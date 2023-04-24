Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: The pressing draft questions that need answered

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2023 with no NFL football and no games scheduled for next week. What are you going to do without the Steelers? BTSC answers that question by inviting fans to ask questions. This week, the final countdown to the NFL Draft is top of the charts with What Yinz Talkin’ Bout’s Kyle Chrise and a mini Coach T taking questions from the live chat for some good Steelers discussion.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Steelers rumors are swirling ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the big 3-day event. With that being said, there are rumors swirling around the black-and-gold before the draft begins. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic with the Monday AM Conversation with Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar. All on Monday’s “Let’s Ride” podcast.

