2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: 7 rounds, a wild QB shake-up, and six 1st-round trades

If you are familiar with my mock drafts, the rules have not changed. For those that are new, let me explain how my mock drafts work. Each draft cycle, I have five NFL mock drafts, with the final 5.0 mock draft being a full, seven-round projection. Most importantly, these mocks are a projection based off what I am hearing and think makes the most sense. They are not based on what I want to happen or what I would do if I was the general manager for each team. Being my final pre-draft prediction, this mock goes seven rounds long, and trades are projected.
Round 1
1. Panthers- Bryce Young | QB | Alabama
Other possibilities: Will Levis
2. Texans- Tyree Wilson | EDGE | Texas Tech
Other possibilities: Will Anderson, Will Levis
3. Cardinals- Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Alabama
Other possibilities: Tyree Wilson, Christian Gonzalez
4. Colts- Will Levis | QB | Kentucky
Other possibilities: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson
5. Seahawks- Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida
Other possibilities: Jalen Carter, C.J. Stroud
6. Lions- Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama
Other possibilities: Jalen Carter, Devon Witherspoon, C.J. Stroud
7. Raiders- Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois
Other possibilities: C.J. Stroud, Christian Gonzalez, Paris Johnson, Jalen Carter, Peter Skoronski
***TRADE***
Falcons receive picks 11, 42, and a 2024 5th round pick; Titans receive picks 8 and 113
8. *Titans- C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State
Other possibilities: Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Broderick Jones
9. Bears- Jalen Carter | DT | Georgia
Other possibilities: Paris Johnson, Jr., Peter Skoronski, Tyree Wilson, Darnell Wright
10. Eagles- Nolan Smith | EDGE | Georgia
Other possibilities: Lukas Van Ness, Jalen Carter, Peter Skoronski, Calijah Kancey
11. *Falcons- Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas
Other possibilities: Christian Gonzalez, Peter Skoronski, Lukas Van Ness
12. Texans- Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee
Other possibilities: Will Levis, Jalen Carter, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, best available CB
13. Packers- Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee
Other possibilities: Christian Gonzalez, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, Nolan Smith
14. Patriots- Peter Skoronski | OL | Northwestern
Other possibilities: Bijan Robinson, Nolan Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski
15. Jets- Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia
Other possibilities: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Darnell Wright
16. Commanders- Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon
Other possibilities: Brian Branch, Deonte Banks, best available OT
17. Steelers- Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State
Other possibilities: Deonte Banks, Darnell Wright, Broderick Jones, Nolan Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Bryan Bresee
I am hearing a lot of buzz about Deonte Banks being taken ahead of Joey Porter, Jr., and I definitely see it as a possibility. In fact, I originally had New England taking Gonzalez and the Jaguars trading up to 16 for Banks. However, I needed a team to give Skoronski to, and if he slips outside the top 10, that is a difficult task. Bijan Robinson and Hendon Hooker going ahead of the Steelers also makes this challenging.
In this scenario, the Steelers could probably trade back a few picks and still get Porter. While Deonte Banks, an EDGE rusher, or tackle could all be in play here, I would be surprised if the Steelers passed on Porter, Jr., whose dad played and coached for the team. Although, Peter King did say he could see him falling out of the first round entirely. Could the Steelers somehow get him at 32 and take a tackle instead?
Tonight will be interesting!
***TRADE***
Lions receive pick 21 and a 2024 3rd round pick
18. Chargers- Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State
Other possibilities: Myles Murphy, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jordan Addison, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer
19. Buccaneers- Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma
Other possibilities: Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson, Nolan Smith
***TRADE***
Seahawks receive picks 29, 71, and 146
20. Saints- Calijah Kancey | DL | Pittsburgh
Other possibilities: Bryan Bresee, best available CB
21. Lions- Deonte Banks | CB | Maryland
Other possibilities: Michael Mayer, Hendon Hooker, Jahmyr Gibbs
***TRADE***
Ravens receive picks 32, 95, 166, and 178
22. *Chiefs- Zay Flowers | WR | Boston College
Other possibilities: Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt, Myles Murphy, Jahmyr Gibbs
***TRADE***
Vikings receive picks 33, 104, and a 2024 3rd round pick
23. *Texans- Steve Avila | G/C | TCU
Other possibilities: best available WR, Deonte Banks, Emmanuel Forbes
24. Jaguars- Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa
Other possibilities: Emmanuel Forbes, Deonte Banks
25. Giants- Jordan Addison | WR | Pittsburgh
Other possibilities: Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann
26. Cowboys- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah
Other possibilities: Steve Avila, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bijan Robinson, Nolan Smith, Adetomiwa Adebawore
27. Bills- Josh Downs | WR | North Carolina
Other possibilities: Jahmyr Gibbs, best available CB, Joe Tippmann, Steve Avila
28. Bengals- Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Alabama
Other possibilities: best available CB, Sam LaPorta
29. *Seahawks- Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson
Other possibilities: Joe Tippmann, John Michael Schmitz, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Adetomiwa Adebawore
30. Eagles- Mazi Smith | DT | Michigan
Other possibilities: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann
31. *Ravens- Julius Brents | CB | Kansas State
Other possibilities: Deonte Banks, Bijan Robinson, Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson
Round 2
***TRADE***
Steelers receive Picks 37, 123, and 198
32. *Seahawks- Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin
33. *Vikings- Brian Branch | DB | Alabama
34. Cardinals- Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU
35. Colts- Tyrique Stevenson | CB | Miami
***TRADE***
Rams receive Picks 57, 160, 240, and a 2024 3rd round pick
36. *Giants- John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota
37. Steelers- Keeanu Benton | DT | Wisconsin
Others considered: Dawand Jones, Mazi Smith, Tyrique Stevenson, Bryan Bresee
38. Raiders- Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame
39. Panthers- Jonathan Mingo | WR | Ole Miss
40. Saints- Cedric Tillman | WR | Tennessee
41. *Falcons- Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State
42. Packers- Will McDonald IV | EDGE | Iowa State
43. Jets- Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State
44. Falcons- Bryan Bresee | DL | Clemson
45. Packers- Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee
46. Patriots- DJ Turner | CB | Michigan
47. Commanders- Tyler Steen | OT | Alabama
48. Lions- Sam LaPorta | TE | Iowa
49. Steelers- Dawand Jones | OT | Ohio State
Others considered: Trenton Simpson, Jack Campbell, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Zacch Pickens, Kelee Ringo
50. Buccaneers- Jack Campbell | ILB | Iowa
51. Dolphins- Luke Musgrave | TE | Oregon State
52. Seahawks- Kelee Ringo | CB | Georgia
53. Bears- O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida
54. Chargers- Zacch Pickens | DT | South Carolina
55. Lions- Gervon Dexter | DL | Florida
56. Jaguars- Jartavius Martin | DB | Illinois
57. *Rams- Cody Mauch | OL | North Dakota State
58. Cowboys- Zach Charbonnet | RB | UCLA
59. Bills- Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson
60. Bengals- Darnell Washington | TE | Georgia
61. Bears- Adetomiwa Adebawore | DL/EDGE | Northwestern
62. Eagles- Marvin Mims | WR | Oklahoma
63. Chiefs- Blake Freeland | OT | BYU
Round 3
64. Bears- DeWayne McBride | RB | UAB
65. Texans- Kayshon Boutte | WR | LSU
66. Cardinals- Derek Hall | EDGE | Auburn
67. Broncos- Devon Achane | RB | Texas A&M
68. Broncos- Rashee Rice | WR | SMU
69. Rams- Drew Sanders | ILB | Arkansas
70. Raiders- Jaquelin Roy | DT | LSU
71. *Seahawks- Karl Brooks | DT | Bowling Green
72. Titans- Matthew Bergeron | OT | Syracuse
73. Texans- Sydney Brown | S | Illinois
74. Browns- Felix Anudike-Uzomah | EDGE | Kansas State
75. Falcons- Keion White | EDGE | Georgia Tech
76. Patriots- BJ Ojulari | EDGE | LSU
77. Rams- Cam Smith | CB | South Carolina
78. Packers- Brenton Strange | TE | Penn State
79. Colts- Nick Saldiveri | OL | Old Dominion
80. Steelers- Zach Harrison | EDGE | Ohio State
81. Lions- Daiyan Henley | ILB | Washington State
82. Buccaneers- Byron Young | EDGE | Tennessee
83. Seahawks- Parker Washington | WR | Penn State
84. Dolphins- Roschon Johnson | RB | Texas
85. Chargers- Tucker Kraft | TE | South Dakota State
86. Ravens- Antonio Johnson | S | Texas A&M
87. Vikings- Chase Brown | RB | Illinois
88. Jaguars- Jammie Robinson | S | Florida State
89. Giants- Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina
90. Cowboys- DeMarvion Overshown | ILB | Texas
91. Bills- Chandler Zavala | G | North Carolina State
92. Bengals- Jordan Battle | S | Alabama
93. Panthers- Riley Moss | CB | Iowa
94. Eagles- Israel Abanikanda | RB | Pittsburgh
95. *Ravens- Isaiah Foskey | EDGE | Notre Dame
96. Cardinals- Cory Trice | CB | Purdue
97. Commanders- Andre Carter II | EDGE | Army
98. Browns- Braeden Daniels | OL | Utah
99. 49ers- Tuli Tuipulotu | EDGE | USC
100. Raiders- Clark Phillips III | CB | Utah
101. 49ers- Wanya Morris | OT | Oklahoma
102. 49ers- Garrett Williams | CB | Syracuse
Round 4
103. Bears- Juice Scruggs | C | Penn State
104. *Vikings- A.T. Perry | WR | Wake Forest
105. Cardinals- Ricky Stromberg | C | Arkansas
106. Colts- YaYa Diaby | EDGE | Louisville
107. Patriots- Siaki Ika | DT | Baylor
108. Broncos- Kobie Turner | DL | Wake Forest
109. Raiders- Jaelyn Duncan | OT | Maryland
110. Falcons- Anthony Bradford | G | LSU
111. Browns- Kendre Miller | RB | TCU
112. Jets- Zack Kuntz | TE | Old Dominion
113. *Titans- Nathaniel (Tank) Dell | WR | Houston
114. Panthers- Owen Pappoe | ILB | Auburn
115. Saints- Terrell Smith | CB | Minnesota
116. Packers- Sean Tucker | RB | Syracuse
117. Patriots- JL Skinner | S | Boise State
118. Commanders- Luke Schoonmaker | TE | Michigan
119. Vikings- Eli Ricks | DB | Alabama
120. Steelers- Will Mallory | TE | Miami
121. Jaguars- Moro Ojomo | DL | Texas
122. Chiefs- Isaiah McGuire | EDGE | Missouri
123. *Steelers- Nick Herbig | ILB | Wisconsin
124. Ravens- Tre Tucker | WR | Cincinnati
125. Chargers- Kyu Blu Kelly | CB | Stanford
126. Browns- Ji’Ayir Brown | S | Penn State
127. Jaguars- Andrew Vorhees | G | USC
128. Giants- Jon Gaines II | G | UCLA
129. Cowboys- Jayden Reed | WR | Michigan State
130. Bills- Davis Allen | TE | Clemson
131. Bengals- Andrei Iosivas | WR | Princeton
132. Panthers- Ryan Hayes | OT | Michigan
133. Bears- Darrell Luter, Jr. | CB | South Alabama
134. Chiefs- Aidan O’Connell | QB | Purdue
135. Patriots- Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue
Round 5
136. Bears- Habbakuk Baldonado | EDGE | Pittsburgh
137. Bills- Chris Rodriguez, Jr. | RB | Kentucky
138. Colts- Daniel Scott | S | California
139. Broncos- Jake Andrews | C | Troy
140. Browns- Xavier Hutchinson | WR | Iowa State
141. Raiders- Derius Davis | WR | TCU
142. Browns- Travis Vokolek | TE | Nebraska
143. Jets- Trey Palmer | WR | Nebraska
144. Raiders- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson | CB | TCU
145. Panthers- Keondre Coburn | DT | Texas
146. *Seahawks- Noah Sewell | ILB | Oregon
147. Titans- Payne Durham | TE | Purdue
148. Bears- Ronnie Hickman | S | Ohio State
149. Packers- Gervarrius Owens | S | Houston
150. Commanders- Jason Brownlee | WR | Southern Miss
151. Seahawks- Mike Morris | DL | Michigan
152. Lions- Sidy Sow | G | Eastern Michigan
153. Buccaneers- Ronnie Bell | WR | Michigan
154. Seahawks- Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA
155. 49ers- Anthony Johnson, Jr. | S | Iowa State
156. Chargers- Trevor Reid | OT | Louisville
157. Ravens- Stetson Bennett | QB | Georgia
158. Vikings- Blake Whiteheart | TE | Wake Forest
159. Lions- Dee Winters | ILB | TCU
160. *Rams- Colby Wooden | DL | Auburn
161. Texans- Tyjae Spears | RB | Tulane
162. Colts- Jalen Wayne | WR | South Alabama
163. Bengals- Rejzohn Wright | CB | Oregon State
164. 49ers- Jalen Redmond | DL | Oklahoma
165. Saints- John Ojukwu | OL | Boise State
166. *Ravens- Jerrod Clark | DT | Coastal Carolina
167. Rams- Christopher Smith | S | Georgia
168. Cardinals- Jake Haener | QB | Fresno State
169. Cowboys- Jake Witt | OT | Northern Michigan
170. Jets- Dylan Horton | EDGE | TCU
171. Rams- Jakorian Bennett | CB | Maryland
172. Giants- Jay Ward | DB | LSU
173. 49ers- DJ Johnson | EDGE | Oregon
174. Raiders- Robert Beal, Jr. | EDGE | Georgia
175. Buccaneers- Brodric Martin | DT | Western Kentucky
***TRADE***
Colts receive picks 198 and 241
176. Steelers- Jaren Hall | QB | BYU
177. Rams- Tanner McKee | QB | Stanford
Round 6
178. *Ravens- K.J. Henry | EDGE | Clemson
179. Buccaneers- McClendon Curtis | G | Chattanooga
180. Cardinals- Jarrick Bernard-Converse | CB | LSU
181. Buccaneers- Max Duggan | QB | TCU
182. Rams- Travis Dye | RB | USC
183. Lions- Dontayvion Wicks | WR | Virginia
184. Patriots- T.J. Luther | WR | Gardner-Webb
185. Jaguars- Jarrett Patterson | C | Notre Dame
186. Titans- Isaiah Land | EDGE | Florida A&M
187. Patriots- Josh Whyle | TE | Cincinnati
188. Texans- Ventrell Miller | LB | Florida
189. Rams- Yasir Abdullah | LB | Louisville
190. Browns- Cameron Young | DL | Mississippi State
191. Rams- Asim Richards | OT | North Carolina
192. Patriots- Tank Bigsby | RB | Auburn
193. Commanders- Eric Gray | RB | Oklahoma
194. Lions- Mohamed Ibrahim | RB | Minnesota
195. Broncos- Thomas Incoom | EDGE | Central Michigan
196. Buccaneers- Lonnie Phelps | EDGE | Kansas
197. Dolphins- Jaxson Kirkland | OL | Washington
198. *Colts- Deuce Vaughn | RB | Kansas State
199. Ravens- Elijah Higgins | WR | Stanford
200. Chargers- Brandon Joseph | S | Notre Dame
201. Texans- Jordan McFadden | OL | Clemson
202. Jaguars- Bryce Ford-Wheaton | WR | West Virginia
203. Texans- Tavius Robinson | EDGE | Ole Miss
204. Raiders- Jason Taylor II | S | Oklahoma State
205. Bills- Bryce Barringer | P | Michigan State
206. Bengals- Carter Warren | OT | Pittsburgh
207. Packers- Cam Brown | CB | Ohio State
208. Jaguars- Zach Evans | RB | Ole Miss
209. Giants- Joey Fisher | OT | Shepherd
210. Patriots- Hunter Luepke | FB | North Dakota State
211. Vikings- Warren McClendon | OT | Georgia
212. Cowboys- Jose Ramirez | EDGE | Eastern Michigan
213. Cardinals- Kenny McIntosh | RB | Georgia
214. Raiders- Khalan Laborn | RB | Marshall
215. Commanders- Emil Ekiyor | G | Alabama
216. 49ers- Camerun Peoples | RB | Appalachian State
217. Chiefs- Emari Demercado | RB | TCU
Round 7
218. Bears- Jalen Moreno-Cropper | WR | Fresno State
219. Eagles- Andre Jones | EDGE | Louisiana
220. Raiders- Byron Young | DL | Alabama
221. Colts- Earl Bostick, Jr. | OT | Kansas
222. 49ers- Chad Ryland | K | Maryland
223. Rams- Brant Kuithe | TE | Utah
224. Falcons- Richard Gouraige | OT | Florida
225. Falcons- Mohamoud Diabate | ILB | Utah
226. Jaguars- Brandon Hill | S | Pittsburgh
227. Saints- MJ Anderson | DL | Iowa State
228. Titans- Ben VanSumeren | ILB | Michigan State
229. Browns- Viliami Fehoko | EDGE | San Jose State
230. Texans- Matt Landers | WR | Arkansas
231. Raiders- Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas Pine-Bluff
232. Packers- Tyson Bagent | QB | Shepherd
233. Commanders- Tim DeMorat | QB | Fordham
234. Rams- Starling Thomas V | CB | UAB
235. Packers- Clayton Tune | QB | Houston
236. Colts- Anfernee Orji | ILB | Vanderbilt
237. Seahawks- Brayden Willis | TE | Oklahoma
238. Dolphins- Ali Gaye | EDGE | LSU
239. Chargers- Keaton Mitchell | RB | East Carolina
240. *Rams- Chase Cota | WR | Oregon
241. *Colts- Steven Gilmore | CB | Marshall
242. Packers- Tyler Lacy | DL | Oklahoma State
243. Giants- SirVocea Dennis | ILB | Pittsburgh
244. Cowboys- Jake Moody | K | Michigan
245. Patriots- Henry To’oTo’o | ILB | Alabama
246. Bengals- Lew Nichols III | RB | Central Michigan
247. 49ers- Kayvon Merriweater | S | Illinois
248. Eagles- Harrison Mevis | K | Missouri
249. Chiefs- Rashad Torrence II | S | Florida
250. Chiefs- Dante Stills | DT | West Virginia
251. Steelers- Tanner Ingle | S | North Carolina State
252. Buccaneers- B.J. Thompson | EDGE | Stephen F. Austin
253. 49ers- Alex Ward | LS | UCF
254. Giants- Myles Brooks | CB | Louisiana Tech
255. 49ers- Mekhi Garner | CB | LSU
256. Packers- Caleb Murphy | EDGE | Ferris State
257. Saints- Ethan Evans | P | Wingate
258. Bears- Leonard Taylor | TE | Cincinnati
259. Texans- Taron Vincent | DT | Ohio State
There you have it, my fellow draft junkies. My annual 7-round NFL mock draft is officially out, but what are your thoughts on it? Is the mock draft realistic overall? Do the selections for the Steelers make sense? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below!
