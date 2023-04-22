Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Last chance before the 2023 NFL Draft edition

Here’s how the draft plays out before the Steelers (and after) pick at No. 17 and you are the lucky winner of the BTSC all-expenses paid, Be in the room with the Steelers during the draft, lottery.
1 - Carolina - CJ Stroud QB AL
2 - Houston - Bryce Young QB OH St
3 - Arizona - Will Anderson Jr EDGE AL
4 - Indianapolis - Paris Johnson Jr OT OH St
5 - Seattle - Tyree Wilson EDGE TX Tc
6 - Detroit - Jalen Carter DL GA
7 - Las Vegas - Christian Gonzalez CB OR
8 - Atlanta - Jaxon Smith Njigba WR OH St
9 - Chicago - Lukas Van Ness EDGE IA
10 - Philadelphia - Devon Witherspoon CB IL
11 - Tennessee - Peter Skoronski OT NW
12 - Houston - Michael Mayer TE ND
13 - NYJ - Broderick Jones OT GA
14 - New England - Joey Porter Jr CB PA St
15 - Green Bay - Brian Branch S AL
16 - Washington - Darnell Wright OT TN
17 - Pittsburgh -
18 - Detroit - Nolan Smith EDGE GA
19 - Tampa Bay - Miles Murphy EDGE CLEM
20 - Seattle - Zay Flowers WR BC
21 - LAC- Deonte Banks CB MD
22 - Baltimore - Quentin Johnson WR TCU
23 - Minnesota - Cam Smith CB SC
24 - Jacksonville - Alton Harrison OT OK
25 - NYG - Bryan Bresee
26 - Dallas - Bijan Robinson RB TX
27 - Buffalo - Dalton Kincaid TE UT
28 - Cincinnati - Darnell Washington TE GA
29 - SF - Trenton Simpson OLB CLEM
30 - Philadelphia - John Michael Schmitz C MN
31 - Kansas City - Will McDonald EDGE IA St
Best of the rest (minus QBs)
O’Cyrus Torrence OG FL
Jordan Addison WR USC
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE KA St
Calijah Kancey DL PITT
Jahmyr Gibbs RB AL
Mari Smith DT MI
Kelee Ringo CB GA
Isaiah Foskey EDGE ND
Antonio Johnson S TX AM
Drew Sanders ILB AR
- When Washington turns in their pick at No. 16, AR2 turns to you and asks what do you think we should do? What do you tell him.
- Same as question 1, but for pick No. 32.
- How many mock drafts have you participated in?
- The Steelers added a WR this week. Last weekend BTSC chose OLB or someone to fill out the 90 for camp as the next off season need. Other than those, what position would you like them to grab before the draft.
- I made a simple pasta dish the other day that called for a can of sardines, it was quite good. Do you like sardines? If yes how do you eat them? And since I’m filling in for Canuck, recipes are encouraged.
Loading comments...