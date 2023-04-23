A look back at the Steelers week that was: New player, new digits, same Omar edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/17

It’s okay. Just because Joey Porter Jr.’s dad is a Steelers legend doesn’t mean that he can’t visit other teams. Some fans thinks it’s a Pittsburgh or bust for her JPJ.

Buccaneers signed former Chargers’ guard Matt Feiler, who started 33 games the past two seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

Great news that Feiler can continue his nice, blue-collar career in Tampa. It doesn’t feel tainted to be by the bay with Tom Brady going to Miami. Note: the author realizes that Tom Brady is retired on paper for now. But you know that dude won’t stay away and you know the collusion will put him in South Beach.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.



Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

Hurts so good to be the top paid guy in the league for 20 minutes. Jalen deserves it though.

OT Broderick Jones and DT Bryan Bresee visited the Steelers today — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) April 17, 2023

Broderick Jones is becoming the chic pick to the Steelers. Bresee has mad talent and high character, but doesn’t fit exactly what the Steelers want to do.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall.



Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Sounds like Houston’s on the clock.

Getting those reps in pic.twitter.com/I4KQaCdkyh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 17, 2023

I can he may not be what Ben Roethlisberger was, but he may be way more dedicated to working out, opposed to that of the Pittsburgh quarterbacking legend.

Tuesday 4/18

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.



If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

Wait. What?

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

This is nuts. The Steelers acquired a major talent at wide receiver with a Pro Bowl on his résumé and the Rams are paying 2⁄ 3 of his salary and are merely only getting a 17 spot upgrade in Round 7? If you were complaining about this trade, you just like to complain. What is the Rams will do the same with Aaron Donald?

Wednesday 4/19

It’s the last day for top-30 visits, and the Steelers are done hosting. No pre-draft visitors on the south side today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 19, 2023

No more visits. No more speculation of who will and won’t be drafted because they didn’t visit Pittsburgh.

Allen Robinson has passed his physical in Pittsburgh, the trade with the Rams is now official. Allen Robinson is a Pittsburgh Steeler, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 19, 2023

There’s no turning back now.

Thursday 4/20

Daniel Jeremiah on the #Steelers at 17: "To me, where they're picking, it makes more sense to go offensive tackle first. I think there's a bigger drop-off with that position."



Said there will be "really good options" in terms of EDGE and CB at 32 and 49. — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) April 20, 2023

That’s an outside the 412 opinion. Don’t be surprised if they don’t draft a tackle at all.

And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2023

The hobo has landed another job. But don’t get too excited that he’s leaving New England, those dudes always end up back in the lap of Bill.

As part of the trade to the #Steelers that'll be official tomorrow, ex-#Rams WR Allen Robinson's contract has been reworked, source said.



2023: LA pays $10M total and PIT gives him a $3.835M signing bonus and base of $1.165M.

2024: He now has a $10M base, down from $15M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Manipulating the Cap: The Omar Khan Story playing now on Hulu.

Friday 4/21

NFL announced Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2023

This isn’t violence or drugs, the NFL doesn’t play around when it comes to gambling.

Snake Eyes for A-Rob. You knew they weren’t giving out uno.

Saturday 4/22

Odds are that the Steelers will draft, IMO, one of these players in the first round:



* LT Paris Johnson

* LT Broderick Jones

* CB Joey Porter Jr.

* CB Deonte Banks — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) April 22, 2023

K

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

