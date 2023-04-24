Should the Steelers draft an EDGE rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the board. This week, we are going over the EDGE position and whether or not the Steelers will want to draft one in April.

Ryland B.: The Steelers have needed a capable backup to TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith for a while now, making EDGE a bigger need than you’d think this offseason. Thankfully, it’s a deep class at the position, so the Steelers will have some options when draft day arrives. But because the team has much bigger needs to focus on early in the draft, I don’t think EDGE should be addressed until rounds 3-4 at the very earliest. As a result, there’s no guarantee the Steelers’ next OLB3 will be the starting-caliber stud fans have wanted. I think more than ever, this a need that depends greatly on how the board falls on draft day. Keep in mind that free agency, or even a cheap trade, could be live options as well.

Adam C.: With the move to pick up free agent Bud Dupree never materializing, the Steelers are in desperate need of a back-up, rotational EDGE rusher. Looking for a third string edge rusher in the draft, it could come from any of their early picks, with a player like Nolan Smith at 17, Will McDonald at 32 or Nick Herbig at 80. I would definitely like to see the Steelers strengthen depth at the position through the draft. With T.J. Watt locked down long term and the front office openly saying they wish to extend Alex Highsmith long term, I think it would be wasteful to spend a high draft pick on what will likely be a long-term backup at best. Pick 80 could be the sweet spot between a great rotational piece, while not overinvesting at the position.

Andrew Wilbar: Much depends on whether or not the Steelers bring in a free agent EDGE rusher before April 27th, but despite the great depth at this position in the draft, I simply believe there are too many other pressing needs. A guy like Will McDonald, if available at 32, would be intriguing, but ultimately, the Steelers need to add more at defensive tackle, corner, safety, and linebacker. I do not love many of the developmental late-round prospects at EDGE, so choosing to not draft one at all may not be the worst decision in the world.

