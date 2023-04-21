Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 15

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

(Note: With next week being the NFL Draft, we will NOT have a Friday Six Pack, but will have an open thread for fans to enjoy Day 2 of the selection process.)

1. If you were to give the trade for Allen Robinson II an overall grade, based on what we know now, what would it be and why?

2. If you were to predict the POSITION the Steelers take in Round 1, what would it be?

3. The Steelers haven’t traded much in the Kevin Colbert era during the draft, but what is your overall feeling about how Omar Khan and company will handle things? Will it be different, or more of the same?

4. Rank the team needs in order of importance...

OLB3

WR

Safety

DT/DE

Center

Offensive Tackle

CB

5. Heading into the draft, how would you rank the 4 teams who call the AFC North home?

6. It’s getting warmer outside, and I freaking love ice cream. What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

