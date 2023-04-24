Steelers sign WR Miles Boykin to a one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, but they continue to sign free agents to their offseason roster. While most teams have just packed it in and will wait to sign players until after the draft, the Steelers signed another wide receiver.

After adding Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams via trade, the Steelers have signed a familiar face. That would be none other than Miles Boykin.

This per the Steelers official Twitter account:

Boykin spent the 2022 season with the Steelers after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens prior to the start of the season. While Boykin didn’t put up any statistics which were noteworthy, he was a very important piece of the Steelers’ special teams units.

When you consider the Steelers lost valuable members of their special teams units, players like Robert Spillane, bringing back Boykin as well as adding Tanner Muse will help bolster the special teams heading into the season.

While this move won’t draw headlines with most Steelers fans, it is a very good signing which likely won’t hardly impact the team’s salary cap situation.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.