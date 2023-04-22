 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Last chance before the 2023 NFL Draft edition

Time for another meeting of the black-and-gold minds on a Saturday night!

By SNW
Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Here’s how the draft plays out before the Steelers (and after) pick at No. 17 and you are the lucky winner of the BTSC all-expenses paid, Be in the room with the Steelers during the draft, lottery.

1 - Carolina - CJ Stroud QB AL

2 - Houston - Bryce Young QB OH St

3 - Arizona - Will Anderson Jr EDGE AL

4 - Indianapolis - Paris Johnson Jr OT OH St

5 - Seattle - Tyree Wilson EDGE TX Tc

6 - Detroit - Jalen Carter DL GA

7 - Las Vegas - Christian Gonzalez CB OR

8 - Atlanta - Jaxon Smith Njigba WR OH St

9 - Chicago - Lukas Van Ness EDGE IA

10 - Philadelphia - Devon Witherspoon CB IL

11 - Tennessee - Peter Skoronski OT NW

12 - Houston - Michael Mayer TE ND

13 - NYJ - Broderick Jones OT GA

14 - New England - Joey Porter Jr CB PA St

15 - Green Bay - Brian Branch S AL

16 - Washington - Darnell Wright OT TN

17 - Pittsburgh -

18 - Detroit - Nolan Smith EDGE GA

19 - Tampa Bay - Miles Murphy EDGE CLEM

20 - Seattle - Zay Flowers WR BC

21 - LAC- Deonte Banks CB MD

22 - Baltimore - Quentin Johnson WR TCU

23 - Minnesota - Cam Smith CB SC

24 - Jacksonville - Alton Harrison OT OK

25 - NYG - Bryan Bresee

26 - Dallas - Bijan Robinson RB TX

27 - Buffalo - Dalton Kincaid TE UT

28 - Cincinnati - Darnell Washington TE GA

29 - SF - Trenton Simpson OLB CLEM

30 - Philadelphia - John Michael Schmitz C MN

31 - Kansas City - Will McDonald EDGE IA St

Best of the rest (minus QBs)

O’Cyrus Torrence OG FL

Jordan Addison WR USC

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE KA St

Calijah Kancey DL PITT

Jahmyr Gibbs RB AL

Mari Smith DT MI

Kelee Ringo CB GA

Isaiah Foskey EDGE ND

Antonio Johnson S TX AM

Drew Sanders ILB AR

  1. When Washington turns in their pick at No. 16, AR2 turns to you and asks what do you think we should do? What do you tell him.
  2. Same as question 1, but for pick No. 32.
  3. How many mock drafts have you participated in?
  4. The Steelers added a WR this week. Last weekend BTSC chose OLB or someone to fill out the 90 for camp as the next off season need. Other than those, what position would you like them to grab before the draft.
  5. I made a simple pasta dish the other day that called for a can of sardines, it was quite good. Do you like sardines? If yes how do you eat them? And since I’m filling in for Canuck, recipes are encouraged.

