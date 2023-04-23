It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

While Joey Porter is fifth all-time in Steelers history with 60 sacks, the 38 elsewhere would have placed him firmly on the top of the list by 17.5 still.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

4/24 - John Rowser - 1944

4/25 - DeAngelo Williams - 1983, Theo Young - 1965

4/26 - Melvin Ingram III - 1989, Mortty Ivy - 1986, Kevin Rader - 1995, LaRod Stephens-Howling - 1987

4/27 - Adrian Cooper - 1968, George Papach - 1925, Mark Stock - 1966, J.R. Wilburn - 1943

4/28 - Earl Holmes - 1973

4/29 - Fred Broussard - 1933

4/30 - Edmund Nelson - 1960

5/1 - Artie Burns - 1995, Marty Kottler - 1910, Alex Van Pelt - 1970

Middle First Name Madness

Joseph Eugene Porter

Coincidentally, Joey Jr. is also middle named Eugene.

Strange Sights for Steelers Nation Eyes

With James Harrison in the fold, Mike Tomlin parted ways with Porter in his first season as Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joey had great success in Miami and Arizona as well before retiring in 2013.

Varsity Blues Black & Golds

Before being drafted by the Steelers in 1999, Joey Porter left Bakersfield, California, and ended up a Ram of Colorado State. Originally a H-Back, Porter switched to defense and had a stellar college career that enabled him to be drafted in the third round of the NFL draft.

Hypocycloids Gone Shirtless

While most players dressed to the nines, when they were on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Porter went the opposite direction and showed off his abs on the 2006 NFL preview.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Hines Ward?

Hines and Porter reunited in 2023 on Ward’s coaching staff on the San Antonio Brahmas. The name is a tribute to a wrestling nickame used XFL owner Dwayne Johson, The Brahma Bull.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.