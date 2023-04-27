2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location, and more

The NFL Draft is hitting the road again in 2023, this time setting up camp in Kansas City, Missouri. Last year the draft finally got its time in Las Vegas after being banished to Roger Goodell’s basement in 2020. As bad as that was, being in Cleveland in 2021 coudln’t have been much better.

The 2023 draft enters a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers as it is the first time since the 90s when Kevin Colbert wasn’t a key figure in the process. But new Steelers general manager Omar Khan is ready to step into the front role and but his stamp on the franchise moving forward. So while Steelers fans may have an idea of how the team usually does business, the front office changes could throw a wrench into traditional thinking.

So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds will be drafted when, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2023 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Thursday April 27, 2023

8 PM EST Round 1 (picks 1-31)

The Steel Curtain Network will be doing a live broadcast on the SCN YouTube channel following the Steelers first selection. Make sure you subscribe to the channel HERE and turn on notifications to be alerted to the live broadcasts. There will also be a breaking news podcast on our audio platforms immediately following the selection.

Friday, April 28, 2023

7 PM EST Rounds 2 & 3 (picks 32-102)

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 103- 259)

