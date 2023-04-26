2023 NFL Mock Draft: The BTSC/Steel Curtain Network Staff Mock Draft

There are endless mock drafts here, there, annd everywhere and BTSC and the Steel Curtain Network staffs tried their hands at one as well. What will we get right, will we get wrong and how soon will trades destroy the whole thing? Check it out below.

Pick No. 1 - The Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Jeff Hartman)

This is a no-brainer. The Panthers didn’t trade up to the top to get anything, but the best quarterback in the draft. That’s the kid from Alabama.

Pick No. 2 - The Houston Texans select QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (Geoffrey Benedict)

Houston goes for potential and athleticism here, betting on Richardson’s once in a lifetime talent leading him to be a great quarterback.

Pick No. 3 - The Arizona Cardinals select EDGE, Will Anderson, Alabama (Tony Defeo)

Without J.J. Watt, the Cardinals are in the envious position of not needing a quarterback.

Pick No. 4 - The Indianapolis Colts select QB C.J Stroud, Ohio State (Jeremy Betz)

Stroud for the Colts at 4. Shane Steichen can run his entire offense immediately with the NFL ready Stroud under center. Adding weapons later is a need.

Pick No. 5 - The Seattle Seahawks select EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Bryan Anthony Davis)

This very well could be Jalen Carter, but there is that risk. Wilson gets to the quarterback, and is a staunch run defender. The 6’6’ Red Raider could be the standout for a defense that doesn’t have the boom that it used to.

Pick No. 6 - The Detroit Lions select CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (Kevin Tate)

Witherspoon has shot up draft boards even more in the past week. The Illinois cornerback would boost the back end of the Motown defense.

Pick No. 7 - The Las Vegas Raiders select QB Will Levis, Kentucky (Shannon White)

Levis’ mock draft placement has fluctuated the past couple of months, but that can be the media’s doing. The Raiders have Jimmy G., but Levis is a big and athletic signal caller that can be a Josh Allen-type in Sin City.

Pick No. 8 - The Atlanta Falcons select CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (Big Bro Scho)

Atlanta could use some help at corner. They would have preferred Devon Witherspoon (taken two picks prior), but they have no problem with Gonzalez as a consolation. This is right where a lot of sites have him slated, so not a reach and fills a need.

Pick No. 9 - The Chicago Bears select DT Jalen Carter, Georgia (Pay Saunders)

Carter might not fall this far but if he does, it’s not going to be out of the Top 10 or get by Chicago. He’s possibly the most dominant player in this draft and the Bears could greatly bolster their defense with a monster to put in the Midway.

Pick No. 10 - The Philadelphia Eagles select CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State (Daniel J.)

The holy trinity of CBs all land in the Top 10 with JPJ giving the NFC champs a 6’2’ blanket to put in the secondary.

Pick No. 11 - The Tennessee Titans select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (Kyle Chrise)

JSN gives the Titans the superstar they haven’t had since they dealt A.J. Brown.

Pick No. 12 - The Houston Texans select WR Quentin Johnson, Texas Christian (Geoffrey Benedict)

At 6’2” Quentin Johnston looks like an NFL All-Pro and his stats complete the picture. He’s a reliable pass catcher who can high-point the ball and take pressure off of a young QB like Anthony Richardson.

Pick No. 13 - The Green Bay Packers select EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia (Andrew Wilbar)

Even with the subtraction of Aaron Rodgers and a need for a tight end, the Packers would benefit from adding to their defense. Yet another National Champion Bulldog drafted in the first round and this one has elite quickness to get deep into an offensive backfield.

Pick No. 14 - The New England Patriots select EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (Daniel J.)

Van Ness is young and raw, but the upside seems to be incredible. The Iowa Hawkeye is a good fit for the Pats and nobody seasons guys like Bill Belichick.

Pick No. 15 - The New York Jets select OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State (Andrew Wilbar)

It would be a shock to see Paris Johnson available at 15. With just a smidgen of sliding teams are going to be on the phone to trade up for the Ohio state Buckeye. Adding the gigantic Johnson to the Jets could keep Aaron Rodgers young.

Pick No. 16 - The Washington Commanders select OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (Jeremy Betz)

Short arms be damned, Skoronski is a potential All-Pro and fits exactly what the Commanders need. He is the epitome of the Hog faction from the 1980’s Redskin teams.

Pick No. 17 - The Pittsburgh Steelers select OL Broderick Jones, Georgia (Dave Schofield)

Jones is very young, but very physically gifted with strength and speed. The Steelers were looking to add a corner, but Jones has Top 10 talent and has the goods to be a career starter to open holes for Najee and be the one to keep Kenny Pickett upright and in the lineup.

Pick No. 18 - The Detroit Lions select EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson (Kevin Tate)

The Detroit Lions are stacking their defense and this Tiger EDGE rusher has the pistons and the wings to put the motor back in Motown.

Pick No. 19 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select DB Brian Branch, Ohio State (Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott)

Is he a corner? Is he a safety? All we know is that Brian Branch has been big time in Alabama and the Bucs defense is in the market to buy what Branch is selling.

Pick No. 20 - The Seattle Seahawks select WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (Bradley Locker)

Zay Flowers is a game breaker and the Seahawks will benefit from the Boston College speedster’s abilities.

Pick No. 21 - The Miami Dolphins forfeit the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins were punished by the NFL for tampering with Tom Brady while he was under contract with The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pick No. 21 - The Los Angeles Chargers select OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Shannon White)

The AFC’s Los Angeles chapter of the NFL needs offensive skill players, and some beef in the trenches on the defensive line. But adding the tower of power that is the 6’5” and 333 lb. Wright will give the Chargers one of the best lines in the league.

Pick No. 22 - The Baltimore Ravens select WR Jordan Addison, USC (Rich “Big Bro Scho” Schofield)

The Ravens couldn’t resist taking a wide receiver in the first round. OBJ was a good signing but was not going to be enough to convince Lamar Jackson to either sign a contract, or play under the franchise tag. That being said, Jordan Addison was still available so the Ravens pull the trigger to try to make peace with Lamar.

Pick No. 23 - The Minnesota Vikings select RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (Pay Saunders)

With Dalvin Cook likely to find a new locale, Minnesota finds a game-breaker as an alternative in the Texas Longhorn.

Pick No. 24 - The Jacksonville Jaguars select CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia (Kyle Chrise)

The Jags need to address their secondary and the 6’2” Ringo puts big bite back in Duvall.

Pick No. 25 - The New York Giants select TE Darnell Washington, Georgia (Shaun “Big G” Gurley)

Washington is mammoth and fast. While not expected to go before Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid, the Georgia Bulldog fits exactly what Brian Daboll wants to do with the Giants.

Pick No. 26 - The Dallas Cowboys select IOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (Ahmad “Maud” Bell)

The Cowboys need a mauler on the offensive line and Torrence is that crusher that Mike McCarthy craves. The move allows Tyler Smith to stay at OT, opens up holes for the run game, and helps keep Dak Prescott clean.

Pick No. 27 - The Buffalo Bills select CB Deonte Banks, Maryland (Andrew Wilbar)

How is Deonte Banks still here? Despite Buffalo having more pressing needs the Bills can’t pass up an opportunity to bolsters the secondary with Banks.

Pick No. 28 - The Cincinnati Bengals select TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott)

Cincy adds a home-town kid in Mayer that gives Joe Burrow yet another weapon to fill the hole left by Hayden Hurst.

Pick No. 29 - The New Orleans Saints select WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (Tony Defeo)

The dynamite Downs addresses a team need for New Orleans with most decent EDGE rushers off the board.

Pick No. 30 - The Philadelphia Eagles select DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (Daniel J.)

OR....

Pick No. 31 - The Philadelphia Eagles select DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Bradley Locker)

Note: Because of a typo by the author, The Philadelphia Eagles are represented twice in this mock at No. 30. Both contributors select solid defensive linemen to fill the holes left by a unit decimated in free agency.

Pick No. 31 - The Kansas City Chiefs select OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (Bryan Anthony Davis)

The Chiefs could have gone with a receiver here, but two tackles left via free agency and protecting Patrick Mahomes is paramount.

Pick No. 32 - The Pittsburgh Steelers select ILB Jack Campbell, Iowa (K.T. Smith)

Honestly, I hate this board for the Steelers and if it fell this way I’d spend the 20 or so hours between Rounds 1 and 2 doing my best to trade down. But that’s not a thing here, so I’ll shut up about it. I don’t like any of the remaining corners or DTs in this spot so I’ll take a guy I do like — a lot — even if this is too high for him. Give me Jack Campbell, let him wear #58 and let’s wreck some running backs.

There you have it. Last year we only got one pick correct. Check back and see how we fared in 2023.