancey | DL | Pittsburgh

35. *Cardinals- Deonte Banks | CB | Maryland

36. *Bills- Jack Campbell | ILB | Iowa

37. Seahawks- Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State

38. Raiders- Brian Branch | DB | Alabama

39. Panthers- Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee

40. Saints- Keeanu Benton | DT | Wisconsin

41. Titans- Will McDonald IV | EDGE | Iowa State

42. Jets- Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin

43. Jets- Darnell Washington | TE | Georgia

44. Falcons- Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Falcons

45. Packers- Luke Musgrave | TE | Oregon State

46. Patriots- Matthew Bergeron | OL | Syracuse

47. Commanders- Cam Smith | CB | South Carolina

48. Lions- Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson

49. Steelers- Kelee Ringo | CB | Georgia

I am not a fan of Ringo at all, but if the Steelers have not addressed cornerback and he is on the board at 49, I do not see the Steelers passing on him. Although incredibly raw and unpolished, Ringo possesses incredible physical traits and the upside of a number one corner. He is at least a year or two away from becoming a dependable starter at corner, but if he can develop, the potential is through the roof.

50. Buccaneers- B.J. Ojulari | EDGE | LSU

51. Dolphins- Devon Achane | RB | Texas A&M

52. Seahawks- Josh Downs | WR | North Carolina

53. Bears- Gervon Dexter | DT | Florida

54. Chargers- O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida

55. Lions- Felix Anudike-Uzomah | EDGE | Kansas State

56. Jaguars- Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina

57. Giants- DJ Turner | CB | Michigan

58. Cowboys- Sam LaPorta | TE | Iowa

59. Bills- Israel Abanikanda | RB | Pittsburgh

60. Bengals- Antonio Johnson | S | Texas A&M

61. Bears- Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State

62. Eagles- Keion White | EDGE | Georgia Tech

63. Chiefs- Blake Freeland | OT | BYU

Round 3

64. Bears- Zach Charbonnet | RB | UCLA

65. Texans- Drew Sanders | LB/EDGE | Arkansas

66. Cardinals- Jartavius Martin | DB | Illinois

67. Broncos- Derick Hall | EDGE | Auburn

68. Broncos- Juice Scruggs | C | Penn State

69. Rams- Marvin Mims | WR | Oklahoma

70. Raiders- Brenton Strange | TE | Penn State

71. Saints- Cedric Tillman | WR | Tennessee

72. Titans- Jonathan Mingo | WR | Ole Miss

73. Texans- Cody Mauch | OL | North Dakota State

74. Browns- Daiyan Henley | ILB | Washington State

75. Falcons- Tyler Scott | WR | Tennessee

76. Patriots- K.J. Henry | EDGE | Clemson

77. *Bengals- DeWayne McBride | RB | UAB

78. Packers- Sydney Brown | S | Illinois

79. Colts- Kyu Blu Kelley | CB | Stanford

80. Steelers- Zacch Pickens | DT | South Carolina

Linebacker and safety still have yet to be addressed, but with only minor additions along the defensive line, there is a gaping hole at nose tackle. Pickens is not a true nose tackle, but his fantastic length and athleticism gives him the ability to put on more weight and play anywhere along the interior.

81. Lions- Siaki Ika | NT | Baylor

82. Buccaneers- Tyler Steen | OT | Alabama

83. Seahawks- Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA

84. Dolphins- Chandler Zavala | G | North Carolina State

85. Chargers- Tyjae Spears | RB | Tulane

86. Ravens- Isaiah Foskey | EDGE | Notre Dame

87. Vikings- Eli Ricks | CB | Alabama

88. Jaguars- Chase Brown | RB | Illinois

89. Giants- A.T. Perry | WR | Wake Forest

90. Cowboys- DeMarvion Overshown | ILB | Texas

91. Bills- Andrei Iosivas | WR | Princeton

92. Bengals- Zach Harrison | EDGE | Ohio State

93. Packers- Jayden Reed | WR | Michigan State

94. Eagles- Wanya Morris | OT | Oklahoma

95. Chiefs- Andre Carter | EDGE | Army

96. Cardinals- Aidan O’Connell | QB | Purdue

97. Commanders- Henry To’oTo’o | ILB | Alabama

98. Browns- Kendre Miller | RB | TCU

99. 49ers- Tuli Tuipolutu | DL | USC

100. Raiders- Jaquelin Roy | DT | LSU

101. 49ers- Rashee Rice | WR | SMU

102- 49ers- Roschon Johnson | RB | Texas

What are your thoughts on this mock? Do you think the Steelers got a reasonable haul? Let us know in the comment section below.