Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: The Draft is a week away, do the Steelers know who they want?

Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: Kenny is jacked, Steelers fans should be pumped

That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: New, player, new digits, same Omar

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Dave Schofield and a special guest from the other side of the world.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE