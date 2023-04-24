Mock Draft Monday: Offseason recap of possible Steelers selections

The 2023 NFL draft is mere days away. With the draft finally upon us, the 2023 mock draft season is coming to a close. Love them or hate them, mock drafts seem to be here to stay and the 2024 mocks will likely begin in a week’s time.

Each Monday since the Steelers final game of the 2022 season, I have outlined a different player who was tied to the Steelers in a recent mock draft. Since the final Monday is upon us before the 2023 NFL draft, and the final Mock Draft Monday article has been published, I thought it would be a good time to recap all 16 players who were covered in the series.

When looking back at these players, it is important to keep in mind the dates in which each article came out. Mock drafts which were published before the start of NFL free agency have an entirely different feel than those after free-agent moves have been made. Additionally, if you were someone who did not begin following the series until part way through, there may have been players you were wondering why they weren’t being covered. Yes, as the series progressed it became much more difficult to find a new player mocked to the Steelers. At times some “outside of the box” articles were highlighted in order to see different players. This season, I held back a couple of names until April so that way things didn’t completely fall apart at the end.

Here is the list of the 16 players covered and the date in which the article was published. A link to each article will be included, but keep in mind that some of the data may be outdated due to the NFL combine, free agency, Pro Days, and things of that nature.

Week 1 (January 9, 2023): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Week 2 (January 16, 2023): Paris Johnson Jr. , OT, Mississippi St

Week 3 (January 23, 2023): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Week 4 (January 30, 2023): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinios

Week 5 (February 6, 2023): Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson

Week 6 (February 13, 2023): Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Week 7 (February 20, 2023): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Week 8 (February 27, 2023): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Week 9 (March 6, 2023): Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Week 10 (March 13, 2023): Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Week 11 (March 20, 2023): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Week 12 (March 27, 2023): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Week 13 (April 3, 2023): Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Week 14 (April 10, 2023): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn St.

Week 15 (April 17, 2023): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Week 16 (April 24, 2023): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

So there are the 16 players highlighted throughout the Mock Draft Monday series. Do you think one of these players will be the Steelers selection at 17? Do you think it’s one of the other players that could possibly be the selection who were not highlighted? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.