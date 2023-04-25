Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The FFSN Contributor Mock Draft Extravaganza

The NFL team at Fans First Sports Network banded together for a comprehensive mock draft of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Who did your favorite team select? Join FFSN’s K.T. Smith and Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis for all the hot takes, cool picks and big surprises.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan pre-NFL Draft press conference recap

The 2023 NFL Draft starts this Thursday, and Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan met with the media Tuesday to talk about everything from team needs to players to watch. Dave Schofield gives you the rundown of what was said, and not said, on the latest press conference recap.

Steelers Hangover: The secret is, is that there’s no secret

Join Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis, in for Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their final perspective of the draft, the Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan pre-draft presser and the Aaron Rodgers trade.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan speak

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What big moves could the Steelers make in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Steelers have made quite a bit of big moves so far in the offseason of 2023. Could those moves be topped on Draft Weekend? Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Big moves to come?

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE