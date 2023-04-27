Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steel City Insider: Steelers Mock Draft Madness!!!

What will happen in just over 24 hours when the 2023 NFL Draft begins? This mock draft explains a realistic approach to the Steelers draft. On this episode of the Steel City Insider the mock draft game is strong as Jeremy Hritz orchestrates a mock draft you don’t want to miss!

The Curtain Call: Twas the night before NFL Christmas

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we take one last look at the Steelers before the 2023 NFL Draft. Tonight, Shannon White, Geoffrey Benedict and special guest Jeremy Betz reveal their Steelers wish lists.

Special Guest: Jeremy Betz from SCN’s The Fix and FFSN Draft Coverage

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Typical top half positions in the first round of the draft

Players of every position will be drafted this weekend into the NFL. However, there are certain positions that go very early on. Which ones are they? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Top-Half Draft Positions

A special guest plays over/under of the number of players taken in the top 16 at each position

and more geeky numbers!

