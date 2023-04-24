2023 NFL Draft rumors continue to swirl around the Steelers moving up in Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 17th overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while that might be higher than they are usually selecting, it certainly has come with its share of intrigue. The Steelers have needs at positions which could be off the board by the time it is the Steelers’ turn to pick in Round 1.

Could they pull the trigger on a trade to move into the Top 10? The last time the Steelers did that was in 2019, and fans would like to forget what was given up to go get Devin Bush out of Michigan.

Nonetheless, Todd McShay of ESPN continues to hear rumors of the Steelers’ interest in moving up, and there are two teams who seem to be isolated in these potential trade up rumors. It would be the Chicago Bears (No. 9) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 11).

This is what McShay is hearing with the draft just days away...

I’ve heard Pittsburgh has contacted multiple teams, including the Bears (No. 9) and Titans (No. 11), about trading up for an offensive tackle. The Steelers need a long-term answer as protection for Kenny Pickett, and there are three potential cornerstone left tackles in this class who will be available in that range. It wasn’t that long ago that Pittsburgh moved up in Round 1 and took linebacker Devin Bush, and we could see a similar move this year, albeit for a different position.

Monday Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan had their pre-draft press conference, and both talked about how they are fielding calls for pick No. 32, the first pick in the 2nd Round.

Tomlin said he is expecting a lot of calls about pick No. 32. "That's a good and exciting possibility for us." — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 24, 2023

While moving the 32nd pick could provide a tremendous amount of value for the Steelers, the thought of trading up in the draft isn’t unheard of for the Steelers. On top of that, Tomlin acknowledged they aren’t opposed to moving up if the prospect they target is considered a “special” talent.

Mike Tomlin on trading up or down in the draft:



"We are not opposed to moving up in an effort to pinpoint someone who might be special, but we truly believe there is great depth in this draft. So we will be comfortable with whatever." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 24, 2023

Omar Khan said in that same press conference how by the time Thursday rolls around the Steelers will have spoken with all 31 other NFL organizations as it pertains to their desire to move up, or back, in the upcoming draft. Some might call these rumors nothing more than putting feelers out with teams, but the organization is doing their homework to be prepared when the draft picks start flying.

Will the Steelers make a trade, be it up or back? We’ll find out soon enough with the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft this Thursday evening. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.

