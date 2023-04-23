 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: New player, new digits, same Omar edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/17

It’s okay. Just because Joey Porter Jr.’s dad is a Steelers legend doesn’t mean that he can’t visit other teams. Some fans thinks it’s a Pittsburgh or bust for her JPJ.

Great news that Feiler can continue his nice, blue-collar career in Tampa. It doesn’t feel tainted to be by the bay with Tom Brady going to Miami. Note: the author realizes that Tom Brady is retired on paper for now. But you know that dude won’t stay away and you know the collusion will put him in South Beach.

Hurts so good to be the top paid guy in the league for 20 minutes. Jalen deserves it though.

Broderick Jones is becoming the chic pick to the Steelers. Bresee has mad talent and high character, but doesn’t fit exactly what the Steelers want to do.

Sounds like Houston’s on the clock.

I can he may not be what Ben Roethlisberger was, but he may be way more dedicated to working out, opposed to that of the Pittsburgh quarterbacking legend.

Tuesday 4/18

Wait. What?

This is nuts. The Steelers acquired a major talent at wide receiver with a Pro Bowl on his résumé and the Rams are paying 23 of his salary and are merely only getting a 17 spot upgrade in Round 7? If you were complaining about this trade, you just like to complain. What is the Rams will do the same with Aaron Donald?

Wednesday 4/19

No more visits. No more speculation of who will and won’t be drafted because they didn’t visit Pittsburgh.

There’s no turning back now.

Thursday 4/20

That’s an outside the 412 opinion. Don’t be surprised if they don’t draft a tackle at all.

The hobo has landed another job. But don’t get too excited that he’s leaving New England, those dudes always end up back in the lap of Bill.

Manipulating the Cap: The Omar Khan Story playing now on Hulu.

Friday 4/21

This isn’t violence or drugs, the NFL doesn’t play around when it comes to gambling.

Snake Eyes for A-Rob. You knew they weren’t giving out uno.

Saturday 4/22

K

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

