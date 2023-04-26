Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: The final draft “predix” from The Fix

Here We Go!!! The draft is here, and the Fix has been making the “predix” all offseason long. It’s time to put a bow on it. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Final 2023 NFL Draft Predictions

The Scho Bro Show: The evolution of the Steelers 2023 draft

Since the Steelers 2022 season ended, there have been a lot of players mocked to them at pick 17. How have those mock drafts evolved over the last three months? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

How the mock drafts have evolved for the Steelers throughout the offseason

Creating a “wish list” for the Steelers to draft in the first round

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Time to put the Steelers speculation to bed

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than 48 hours away and maybe then some, months and months of speculation need to be put into peejays, tucked in, kissed ever-so-gently goodnight and put to bed. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

Putting draft speculation to bed

The Mail Bag

