Steelers Burning Question: What position should the Steelers target in Round 1?

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, and fans of all 32 NFL organizations are starting to take a look at how the draft might play out on Thursday night for Round 1.

Mock drafts are a favorite, but instead of focusing solely on players, it is also important to talk about what position you think teams should target. This isn’t necessarily talking about picking by position, but merely saying where you feel the team’s largest needs reside, based on position.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are several positions of need heading into the 3-day selection process. While Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan have done a great job filling most of the glaring team needs, some of the team’s approach certainly has changed since the start of the new league year in March.

This is where the Steelers Burning Question comes into play. I ask the question, and you can answer it in the poll below. Of course, feel free to further explain yourself in the comment section below.

With that said, below is the Burning Question before the 2023 NFL Draft:

What position do you want the Steelers to address in Round 1?

Let us know what you think in the comment section, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.

