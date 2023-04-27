2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: 7 rounds, a wild QB shake-up, and six 1st-round trades

We’ve made it! The draft is finally here, and yours truly could not be more excited! The 2-hour sleep nights, the midnight Mountain Dews, and everything else that comes with this job during the month of April, is almost done! Well, at least for another 8 months...

This is my final 2023 mock draft, but the draft coverage will not end with this. Following the conclusion of the draft will come numerous types of articles on BTSC, from draft grades, to film rooms, to player analysis. And yes, I have not forgotten about my annual way-too-early mock draft, which should come out next week.

If you are familiar with my mock drafts, the rules have not changed. For those that are new, let me explain how my mock drafts work. Each draft cycle, I have five NFL mock drafts, with the final 5.0 mock draft being a full, seven-round projection. Most importantly, these mocks are a projection based off what I am hearing and think makes the most sense. They are not based on what I want to happen or what I would do if I was the general manager for each team. Being my final pre-draft prediction, this mock goes seven rounds long, and trades are projected.

Round 1

1. Panthers- Bryce Young | QB | Alabama

Other possibilities: Will Levis

2. Texans- Tyree Wilson | EDGE | Texas Tech

Other possibilities: Will Anderson, Will Levis

3. Cardinals- Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Alabama

Other possibilities: Tyree Wilson, Christian Gonzalez

4. Colts- Will Levis | QB | Kentucky

Other possibilities: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson

5. Seahawks- Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida

Other possibilities: Jalen Carter, C.J. Stroud

6. Lions- Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama

Other possibilities: Jalen Carter, Devon Witherspoon, C.J. Stroud

7. Raiders- Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois

Other possibilities: C.J. Stroud, Christian Gonzalez, Paris Johnson, Jalen Carter, Peter Skoronski

***TRADE***

Falcons receive picks 11, 42, and a 2024 5th round pick; Titans receive picks 8 and 113

8. *Titans- C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State

Other possibilities: Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Broderick Jones

9. Bears- Jalen Carter | DT | Georgia

Other possibilities: Paris Johnson, Jr., Peter Skoronski, Tyree Wilson, Darnell Wright

10. Eagles- Nolan Smith | EDGE | Georgia

Other possibilities: Lukas Van Ness, Jalen Carter, Peter Skoronski, Calijah Kancey

11. *Falcons- Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas

Other possibilities: Christian Gonzalez, Peter Skoronski, Lukas Van Ness

12. Texans- Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee

Other possibilities: Will Levis, Jalen Carter, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, best available CB

13. Packers- Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee

Other possibilities: Christian Gonzalez, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, Nolan Smith

14. Patriots- Peter Skoronski | OL | Northwestern

Other possibilities: Bijan Robinson, Nolan Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski

15. Jets- Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia

Other possibilities: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Darnell Wright

16. Commanders- Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon

Other possibilities: Brian Branch, Deonte Banks, best available OT

17. Steelers- Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State

Other possibilities: Deonte Banks, Darnell Wright, Broderick Jones, Nolan Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Bryan Bresee

I am hearing a lot of buzz about Deonte Banks being taken ahead of Joey Porter, Jr., and I definitely see it as a possibility. In fact, I originally had New England taking Gonzalez and the Jaguars trading up to 16 for Banks. However, I needed a team to give Skoronski to, and if he slips outside the top 10, that is a difficult task. Bijan Robinson and Hendon Hooker going ahead of the Steelers also makes this challenging.

In this scenario, the Steelers could probably trade back a few picks and still get Porter. While Deonte Banks, an EDGE rusher, or tackle could all be in play here, I would be surprised if the Steelers passed on Porter, Jr., whose dad played and coached for the team. Although, Peter King did say he could see him falling out of the first round entirely. Could the Steelers somehow get him at 32 and take a tackle instead?

Tonight will be interesting!

***TRADE***

Lions receive pick 21 and a 2024 3rd round pick

18. Chargers- Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State

Other possibilities: Myles Murphy, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jordan Addison, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer

19. Buccaneers- Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma

Other possibilities: Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson, Nolan Smith

***TRADE***

Seahawks receive picks 29, 71, and 146

20. Saints- Calijah Kancey | DL | Pittsburgh

Other possibilities: Bryan Bresee, best available CB

21. Lions- Deonte Banks | CB | Maryland

Other possibilities: Michael Mayer, Hendon Hooker, Jahmyr Gibbs

***TRADE***

Ravens receive picks 32, 95, 166, and 178

22. *Chiefs- Zay Flowers | WR | Boston College

Other possibilities: Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt, Myles Murphy, Jahmyr Gibbs

***TRADE***

Vikings receive picks 33, 104, and a 2024 3rd round pick

23. *Texans- Steve Avila | G/C | TCU

Other possibilities: best available WR, Deonte Banks, Emmanuel Forbes

24. Jaguars- Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa

Other possibilities: Emmanuel Forbes, Deonte Banks

25. Giants- Jordan Addison | WR | Pittsburgh

Other possibilities: Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann

26. Cowboys- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah

Other possibilities: Steve Avila, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bijan Robinson, Nolan Smith, Adetomiwa Adebawore

27. Bills- Josh Downs | WR | North Carolina

Other possibilities: Jahmyr Gibbs, best available CB, Joe Tippmann, Steve Avila

28. Bengals- Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Alabama

Other possibilities: best available CB, Sam LaPorta

29. *Seahawks- Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson

Other possibilities: Joe Tippmann, John Michael Schmitz, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Adetomiwa Adebawore

30. Eagles- Mazi Smith | DT | Michigan

Other possibilities: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann

31. *Ravens- Julius Brents | CB | Kansas State

Other possibilities: Deonte Banks, Bijan Robinson, Hendon Hooker, Anthony Richardson

Round 2

***TRADE***

Steelers receive Picks 37, 123, and 198

32. *Seahawks- Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin

33. *Vikings- Brian Branch | DB | Alabama

34. Cardinals- Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU

35. Colts- Tyrique Stevenson | CB | Miami

***TRADE***

Rams receive Picks 57, 160, 240, and a 2024 3rd round pick

36. *Giants- John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota

37. Steelers- Keeanu Benton | DT | Wisconsin

Others considered: Dawand Jones, Mazi Smith, Tyrique Stevenson, Bryan Bresee

38. Raiders- Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame

39. Panthers- Jonathan Mingo | WR | Ole Miss

40. Saints- Cedric Tillman | WR | Tennessee

41. *Falcons- Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State

42. Packers- Will McDonald IV | EDGE | Iowa State

43. Jets- Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State

44. Falcons- Bryan Bresee | DL | Clemson

45. Packers- Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee

46. Patriots- DJ Turner | CB | Michigan

47. Commanders- Tyler Steen | OT | Alabama

48. Lions- Sam LaPorta | TE | Iowa

49. Steelers- Dawand Jones | OT | Ohio State

Others considered: Trenton Simpson, Jack Campbell, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Zacch Pickens, Kelee Ringo

50. Buccaneers- Jack Campbell | ILB | Iowa

51. Dolphins- Luke Musgrave | TE | Oregon State

52. Seahawks- Kelee Ringo | CB | Georgia

53. Bears- O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida

54. Chargers- Zacch Pickens | DT | South Carolina

55. Lions- Gervon Dexter | DL | Florida

56. Jaguars- Jartavius Martin | DB | Illinois

57. *Rams- Cody Mauch | OL | North Dakota State

58. Cowboys- Zach Charbonnet | RB | UCLA

59. Bills- Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson

60. Bengals- Darnell Washington | TE | Georgia

61. Bears- Adetomiwa Adebawore | DL/EDGE | Northwestern

62. Eagles- Marvin Mims | WR | Oklahoma

63. Chiefs- Blake Freeland | OT | BYU

Round 3

64. Bears- DeWayne McBride | RB | UAB

65. Texans- Kayshon Boutte | WR | LSU

66. Cardinals- Derek Hall | EDGE | Auburn

67. Broncos- Devon Achane | RB | Texas A&M

68. Broncos- Rashee Rice | WR | SMU

69. Rams- Drew Sanders | ILB | Arkansas

70. Raiders- Jaquelin Roy | DT | LSU

71. *Seahawks- Karl Brooks | DT | Bowling Green

72. Titans- Matthew Bergeron | OT | Syracuse

73. Texans- Sydney Brown | S | Illinois

74. Browns- Felix Anudike-Uzomah | EDGE | Kansas State

75. Falcons- Keion White | EDGE | Georgia Tech

76. Patriots- BJ Ojulari | EDGE | LSU

77. Rams- Cam Smith | CB | South Carolina

78. Packers- Brenton Strange | TE | Penn State

79. Colts- Nick Saldiveri | OL | Old Dominion

80. Steelers- Zach Harrison | EDGE | Ohio State

81. Lions- Daiyan Henley | ILB | Washington State

82. Buccaneers- Byron Young | EDGE | Tennessee

83. Seahawks- Parker Washington | WR | Penn State

84. Dolphins- Roschon Johnson | RB | Texas

85. Chargers- Tucker Kraft | TE | South Dakota State

86. Ravens- Antonio Johnson | S | Texas A&M

87. Vikings- Chase Brown | RB | Illinois

88. Jaguars- Jammie Robinson | S | Florida State

89. Giants- Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina

90. Cowboys- DeMarvion Overshown | ILB | Texas

91. Bills- Chandler Zavala | G | North Carolina State

92. Bengals- Jordan Battle | S | Alabama

93. Panthers- Riley Moss | CB | Iowa

94. Eagles- Israel Abanikanda | RB | Pittsburgh

95. *Ravens- Isaiah Foskey | EDGE | Notre Dame

96. Cardinals- Cory Trice | CB | Purdue

97. Commanders- Andre Carter II | EDGE | Army

98. Browns- Braeden Daniels | OL | Utah

99. 49ers- Tuli Tuipulotu | EDGE | USC

100. Raiders- Clark Phillips III | CB | Utah

101. 49ers- Wanya Morris | OT | Oklahoma

102. 49ers- Garrett Williams | CB | Syracuse

Round 4

103. Bears- Juice Scruggs | C | Penn State

104. *Vikings- A.T. Perry | WR | Wake Forest

105. Cardinals- Ricky Stromberg | C | Arkansas

106. Colts- YaYa Diaby | EDGE | Louisville

107. Patriots- Siaki Ika | DT | Baylor

108. Broncos- Kobie Turner | DL | Wake Forest

109. Raiders- Jaelyn Duncan | OT | Maryland

110. Falcons- Anthony Bradford | G | LSU

111. Browns- Kendre Miller | RB | TCU

112. Jets- Zack Kuntz | TE | Old Dominion

113. *Titans- Nathaniel (Tank) Dell | WR | Houston

114. Panthers- Owen Pappoe | ILB | Auburn

115. Saints- Terrell Smith | CB | Minnesota

116. Packers- Sean Tucker | RB | Syracuse

117. Patriots- JL Skinner | S | Boise State

118. Commanders- Luke Schoonmaker | TE | Michigan

119. Vikings- Eli Ricks | DB | Alabama

120. Steelers- Will Mallory | TE | Miami

121. Jaguars- Moro Ojomo | DL | Texas

122. Chiefs- Isaiah McGuire | EDGE | Missouri

123. *Steelers- Nick Herbig | ILB | Wisconsin

124. Ravens- Tre Tucker | WR | Cincinnati

125. Chargers- Kyu Blu Kelly | CB | Stanford

126. Browns- Ji’Ayir Brown | S | Penn State

127. Jaguars- Andrew Vorhees | G | USC

128. Giants- Jon Gaines II | G | UCLA

129. Cowboys- Jayden Reed | WR | Michigan State

130. Bills- Davis Allen | TE | Clemson

131. Bengals- Andrei Iosivas | WR | Princeton

132. Panthers- Ryan Hayes | OT | Michigan

133. Bears- Darrell Luter, Jr. | CB | South Alabama

134. Chiefs- Aidan O’Connell | QB | Purdue

135. Patriots- Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue

Round 5

136. Bears- Habbakuk Baldonado | EDGE | Pittsburgh

137. Bills- Chris Rodriguez, Jr. | RB | Kentucky

138. Colts- Daniel Scott | S | California

139. Broncos- Jake Andrews | C | Troy

140. Browns- Xavier Hutchinson | WR | Iowa State

141. Raiders- Derius Davis | WR | TCU

142. Browns- Travis Vokolek | TE | Nebraska

143. Jets- Trey Palmer | WR | Nebraska

144. Raiders- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson | CB | TCU

145. Panthers- Keondre Coburn | DT | Texas

146. *Seahawks- Noah Sewell | ILB | Oregon

147. Titans- Payne Durham | TE | Purdue

148. Bears- Ronnie Hickman | S | Ohio State

149. Packers- Gervarrius Owens | S | Houston

150. Commanders- Jason Brownlee | WR | Southern Miss

151. Seahawks- Mike Morris | DL | Michigan

152. Lions- Sidy Sow | G | Eastern Michigan

153. Buccaneers- Ronnie Bell | WR | Michigan

154. Seahawks- Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA

155. 49ers- Anthony Johnson, Jr. | S | Iowa State

156. Chargers- Trevor Reid | OT | Louisville

157. Ravens- Stetson Bennett | QB | Georgia

158. Vikings- Blake Whiteheart | TE | Wake Forest

159. Lions- Dee Winters | ILB | TCU

160. *Rams- Colby Wooden | DL | Auburn

161. Texans- Tyjae Spears | RB | Tulane

162. Colts- Jalen Wayne | WR | South Alabama

163. Bengals- Rejzohn Wright | CB | Oregon State

164. 49ers- Jalen Redmond | DL | Oklahoma

165. Saints- John Ojukwu | OL | Boise State

166. *Ravens- Jerrod Clark | DT | Coastal Carolina

167. Rams- Christopher Smith | S | Georgia

168. Cardinals- Jake Haener | QB | Fresno State

169. Cowboys- Jake Witt | OT | Northern Michigan

170. Jets- Dylan Horton | EDGE | TCU

171. Rams- Jakorian Bennett | CB | Maryland

172. Giants- Jay Ward | DB | LSU

173. 49ers- DJ Johnson | EDGE | Oregon

174. Raiders- Robert Beal, Jr. | EDGE | Georgia

175. Buccaneers- Brodric Martin | DT | Western Kentucky

***TRADE***

Colts receive picks 198 and 241

176. Steelers- Jaren Hall | QB | BYU

177. Rams- Tanner McKee | QB | Stanford

Round 6

178. *Ravens- K.J. Henry | EDGE | Clemson

179. Buccaneers- McClendon Curtis | G | Chattanooga

180. Cardinals- Jarrick Bernard-Converse | CB | LSU

181. Buccaneers- Max Duggan | QB | TCU

182. Rams- Travis Dye | RB | USC

183. Lions- Dontayvion Wicks | WR | Virginia

184. Patriots- T.J. Luther | WR | Gardner-Webb

185. Jaguars- Jarrett Patterson | C | Notre Dame

186. Titans- Isaiah Land | EDGE | Florida A&M

187. Patriots- Josh Whyle | TE | Cincinnati

188. Texans- Ventrell Miller | LB | Florida

189. Rams- Yasir Abdullah | LB | Louisville

190. Browns- Cameron Young | DL | Mississippi State

191. Rams- Asim Richards | OT | North Carolina

192. Patriots- Tank Bigsby | RB | Auburn

193. Commanders- Eric Gray | RB | Oklahoma

194. Lions- Mohamed Ibrahim | RB | Minnesota

195. Broncos- Thomas Incoom | EDGE | Central Michigan

196. Buccaneers- Lonnie Phelps | EDGE | Kansas

197. Dolphins- Jaxson Kirkland | OL | Washington

198. *Colts- Deuce Vaughn | RB | Kansas State

199. Ravens- Elijah Higgins | WR | Stanford

200. Chargers- Brandon Joseph | S | Notre Dame

201. Texans- Jordan McFadden | OL | Clemson

202. Jaguars- Bryce Ford-Wheaton | WR | West Virginia

203. Texans- Tavius Robinson | EDGE | Ole Miss

204. Raiders- Jason Taylor II | S | Oklahoma State

205. Bills- Bryce Barringer | P | Michigan State

206. Bengals- Carter Warren | OT | Pittsburgh

207. Packers- Cam Brown | CB | Ohio State

208. Jaguars- Zach Evans | RB | Ole Miss

209. Giants- Joey Fisher | OT | Shepherd

210. Patriots- Hunter Luepke | FB | North Dakota State

211. Vikings- Warren McClendon | OT | Georgia

212. Cowboys- Jose Ramirez | EDGE | Eastern Michigan

213. Cardinals- Kenny McIntosh | RB | Georgia

214. Raiders- Khalan Laborn | RB | Marshall

215. Commanders- Emil Ekiyor | G | Alabama

216. 49ers- Camerun Peoples | RB | Appalachian State

217. Chiefs- Emari Demercado | RB | TCU

Round 7

218. Bears- Jalen Moreno-Cropper | WR | Fresno State

219. Eagles- Andre Jones | EDGE | Louisiana

220. Raiders- Byron Young | DL | Alabama

221. Colts- Earl Bostick, Jr. | OT | Kansas

222. 49ers- Chad Ryland | K | Maryland

223. Rams- Brant Kuithe | TE | Utah

224. Falcons- Richard Gouraige | OT | Florida

225. Falcons- Mohamoud Diabate | ILB | Utah

226. Jaguars- Brandon Hill | S | Pittsburgh

227. Saints- MJ Anderson | DL | Iowa State

228. Titans- Ben VanSumeren | ILB | Michigan State

229. Browns- Viliami Fehoko | EDGE | San Jose State

230. Texans- Matt Landers | WR | Arkansas

231. Raiders- Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas Pine-Bluff

232. Packers- Tyson Bagent | QB | Shepherd

233. Commanders- Tim DeMorat | QB | Fordham

234. Rams- Starling Thomas V | CB | UAB

235. Packers- Clayton Tune | QB | Houston

236. Colts- Anfernee Orji | ILB | Vanderbilt

237. Seahawks- Brayden Willis | TE | Oklahoma

238. Dolphins- Ali Gaye | EDGE | LSU

239. Chargers- Keaton Mitchell | RB | East Carolina

240. *Rams- Chase Cota | WR | Oregon

241. *Colts- Steven Gilmore | CB | Marshall

242. Packers- Tyler Lacy | DL | Oklahoma State

243. Giants- SirVocea Dennis | ILB | Pittsburgh

244. Cowboys- Jake Moody | K | Michigan

245. Patriots- Henry To’oTo’o | ILB | Alabama

246. Bengals- Lew Nichols III | RB | Central Michigan

247. 49ers- Kayvon Merriweater | S | Illinois

248. Eagles- Harrison Mevis | K | Missouri

249. Chiefs- Rashad Torrence II | S | Florida

250. Chiefs- Dante Stills | DT | West Virginia

251. Steelers- Tanner Ingle | S | North Carolina State

252. Buccaneers- B.J. Thompson | EDGE | Stephen F. Austin

253. 49ers- Alex Ward | LS | UCF

254. Giants- Myles Brooks | CB | Louisiana Tech

255. 49ers- Mekhi Garner | CB | LSU

256. Packers- Caleb Murphy | EDGE | Ferris State

257. Saints- Ethan Evans | P | Wingate

258. Bears- Leonard Taylor | TE | Cincinnati

259. Texans- Taron Vincent | DT | Ohio State

