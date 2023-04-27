2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 250 rankings, plus scouting reports for top prospects

We finally made it, ladies and gentlemen! After months of going through tape, statistics, combine numbers, pro day results, and more, the final 2023 BTSC Big Board is here!

Today, I will be giving you my top 250 rankings for the NFL Draft, along with scouting reports for many of the prospects. However, this is not our full big board. My top 400 rankings, along with scouting reports, stats, and numbers, can be accessed on the all-new btscbigboard.com. A special thanks to Dave Bartolini (DaveInBalt) for making it happen.

This project, as you can see, takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and this could not be done without all our volunteer help. I would like to publicly thank front-page writers Jeremy, Shannon, SNW, and Ryland for helping out again this year. I also want to recognize the fans at BTSC who got involved. Necksnation, Noah_E., and skyfire322 joined us once again this year, and we were excited to add Adam Curry and John O’Malley to the fold as well. Thanks for all your hard work, guys! It truly is appreciated.

Here you are, BTSC! We do this for you, and we hope this will be a great resource as you sit back and watch the draft unfold!

The BTSC Big Board Top 250

1. Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama | 6‘4”, 235 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 51, TFL 17, S 10, PD 1, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 5

Andrew Wilbar: Anyone who records 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks in just 3 seasons is the definition of a beast, regardless of competition level. Many want to knock Anderson for the downtick in production in 2022, but he still recorded 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. On a “down” year! Anderson is not the biggest of pass rushers, but he is stronger than his frame suggests. Displaying elite quickness out of his stance, Anderson does a great job getting his hands on opposing linemen and getting leverage early in the rep, giving him the ability to bullrush. However, the most dangerous aspect of his game is his bend. His agile hips allow him to get low and get around opposing tackles cleanly and closely. At the end of the day, I consider him the best overall prospect in this class. Not only does he have an incredibly high ceiling, but his floor is relatively high as well. He can come in and be a contributor from Day 1.

2. Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas | 6’0”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 258, Yds 1580, Ave 6.1, TD 18, Rec 19, Yds 314, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 5

Ryland B.: Robinson has good size for the position but he runs with the quickness and burst of a much smaller running back. He combines his twitchiness with excellent balance, vision, and power, making him the best all-around running back in his class – and it shows in his impressive production. Robinson is a quality receiver out of the backfield and solid in pass-protection. In terms of physical traits, Robinson isn’t quite as freakishly athletic as past blue-chip prospects at the position, but his abilities are more than adequate for the NFL. And his footwork is certainly next level. The only real concern I have with Robinson’s game is his injury history, which could raise some questions about his future durability. First-round RBs have gone out of style lately, but I would bet that Robinson sneaks into the top 20-30 picks of the draft.

3. Bryce Young | QB | Alabama | 6’0”, 194 lbs

2022 Stats: 245 COMP, 380 ATT, 3328 PASS YDS, 32 TD, 5 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 5

Andrew Wilbar: Bryce Young may not check every box when it comes to stature, but putting measurables aside, he is the clear-cut number one quarterback in this class. There are concerns about long-term durability, but although they are valid concerns, I just do not see it as enough to dethrone him from QB1 status in this draft. I cannot help but think Houston would be a great fit for the Alabama standout, since it is a southern team who will not have to worry about inclement weather for at least eight games each season. Their divisional opponents also include two warm-weather teams and a team that plays inside dome. His combination of accuracy and creativity as a passer not only raises his floor, but it will also allow him to start from day one and command an NFL offense. He is a true point guard at the quarterback position, and the team that drafts him could be getting one of the league’s top playmakers for years to come.

4. Jalen Carter | DL | Georgia | 6‘3”, 310 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 32, TFL 7, S 3, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 5

Ryland B.: Carter is so much fun to watch as a prospect. He’s got it all: athleticism, strength, and an impactful presence on the field. His power, leverage, and surprising explosiveness allow him to blow past blockers and constantly disrupt plays. He’s an excellent pass-rusher and run-stopper already, and his NFL potential is even further off the charts. Carter faced constant double teams at Georgia but still showed impressive effort and impact. He’s a game-breaker through and through. The only complaints I really noticed were that Carter can get knocked off balance a little too often, and he could often be a little slow off the snap. Still, his tape is around as close to a can’t-miss prospect as it gets in this draft – but his potential off-field issues tell a much different story. This spring, he was charged with reckless driving in an incident connected to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people. Beyond that, questions have been springing up regarding Carter’s conditioning and work ethic after he looked out of shape at his Pro Day, failing to finish the drills. He’s also reportedly refused to meet with teams outside of the top 10 picks in the draft. Carter has some very, very red flags on his scouting profile, but NFL teams know far more about these issues than most fans and writers do. All we can do is speculate. What we do know is that Carter’s tape shows that he’s one of the most talented, if not the most talented player in this draft. It will be interesting where he goes on draft night; Carter is the definition of a boom or bust pick.

5. Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State | 6’2”, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, T 27, TFL 0, S 0, Int 0, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 10

Bradley Locker: Porter’s length and physicality make it almost impossible to win one-on-one against him; there’s no doubt he can be trusted when left isolated, even against backside receivers. Porter works in strong press and jabs throughout routes, mixing in both hands and placing them well on shoulder pads. On top of that, his instincts and anticipation are outstanding, enabling him to jump routes and understand where he should be positioned in zone. Even when he gives up separation, Porter’s arms are so long that he can tip passes effortlessly. Porter is certainly strong and big enough to even go head-to-head with tight ends in the slot, something which is rare for cornerbacks or even safeties. In terms of tackling, he’s good in the open field and is able to wrestle through blocks to make a stop. One of the areas of weakness for Porter is surrendering space, particularly on short, quick-hitting routes; he probably needs to clean up his turns and movement skills on breaks. Further, he should be conscious of not being overly physical, because subtle grabs or contact could be flagged at the next level. Porter’s solid Combine workout (despite not doing drills) and combination of ridiculous frame/wingspan make him a prototypical press corner who can lock down an entire side of the field.

6. Nolan Smith | EDGE | Georgia | 6‘3”, 235 lbs

2022 stats: GP 8, T 18, TFL 7, S 3, PD 1, FR 1, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 10

Andrew Wilbar: Georgia’s defense was already loaded in 2022, but could you imagine what it would have been with a healthy Nolan Smith? Smith is one of the most athletic pass rushers in this class, and not many tackles have the mobility to mirror him and slow him down coming around the edge. His lack of bulk was overcome by elite quickness at the collegiate level, but if he plans to remain on the outside, he will want to add a few extra pounds to his frame. The only true concern with Smith as a prospect is the injuries, and adding some extra muscle may help. From a technical standpoint, he is developed beyond his years, but he does take poor tackling angles too often. That is a fixable issue, though, and nothing to prevent him from being a top-15 selection in the draft.

7. Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee | 6’6”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 10

Andrew Wilbar: Wright is an intriguing prospect. He does not display exceptional quickness out of his stance, but his knowledge of the game is better than most of his opponents, which gives him the edge in most matchups. During his media press conference at the combine, he was explaining how pass rushers have three main things they can attack you with: speed, power, and finesce. He went on to describe how no pass rusher can do more than two effectively, while also explaining how a lineman’s stance should be to counteract each type of pass rusher. As a run defender, he may not be the most technically sound, but he flatout moves defenders off the ball. At the end of the day, I do not see Wright escaping the first round, and I consider him a Day 1 starter at right tackle.

8. Peter Skoronski | OT/G | Northwestern | 6’4”, 294 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 10

Bradley Locker: Skoronski would be in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick if his frame were only slightly larger. His technique is largely impeccable, meshing punches with a rock-solid anchor, great hand placement and outstanding leverage. Make no mistake about it: Skoronski is ridiculously strong, and if he gets his hands on you, it’s awfully tough to wrestle free. Skoronski’s best work may have come in the pass game, where he surrendered only six pressures (!) and one sack all year. On occasion, Skoronski can struggle with bull rushes and extremely quick moves, but he secured the quarterback’s blindside at a very high rate. In the run game, too, Skoronski moves bodies, gets to the second level and is shrewd. Yes, Skoronski’s measurements — especially his arm length — will be highly scrutinized, but if he tests as even a moderately explosive athlete, almost all hesitations will be quieted rather sure-handedly. With an elite combination of work ethic, intelligence, NFL bloodlines (his grandfather Bob is a Packers Hall-of-Famer) and technicality, Skoronski has separated himself as an elite player in this class. To me, Skoronski can definitely play tackle in the NFL, but even if teams consider him a guard, he’s likely a plug-and-play starter with the capacity to be one of the best players in this year’s crop.

9. Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois | 6’0”, 170 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 41, TFL 2.5, S 0, Int 3, PD 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Andrew Wilbar: I do like Witherspoon as a prospect. I simply do not feel as if he is on the level of Joey Porter, Jr. and Christian Gonzalez. A nagging hamstring injury prevented him from participating at both the combine and the Illinois pro day, which left several questions unanswered. As it pertains to last season, Witherspoon was a baller, displaying excellent instincts, fluidity, and feistiness. The big concern I have is that he pays for his aggression downfield, grabbing hold of receivers way too often. He will get flagged for it much more in the NFL than he did in college if the issue is not resolved. While many consider the combine and pro day to be overrated events for a draft prospect, the 40 time is incredibly important for a cornerback, and one of the serious concerns about Witherspoon’s game was his speed. However, he answered that question at his individual pro day, running a 4.42. He is an experienced corner in man coverage, but with his lack of size, his best fit may be in a zone-heavy scheme, where he can thrive off his instincts and open-field tackling ability.

10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State | 6‘0“, 197 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 3, Rec 5, Yds 43, TD 0.

2021 Stats: GP 13, Rec 95, Yds 1606, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Jeremy: JSN is everything you’d want from a number one receiver who projects as mainly a slot weapon at the NFL level. Displays elite foot quickness and change-of-direction ability. An expert route runner with a knack for creating subtle separation at the catch point and enough play strength to handle more contested catches in the middle of the field. He won’t blow you away with blazing speed, but his agility and savvy allow him to create space despite that. He possesses adequate size to handle blocking assignments in the run game. Overall, JSN is an elite weapon on all three levels and can be a high-volume target from Day 1.

11. Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia | 6’4”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Ryland B.: Jones is an extremely athletic prospect with good size and strength to match. With elite physical traits and a stellar resume as a starter on college football’s best team, only Jones’ imperfect technique is dampening his draft hype. His footwork and hand placement can be uneven and overly aggressive, and it’s fair to say that at times he has over-relied on his excellent athleticism. He can play a little high up as well. His awareness as a blocker, although better than some might think, could also use some improvement. Jones’ attitude as a blocker is not a problem, however. He’s a road-grader through-and-through. Because of that, I think that between Jones’ athleticism and want-to, he will definitely be able to clean up his technique at the next level. He’s a top-notch first-round prospect in my book.

12. Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Ohio State | 6’6”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Jeremy: The big LT is as natural an athlete at the position as they come. Quick feet and heavy hands define his game and he has the ability to mirror the most athletic DEs at the next level. Bend is rarely a problem, and he can out-leverage bull rushes with a heavy base and good hands. As a run blocker he is great in space where his athleticism shines. Struggles to get a powerful initial push in a phone booth against bigger defenders, but when he gets going, watch out. Overall a prototypical LT prospect from a size and athleticism standpoint. If he can solidify some of his technique, he could prove to be the best tackle in the class.

13. C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State | 6’3”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: 285 COMP, 389 ATT, 3688 YDS, 41 TD, 6 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Jeremy Betz : Stroud stands out as a big-arm QB with the ability to hit receivers anywhere on the field. He also boasts underrated athleticism, which he displayed in maybe the best game of his career against the best defense in the country vs Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal. When you combine his prototypical size with his experience and all-encompassing skill set, you have a true first round talent at the QB position. Despite early concerns in his career about accuracy, specifically under pressure, Stroud has mostly fixed those issues, however he still makes the occasional head-scratching overthrow. Stroud’s biggest strength might be his ability to throw with accuracy and anticipation on the move. He also shows poise when the play breaks down and he has to make the tough, off-script throws. Scouts will be interested to see just how athletic he is in the pre-draft process. Stroud may well cement himself in the first overall pick conversation by April.

14. Will McDonald IV | EDGE | Iowa State | 6‘4”, 245 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 36, TFL 7.5, S 5, PD 4, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Andrew Wilbar: At the beginning of the draft process, I was not a fan of McDonald’s game, but the more I looked into him, the more I realized how poorly he was utilized at Iowa State. Often aligned as a 5-technique along the defensive line, McDonald is a true 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL with incredible pass-rushing upside. McDonald displays good initial quickness out of a stand-up position, and he was more effective both as a run defender and as a pass rusher when utilized in such a role. When he plays with his hand in the dirt, he lacks that initial burst off the snap, which gives him an immediate disadvantage in the battle for leverage. With a non-stop motor and out-of-this-world talent, the sky’s the limit for McDonald, but he must be utilized properly. Team fit will have everything to do with how well he plays early on.

15. Tyree Wilson | EDGE | Texas Tech | 6‘6”, 275 lbs

2022 stats: GP 10, T 61, TFL 14, S 7, PD 0, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Necksnation: A potential top 5 pick, Tyree Wilson has the size, strength, and technique to be an instant impact player at the next level. Wilson is entering the draft coming off of back to back stellar seasons at Texas Tech, with a combined 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over the past two years. Able to play on the interior defensive line or on the edge, Wilson has positional versatility that can make him a matchup nightmare if used properly, but it also creates questions about where he fits best. Personally, I feel like he might play better on the interior, as his speed raises questions about his ability to be an edge rusher. However, he is absolutely capable of playing anywhere on the defensive line, and overall his versatility should be viewed as a positive trait. While he isn’t the most athletic player, he has a large frame and great length, and he should be fairly pro ready. As for when he might be selected, Wilson is emerging as the potential second lineman taken given the legal troubles of Jalen Carter in a very strong DL class. He should be an immediately effective lineman in the NFL, and while his upside is somewhat limited because of his lack of elite speed, he should be a standout player for an NFL team sooner rather than later.

16. Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon | 6’2”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 50, TFL 1, S 0, Int 4, PD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 15

Ryland B.: Fluidity is one of the most important traits for a corner to have, and Gonzalez has that in spades. He’s a ridiculously smooth athlete with elite mirroring ability and solid ball skills to boot. He was my favorite round one option for Pittsburgh this draft until his stock went through the roof. And it’s easy to see why. Gonzalez has good size for the position and great athleticism and quickness. His hip switch is one of the best in this class, and he’s as aware and comfortable in zone coverage as he is sticky in man. I think it’s fair to say Gonzalez is the best cover corner in this class. This is a glowing review, I’ll admit, but Gonzalez still isn’t a perfect prospect. He’s a bit on the leaner side and it’d be nice to see some more physicality and aggressiveness in his coverage and run support. Gonzalez’s interception production hasn’t exactly been stellar for much of his college career, either. But these are small nitpicks; if Gonzalez is somehow available at pick 17, he’d be an instant star CB1 in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

17. Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida | 6’5”, 236 lbs

2022 Stats: 176 COMP, 327 ATT, 2549 YDS, 17 TD, 9 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Necksnation: Anthony Richardson has excellent physical tools, but will he translate smoothly to the next level? The redshirt sophomore is absolutely electric as a ballcarrier, where his agility and strength make him a nightmare to tackle. At 6’4” and 236 lbs, he has great size for the position, and he uses it as an asset on the field. His mobility may be his greatest strength, and he made a number of highlight reel runs in 2022 that put the country on notice. Additionally, he has excellent arm talent, and he is more than capable of making throws of 60+ yards. However, he is still quite raw, and has a number of areas in which he needs to improve as a passer. His accuracy is inconsistent, and there were many instances where he overthrew receivers on deep balls. And while he gets great velocity on his throws, he hasn’t really mastered the art of throwing with touch, which is something he’ll need to work on in order to succeed in the NFL. He needs to improve at reading defenses, and he struggled with turnovers at times in college. Richardson might have the highest ceiling of any QB in this class, but he’s far from a sure thing.

18. Mazi Smith | DL | Michigan | 6‘3”, 326 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, T 48, TFL 2.5, S .5, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Andrew Wilbar: Mazi Smith gets a bad reputation by many fans due to limited collegiate production, much like past Wolverine prospects who have gone on to the NFL and had success. Rashaan Gary is one name who comes to mind, and, just like Gary, the issue does not lie in the player. It lies in the utilization of the player, and in Mazi’s case, it was because of his specific role. Michigan relies exclusively on their EDGE rushers to generate pressure, while the defensive tackles are utilized solely as run defenders. Despite this limitation to Smith’s overall game, Smith grew as a pass-rusher in 2022, generating pressure and pushing pockets from the interior on a relatively consistent basis. Disengaging from interior lineman and finishing on sack opportunities is the next step he needs to take, but the pass-rushing potential is there. He can also start Day 1 for an NFL team, thanks to his tremendous run-defending ability. Pick 17 may be a slight reach for the Michigan big man, but if he happens to fall to 32, the Steelers should definitely consider pulling the trigger.

19. Will Levis | QB | Kentucky | 6’3”, 222 lbs

2022 Stats: 185 COMP, 283 ATT, 2406 YDS, 19 TD, 10 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Ryland B.: Will Levis puts mayonnaise in his coffee and eats bananas with the peel on. He runs the ball with reckless abandon. He’s what you’d call a “football guy.” But grit and toughness don’t fully define his game. Levis has the ideal build and athleticism of an NFL quarterback with one of the best arms in this class. His physical tools just scream that he’s a franchise quarterback. But despite all of his NFL-ready traits, there’s no denying that Levis is still very much a project. Despite an elite arm his accuracy can be hit and miss and he’s yet to show that he’s a good off-schedule playmaker. Additionally, a lot of improvement is still needed when it comes to reading defenses, going through progressions, and pocket awareness. All of these detractors make me worry that Levis has “bust” written all over him, but his tremendous arm talent and mobility will surely intrigue NFL front offices — and for good reason. Levis has all the unteachable traits in spades, while all of his weaknesses are certainly coachable.

20. Deonte Banks | CB | Maryland | 6’1”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 38, TFL .5, S .5, Int 1, PD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Bradley Locker: Banks has been a ridiculous riser since the end of the 2022 season, and for good reason. His tape consistently reflects terrific skills in press with patient feet, all-world speed, a smooth transition from backpedal to half-turn and physicality. Beyond that, his ball skills are great, working through the catch point and keeping up with receivers even as plays are extended. Banks occasionally had trouble on out-breaking routes, looking somewhat stiff, and also struggled a bit on routes coming back to the ball. While he is already 23 and considerably older than most other top CB prospects, his unreal Combine and development should make him a first-round pick with star corner potential — don’t discount the Steelers at Pick 17, either.

21. Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Alabama | 5’11”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 151, Yds 926, Ave 6.1, TD 7, Rec 44, Yds 444, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Jeremy: Gibbs is a violent runner with good vision and change of direction ability. He’s well-built with a low center of gravity which allows him to bounce off tacklers despite not being the biggest guy. Gibbs has plenty of speed to make life miserable for defenders when he gets to the 2nd level, and he can manipulate his acceleration levels to force bad angles and poor form tackles. His best attribute might be as a receiver, where he can run routes from the slot or out of the backfield. A true all round weapon at RB, Gibbs should receive attention on Day 2 from teams looking for a 3-down playmaker.

22. Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa | 6‘5”, 264 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 37, TFL 10.5, S 6, PD 0, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Top 25

Adam C: Lined up on the edge and inside as a 3 tech, Van Ness is a scheme-versatile defensive lineman, with great athleticism and a high motor. He has the traits and athleticism that NFL teams covet and has the tools to develop his game. He needs to become a more consistent player to start at the pro level, as he occasionally goes quiet in games, relying on splash plays. In both pass rush and the run game he relies on his strength and power, firing quickly out of his stance. He has the play strength to bull rush, or anchor and two gap in the run game. His long arm rush also generates good pocket push, and his agility is good when chasing down mobile quarterbacks that have escaped the pocket. Van Ness needs to work on his hand placement when rushing and shedding blocks to be more effective at the next level. A greater menu of pass rush moves will also be required if lined up as an edge rusher in the NFL.

23. D.J. Turner | CB | Michigan | 6’0”, 181 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, T 36, TFL 1, S 0, Int 1, PD 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

Andrew Wilbar: Turner has been a pillar of production for the Michigan defense the past two seasons, consistently blanketing opponents’ number one receiver. Despite a rather small frame for a boundary corner, Turner plays bigger than his size and is unafraid to get physical with receivers at the line. He also makes up for any lack of size with incredible speed, and that speed was further exposed when he ran a blazing 4.26 40 at the combine. I also appreciate how Turner consistently gets good position against receivers in man coverage. His hips are fluid, and his aggressive hands make receivers work for positioning right off the line of scrimmage. The Mike Macdonald effect on the Michigan defense gave Turner experience in both man and zone, which made him much more schematically versatile. It was a little rough at the beginning, but once he learned the concepts of zone, it did not take long for him to begin producing again. For a smaller corner, he was a solid tackler at Michigan, but adding a few pounds to his frame may be needed to make those tackles in the NFL. Ultimately, I see Turner as a boundary corner who may begin his career in a nickel role. The upside is off the charts.

24. Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State | 6’0”,180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 46, TFL 1, S 1, Int 6, PD 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

John O.: Forbes is a high level cover CB with elite speed, range, and instincts. He had 6 pick sixes in his career plus numerous pass break ups, while setting an FBS record for most INTs (six in 2022 alone). Forbes uses his quickness and instincts to break on balls and defend at a high level. He mirrors WRs well, plays sticky man coverage, and has some of the best CB tape in the draft. The issue for Forbes is a variation of a “Deion Sanders” problem. He’s 166 pounds on a taller frame. That’s highly breakable in the AFC North. His run defense will always be in question as will his ability to blend into a full defense via handling physical WRs or TEs. For Forbes, he tries to be physical and tackle; he just doesn’t really have the body for it. If a team runs its defense via splitting a CB out on an island and not involving him much in the run game, Forbes is for them. Forbes can also play zone in pass defense and break on the ball. A negative is penalties — he had several for grabbing. The flip side for Forbes is if a team wants him to be an old school run defender plus multi-skilled CB in the passing game, that may never happen. It’s unclear if he can put weight on, plus how he’d look. Overall, Forbes is a potential first rounder playing a Deion Sanders or creative zone pass defense role. He’s a lesser prospect in a different system.

25. Zay Flowers | WR | Boston College | 5‘10“, 177 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 78, Yds 1077, TD 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

Noah_E: Over the last couple of months, Zay Flowers has been flying up draft boards, and for good reason. He is one of the twitchiest and most explosive receivers I’ve ever seen. He’s someone that makes the quarterback’s job easy, consistently creating separation on all three levels of the field. Not to mention he has phenomenal body control and strong hands that allow him to make catches in traffic look easy. However, where Flowers really shines is after the catch. His ability to make guys miss is otherworldly and he rarely goes down on the first try. Anytime he touches the ball there’s potential for a house call. Of course, no prospect is perfect. Flowers is on the smaller side and his play strength at the NFL level will certainly be a question mark. He does drop more passes than you’d like, something that can be fixed with some time on the JUGS machine. His combination of speed, twitchiness, route running, and RAC ability make him a dangerous weapon at any receiver spot. However, his size will likely limit him to a slot role, but I think he has the potential to thrive no matter what team he’s on or where he lines up.

26. Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame | 6’5”, 265 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 67, Yds 809, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

Andrew Wilbar: Mayer is by far the most complete tight end in the NFL Draft. The sure-handed, big-bodied pass catcher from Notre Dame possesses solid speed, excellent hands, and a large catch radius. Also known for having great ball skills, Mayer does a great job of tracking the football in the air and knowing when to turn around to make a play on the ball. He is also comfortable running routes, consistently finding open pockets in the coverage of opposing defenses. If that is not enough to sell you on him, he is one of the better blockers in this class as well. While he does not blow defenders off the ball, he displays good hand placement and finds creative ways to win the battle for leverage off the snap. Simply put, Michael Mayer is going to be an immediate contributor in his rookie season, and the team that takes him may be getting one of the next upper-echelon NFL tight ends.

27. Calijah Kancey | DL | Pittsburgh | 6‘0”, 275 lbs

2022 stats: GP 11, T 31, TFL 14.5, S 7.5, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

Skyfire322: Kancey is an explosive and athletic lineman and is one of the most intriguing defensive players in this year’s draft. Thanks to his initial burst and outstanding lower body strength, he can easily penetrate the line to get into the backfield in a blink of an eye, and his Combine numbers prove it. His footwork and handwork are at a level you see in seasoned NFL linemen, and he can easily fight off blockers. Kancey also has excellent awareness and will keep playing through the whistle. However, he’s severely undersized in his position, both in length and weight. This means he must overcompensate and rely heavily on his athleticism, especially against larger, more physical offensive linemen. He’s also very role-specific, so it could be to his detriment if a team plays him in the wrong position. So long as he’s with a team playing the right scheme, Kancey will add more than tremendous value and be a reliable asset and day-one starter.

28. Jordan Addison | WR | USC | 6‘0“, 175 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Rec 59, Yds 875, TD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

skyfire322: Addison has been considered one of the top prospects coming out of college and for a good reason. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner made waves during his sophomore season at Pitt but transferred to USC for his Junior year. While his numbers declined, he still led the Trojans in receptions, yards, and TDs. He has world-class route-running capability, has stellar footwork, and easily creates separation at all levels. While he had an 11.5% drop rate in his final year at Pitt, that number dropped drastically to 3%, which was the second lowest in the 2023 draft class. Addison is also very football smart, studies the playbook and film day and night and is well disciplined. That said, He has a small catch radius and tends to catch more with his body. His smaller frame makes it easier for longer and larger CBs to bully him, and he is a bit weaker in press coverage, as well. Addison’s poor results during the combine and pro day certainly lowered his draft stock and showed more of his weaknesses. Despite his weaknesses, he is an elite slot receiver and will easily be a Day 1 starter for any team.

29. Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU | 6‘4“, 193 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 60, Yds 1069, TD 6.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: The first thing that pops out with Johnston is his athleticism. Johnston does an excellent job using his combination of size and speed to get downfield and win on 50/50 balls. He possesses outstanding body control, leaping over and around defenders to make catches with still maintaining balance and staying his feet to make something happen after the catch. This true acrobatic ability is also a benefit on third downs, as Johnston does a great job of keeping his feet in bounds and maintaining forward momentum to move the chains on passes near the line to gain. The most talked about issue with Quentin is his hands. He struggled with drops throughout his collegiate career, many of which are due to poor concentration. He often turns his head upfield before securing the catch, and his hand positioning is the slightest bit off at times. Johnston also needs to cut back on the body catches and trust his hands more. Another concern I have with Johnston is his lack of speed at the beginning of his route. He does not have a great first step off the line, and it sometimes takes him a couple steps to really accelerate. I am also not impressed with his physicality as a run blocker. Ultimately, I see Johnston as one of the bigger boom-or-bust prospects at the wide receiver position. However, the risk may be worth it, as his physical abilities are among the best in the class.

30. Steve Avila | G/C | TCU | 6’4”, 330 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

John O: Avila is a big, strong people-mover that brings grit and toughness to the guard position. He is highly versatile having played left guard in 2022, center in 2021, and right guard plus right tackle in 2020. In 2022, TCU ran left behind Avila repeatedly. He also pulls well and moves with athleticism to the second level. Avila is physical and shows decent technique. He’s far from perfect, however. He loses focus at times and struggles when his assignment doesn’t give him someone obvious to block. His agility sideways isn’t what he brings when moving forward either. When helping with double teams, rushers still get between or around him after he makes contact due to hesitation, lack of agility, or sometimes he seems to think the play is over after his initial punch. These traits negatively impact his ability to pick up defenders while pulling or assisting others. Overall, Avila’s versatility and talent otherwise make him a quality prospect. He’ll need some talented coaching to keep him grinding and solve his present weaknesses. You should expect a lengthy NFL career though as a starter at guard.

31. Adetomiwa Adebawore | EDGE/DL | Northwestern | 6‘2”, 265 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 38, TFL 9, S 5, PD 1, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Noah_E: Adebawore is one of the most versatile defenders in the class. He can get after the quarterback as an edge rusher or line up on the inside and still cause havoc. He dominated at the senior bowl and bullied Cody Mauch on multiple occasions. He’s very explosive which he uses to his advantage and blows past interior linemen. Adebawore is also a good run stopper, consistently setting the edge and wrapping up tackles. His bend could use work and he relies a lot on his physical tools, something that won’t always work against NFL level tackles. I think he could thrive in a 4-3 defense due to his ability to lineup anywhere along the defensive line.

32. O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida | 6’5”, 332 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: One of the safer picks in the draft, Torrence is a true plug-and-play guard who can be a starter from Day 1 in the NFL. His lack of versatility may knock him out of Round 1, but he is not likely to escape the top-40 picks. For a man of his size, Torrence is a fluid mover with sufficient mobility. He is a technically sound prospect who maintains a consistent pad level throughout each rep, and his pure power may be the best of any lineman in the class. He flatout moves defenders backward, and there is no other way to describe it. He is not going to be doing much pulling, but in a true power/gap scheme, he will get the job done in the run game.

33. Darnell Washington | TE | Georgia | 6’7”, 265 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 27, Yds 426, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Ryland B.: I first took notice of Washington when the Bulldogs played Oregon in the 2022 season opener. On one play, the 6’7”, 270-pounder bulldozed one defender and promptly hurdled the next, an impressive feat of athleticism for a guy his size. Darnell Washington is simply a massive tight end, dwarfing any DBs trying to cover or tackle him and being a formidable blocker at the line of scrimmage. Washington is a fantastic run blocker with great want-to and road-grading efficiency. In pass protection he’s good as well but his lack of great lateral mobility can hamper his effectiveness. Still, he’s leagues above where most rookie tight ends grade out in blocking as a whole. As a pass-catcher Washington displays incredible athleticism for his size, and his long stride makes him faster than you’d expect. Washington isn’t a super twitchy athlete, but he is a mismatch against linebackers with his speed and against corners with his size. He’s sure-handed as well. He does lack the smooth athleticism of a true elite pass-catching tight end like Kyle Pitts, as Washington has more of a lumbering run. His production isn’t stellar either but it seems like that was due to Georgia’s depth and scheme more than anything. Don’t overthink it – Washington is not only one of the best blocking tight ends in this class, but he’s still a very solid receiver with sky-high upside. At the moment he looks like a second rounder, but a good day at the combine could give Washington some first round hype.

34. John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota | 6’4”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Ryland B.: Schmitz doesn’t exactly come across as a generational talent at center – but he’s a rock-solid Day 2 pick who could be a quality starter at the NFL level. Schmitz has good size for the position and solid mobility. He’s quick off the snap and adequate when it comes to pulling or moving to the second level. He’s aware and active in pass protection and a high-effort run blocker. I do feel like his leverage can be a bit high at times, as Schmitz isn’t an overly powerful blocker. I never saw him get thrown backwards and embarrassed on tape, but there were moments where a stronger anchor or forward drive would’ve been appreciated. Schmitz will still definitely be able to hold his own in the NFL, however, and he’s quite effective on double teams. His experience and well-rounded skillset should make him an immediate starter.

35. Gervon Dexter | DL | Florida | 6‘6”, 303 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 55, TFL 4, S 2, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Noah_E: A redshirt Sophomore, Gervon Dexter is certainly an interesting prospect. He has a blend of power and finesse that you don’t see too often. He consistently eats space and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He has the power to bull rush his way to the quarterback, as well as a very effective swim move that allows him to get into the backfield and disrupt the play. He’s a smart player that plays with good pad level and seems to understand leverage. However, he is very slow getting off the snap, and even though it worked in college it’s more than likely going to get taken advantage of in the NFL. Dexter also has trouble when it comes to double teams and will easily get taken out of the play. There’s no denying that he has the size, athleticism, and skills to be a very good player, he just has some little things that might hold him back. He’s got a ton of potential and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team take a chance on him in the first round.

36. Sydney Brown | S | Illinois | 6’0”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 60, TFL 3.5, S 1 Int 6, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Brown measured in at 5’10” at the Senior Bowl , which is 2 inches shorter than he was listed as. Nonetheless, he is a living missile on the field. Brown is a dynamic athlete who possesses great range, fluidity in coverage, and outstanding instincts. One of the biggest risers at the Senior Bowl, Brown has consistently showcased his ability to come downhill and play the run, hang with dynamic receivers in coverage, and even blitz off the edge. I want to see the Steelers bring back Terrell Edmunds as much as anyone else, if not more; however, if that does not work out, I would love to bring in Brown as a replacement. Do not take this comparison out of context, but from the hair, to the athleticism, to the ability to make splash plays, he does show flashes of a prime Troy Polomalu when at his best. He is still a little rough around the edges, but the ceiling is super high for Brown.

37. Cody Mauch | OT/G | North Dakota State | 6’6”, 303 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Mauch is the definition of an old-school lineman. He may not be a little rough around the edges, but he is tough as nails and physical at the point of attack. The more I watch of Mauch, the more I see him as a guard long-term, although the versatility to play either will be a plus for NFL teams during the evaluation process. Suited best for a zone-heavy scheme, Mauch is a good mover in space who displays great awareness in pass protection. He gets caught playing over his feet rather frequently, but it is a fixable issue that will likely be ironed out in time. Overall, I consider Mauch a top-50 player in this draft with a chance of going as early as the second half of Round 1.

38. Brian Branch | S | Alabama | 6’0”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 90, TFL 14, S 3, Int 2, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Jeremy Betz: Brian Branch is the total package at Safety, with the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. In deep coverage, Branch displays impressive eye discipline and range. He has good ball skills and excels in man coverage against WRs and TEs on the perimeter. Branch is even better in a hybrid LB role as an enforcer in run support. He can really lower the boom on RBs in the hole and on crossing routes over the middle. He has good speed and athleticism to run with more athletic pass catchers. What separates Branch from the other safeties in this class though is his work as a blitzer. Branch diagnoses the play well and can affect QBs in the backfield and track scrambling passers with ease. Probably a mid to late 1st round pick in 2023, Branch can start right away and his experience in a pro-style defensive scheme means the transition to the NFL should go smoothly.

39. Jack Campbell | ILB | Iowa | 6‘5”, 243 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 125, TFL 5.5, S 1, Int 2,PD 1, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Shannon White: At first glance, Campbell is an old school middle linebacker, cut from similar cloth as Steelers legend Jack Lambert. At 6’5” and nearly 250 lbs, Campbell is tall, thick, instinctive, and intimidating. Upon second glance, we see the former Iowa product is also more explosive and athletic than advertised, proven by his top of his class explosive measurables, plus his serviceable 4.65 forty. His game film was both impressive and enjoyable. Campbell was a unanimous first team All American, plus the Butkus Award winner in 2022. He is everything that a Buck linebacker should be, and is my favorite off ball linebacker in this class. Regrettably, I believe Mike Tomlin and company have other ideas.

Andrew Wilbar: Before I give a grade clarification, I agree with everything Shannon stated about Campbell. However, for what the Steelers currently need at inside linebacker, I think Trenton Simpson would make more sense. Thus, his overall grade is barely above Simpson’s, while his Steelers-specific ranking is slightly lower than Simpson’s. This is just a clarification as to how the grading works. The overall grade used on this board is a general grade, but for the Steelers specifically, my grade is higher for Simpson.

40. Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson | 6‘5”, 275 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 40, TFL 11, S 6.5, PD 2, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

John O: Murphy is a stud Edge rusher; it’s that simple. He has the size, bend, and talent to pressure the pocket routinely. Murphy’s wheelhouse is playing right end in a 4-3 defense. He showed on tape repeatedly against quality competition whereas some of his talented Clemson teammates flashed but weren’t consistent. Athletically, Murphy looks talented enough to play an OLB role in a 3-4 also as a pass rusher and run defender. He isn’t a total shutdown run defender, but he has sufficient athleticism to figure it out. Murphy can likely drop in coverage a few yards, although he’s more of a pass rusher by trade. His technique and motor can be debated, but he beats opponents inside, outside, and with a variety of moves. In the modern NFL, this is a player almost any team should want, and he should be drafted in the first round.

41. Sam LaPorta | TE | Iowa | 6‘4“, 249 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 58, Yds 657, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Iowa has quite the track record of putting out quality tight ends, and LaPorta could very well be the next one. The numbers may not jump off the paper, especially as it pertains to touchdowns, but much is due to absolutely lousy play at quarterback. To have over 650 yards in a season highlighted by offensive deficiencies is nothing short of impressive. The area I am more concerned about is his blocking. LaPorta does not have the strongest lower body, which causes him to be supplanted as a blocker and driven back by pass rushers when playing in-line. He displays willingness in that department, but his hand placement is inconsistent, and he lacks the bulk to hold up against NFL defenders. If he can add a little weight and improve his technique as a blocker, LaPorta definitely possesses the talent to become a top-10 tight end in the league.

42. Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah | 6‘4“, 242 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 70, Yds 890, TD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Noah E: Dalton Kincaid hasn’t been talked about in the light that Michael Mayer has, but he absolutely should be. Kincaid is a good athlete and extremely dynamic after the catch. He’s a very physical runner, and the way he finishes runs reminds me of George Kittle. However, where he really excels is at the catch point. He makes catches in traffic as well as outside of his frame, he tracks the ball well, and the body control he has is phenomenal. Now he doesn’t have much twitch, but he’s still able to consistently create separation on all 3 levels of the field. Kincaid already has the skill set and athleticism to be a great vertical threat as well as one of the best Tight Ends overall. If he can improve as an in-line blocker, the sky’s the limit.

43. Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson | 6‘3”, 235 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 72, TFL 4, S 2.5, Int 0,PD 3, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Shannon White: Simpson embodies the modern day interior linebacker the league is looking for, possessing the superior mobility needed to excel in coverage. If I am correct, and the Steelers are looking to fill some of what was lost with Edmunds departure with a off ball linebacker selection, then Simpson could very well be at the top of their list. The former Clemson Tiger, at 6’2” and 235 lbs., has the size and skill profile of the modern day Mack. Simpson’s 4.43 forty shows up on film, as he can easily turn and run with most receivers. This ability has resulted in numerous evaluators suggesting the possibility of a Carnell Lake-like move to safety in the NFL, but not solely because of his elite level athleticism. Simpson lacks ideal instincts, and the physicality to disengage from blockers, similar to a recently departed predecessor. Based on those shortcomings alone, I cannot justify selecting him in the first round, but the Steelers may have other ideas.

44. Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma | 6’5”, 309 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Ryland B.: Harrison has good size for the position and a low center of gravity, but it doesn’t show up on tape as often as I’d like. He can struggle with his anchor and get stunned by pass-rushers who are good at converting speed to power. But there’s plenty of positives in his game, as well. Harrison has fast, aggressive footwork, making him a good mover and able to come off the snap quickly. He’s very agile in pass protection, having good (but not great) hand placement overall. He can get a little a grabby at times, but that’s a pretty common issue for young tackles. His size, athleticism, and pass-protection ability give Harrison a fairly high ceiling, but he’ll need to work on his strength and technique to succeed in the NFL. He’s a project who could have some great upside.

45. Cam Smith | CB | South Carolina | 6’1”, 187 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, T 27, TFL 1, S 0, Int 1, PD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Noah_E: This cornerback class doesn’t have anyone that truly stands out like Sauce Gardner or Patrick Surtain, but it’s a very deep class and Cam Smith should be mentioned with the top guys. He’s an elite-level athlete with the size to compete at the NFL level. He breaks on the ball as quickly as anyone I’ve ever seen and has proven he can create takeaways, with 6 interceptions over the last three years. Smith is also an outstanding tackler that knows how to wrap up and stop guys short. His ability to anticipate throws and his instincts will help him transition into the NFL. He lacks fluidity when flipping his hips and often gets beat by deep threats. Smith has got a big penalty problem, with 10 in 2022 alone. While he certainly possesses the skill set of a shutdown corner, his best chance to be an impactful player is in a zone scheme where he can utilize his athleticism, instincts, and his ability to read the quarterback. A switch to Safety could be very beneficial.

46. Bryan Bresee | DL | Clemson | 6‘5”, 300 lbs

2022 stats: GP 10, T 15, TFL 5.5, S 3.5, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Jeremy: I am still fairly high on Bresee, a player with major pedigree who has had to work through injury and personal life struggles to remain on the field, let alone produce like a former 4 star recruit. Bresee is an elite athlete with the strength and power to overwhelm opponents and plenty of speed and quickness for the position. He’s a versatile interior defender who can play in odd or even fronts. At his best, he can take over a game up front. The health concerns are legitimate, but if he can regain his early Clemson career form, the sky is the limit for the big man.

47. Keeanu Benton | DL | Wisconsin | 6‘4”, 317 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 36, TFL 10, S 4.5, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Ryland B.: Keeanu Benton is one of my favorite defensive linemen in this class. He’s a big-bodied run-stuffer with elite size and strength, but he has surprising juice as a pass-rusher. His hands are active and violent, and he has tremendous power when collapsing the pocket. Benton does occasionally play a bit too high, which can negate the size/strength advantage he has over most offensive linemen. He also can lean a bit too far forwards when pass-rushing, which can cause him to lose his balance and any lateral agility. Benton can lose some steam as the game goes on, but this should easily be solved at the next level with some NFL conditioning as well as a defensive line rotation. Benton is a great fit for the Steelers’ late second round pick or third round pick to solidify the team’s starting defensive line.

48. Derick Hall | EDGE | Auburn | 6‘3”, 256 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 60, TFL 12, S 7, PD 16 FR 1, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Noah_E: Simply put, Derick Hall is a freak. He’s 6’4” and 254 pounds with a wide frame, and his explosiveness is off the charts. He has the strength to go toe-to-toe with offensive linemen, but he can drop into zone coverage when asked. He understands leverage and knows how to use his hands to get the advantage over blockers. Hall has pretty good instincts and locates the ball quickly to make the tackle. He does tend to over-pursue a little and can take himself out of the play. His technique isn’t perfect, but with his elite athleticism, it’s good enough to get by. His potential is honestly through the roof. It’ll be interesting to see how high he goes. I think his best fit is as a 4-3 DE, but he certainly has the capabilities to be an OLB in a 3-4.

49. Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

John O: Tippman is a huge, strong center prospect. He plays smartly with awareness of what is happening around him. Despite his largesse, he possesses capable athleticism and mobility to pull on running plays plus moves well to block pass rushers. Wisconsin regularly ran successfully up the middle behind Tippmann repeatedly. He played center his last two years with the Badgers – after redshirting and then being a reserve. Tippmann possesses the size and strength to play guard and experimented with differing positions at the Senior Bowl . His unusual height creates certain questions at center versus shorter, quicker players who sometimes get the drop on him, stay low, and push him backward. He got called for more penalties than one would like also. Coaching will be key to assist Tippmann maintain leverage and control. Nonetheless, he strikes as a bright player with quality technique and will be a high draft pick. If his size at center proves problematic at center, Tippmann can play guard. He should be a long-term starter somewhere.

50. Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee | 6‘0“, 175 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 67, Yds 1267, TD 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Adam C: Hyatt played as an outside receiver for Tennessee and had a monster season in 2022, with 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, and 18.9 yds/rec. This productivity earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in college football. A burner with great game speed, Hyatt routinely took the top off defenses. He also had an unusual amount of option routes for an outside receiver, showcasing a high IQ. However, the unusual offense at Tennessee does mean we haven’t seen him exhibit a pro style route tree, and his speed on film didn’t show up in the numbers from his combine, leading to more question marks. He has the potential to be a productive starter at the next level but hasn’t demonstrated the ability in a pro-style offense, making him a high risk but high reward.

51. B.J. Ojulari | EDGE| LSU | 6‘3”, 244 lbs

2022 stats: GP 11, T 58, TFL 8.5, S 5.5, PD 0, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Necksnation: The younger brother of Giants standout Azeez Ojulari, BJ has intriguing upside as a pass rusher and could develop into a similarly skilled player in the NFL. A main concern about Ojulari is his size. At only 6’2” and 248 lbs, Ojulari isn’t necessarily built to overpower anyone at the line of scrimmage. His athleticism, however, is excellent, and allows him to compensate for being undersized. Quick and explosive at the line of scrimmage, Ojulari racked up 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss at LSU, and will be on the younger side entering the league at 21 years old. Ojulari still managed to thrive in college despite multiple defensive coordinator and scheme changes, showcasing his natural talent and ultimately his upside as an edge rusher. While he seems more likely to be a high second round pick, Ojulari could sneak into the back of the first round if a team finds itself enamored with his upside and athleticism.

52. Clark Phillips III | CB | Utah | 5’10”, 191 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 24, TFL 2, S 1, Int 6, PD 6.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

John O: Phillips was the Pac 12 defensive player of the year as a CB. This is a big honor as he’s a small, quick CB that mirrors WRs well, but should get outplayed by taller WRs. Phillips found a way in college via tenacity, gumption, and decent technique to play outside CB for Utah and play quite well. In the NFL, he’ll again need to make up for his subpar size and find a way to make plays. He likely has the legs and feet to help him do so as he bends and turns his hips better than most, plus he follows and plays the ball well. With his smaller size, some will project him as a slot CB, but he may be able to play outside. Again, he has better technique than many, and he seems to have the heart to match. His ability to defend the run and not get pushed around as an outside CB is in question. He will bring determination but will his body and technique hold up? Overall, Phillips will play in the NFL – likely for many years. The question is in what role.

53. Tyrique Stevenson | CB | Miami | 6’0”, 214 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, T 25, TFL 1.5, S 0, Int 2, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Skyfire322: A transfer from Georgia, Stevenson was a pillar in Miami’s secondary. During his tenure in Miami, he was credited with 68 tackles (4 for loss), three INT’s and 11 PD. Thanks to his size, length, and speed, he can cover larger receivers and is adept in press coverage. He’s also a very physical corner with an uncanny ability to force receivers off their routes. He also adds special team value, as he returned punts from time to time (four times in 2022). While he plays aggressively, his tackling is inconsistent at times. He’s not very twitchy and can also get a little handsy, which in a pass-happy league, can result in a big play downfield. He’d be most suited in man coverage with his current skill set. Most of Stevenson’s issues are easily coachable, and if fixed, he can become a true disrupter in the NFL.

54. Israel Abanikanda | RB | Pittsburgh | 5’11”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Att 239, Yds 1431, Ave 6.0, TD 20, Rec 12, Yds 146, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Noah_E: The thing that sticks out the most when you watch Abanikanda is his vision. He finds the hole on every play and displays incredible patience, while also being able to bounce it outside if he needs to. He gets up to speed quickly and is hard to bring down when he gets there. He keeps his legs churning, and even though he lacks the elusiveness to consistently make guys miss, he will run right through you. Abanikanda’s 40 time will heavily influence his draft stock, as his long speed is his biggest flaw. He didn’t get a lot of receiving work over his three years at Pitt, but that is something that can be fixed. Other than Bijan there aren’t any big name Running Backs in this class, but it is deep and Israel Abanikanda is going to make a team very happy.

55. Julius Brents | CB | Kansas State | 6’4”, 204 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, T 45, TFL 3.5, S 0, Int 4, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

John O: Brents lit up the combine by displaying a freaky level of athleticism. He possesses size like Richard Sherman but he’s much more athletic. In actual football games, however, the whole is different from the sum of the parts. Despite off the charts traits, Brents needs strong coaching and better technique. He hopefully can improve his instincts as he doesn’t track the ball like other CBs and tends to be clunky at times in coverage. Given his size, Brents can defend the run, and he was used to set the edge and sometimes played close to the line of scrimmage. When in coverage, he played off-technique more, didn’t use his hands well, and was prone to lapses or penalties. His measurables will get him drafted high, but developing the intangibles will be the difference between him becoming a star or less. He’s more of a boom or bust guy than many. The boom would be soaring, but there is definite potential downside.

56. Luke Musgrave | TE | Oregon State | 6‘6“, 252 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 2, Rec 11, Yds 169, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Ryland B.: Musgrave only played two games in 2022 due to injury, but he showed enough development in those two games to really boost his draft stock. He has the prototypical build for the position with above-average speed, making him a surprisingly effective vertical threat. Musgrave has strong hands and can make both contested and over-the-shoulder catches. He’s a solid route-runner with good RAC ability. Used heavily as a receiving tight end, Musgrave isn’t the greatest blocker and will likely need to primarily be used as a pass-catcher at the next level. Musgrave’s lack of well-roundedness as a blocker hurts his draft stock, but he’s the ideal pick for a good offense looking for a dynamic addition to their passing game. Musgrave’s field-stretching ability really is special for his position.

57. Chase Brown | RB | Illinois | 5’11”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 328, Yds 1643, Ave 5.0, TD 10, Rec 27, Yds 240, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Noah_E: Bijan is the undisputed RB1 in this class, and nothing will change that, but I was thoroughly impressed after watching Chase Brown. His combination of speed and power make him a home-run threat on every play. His vision is outstanding and saying that he’s hard to bring down would be an understatement. He gets to the line of scrimmage quickly with incredible burst and doesn’t get tackled for loss very often. Like a lot of other backs in the draft, Brown had a limited receiving workload throughout his college career. Still, he showed potential with his ability to make guys miss after the catch and be a reliable check-down option. His size is a concern at 6’0” and just 200 pounds, but he possesses a solid frame that should hopefully hold up in the NFL. Brown isn’t a very high-profile guy, but he has the talent to be a starter right out of the gate, and I think he is going to shock a lot of people.

58. Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee | 6’4”, 218 lbs

2022 Stats: 229 COMP, 329 ATT, 3135 YD, 27 TD, 2 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Necksnation: Hendon Hooker will be 25 at the time of the NFL draft, and he won’t see the field for a while as a rookie due to his ACL tear from November. However, Hooker is no stranger to long odds, breaking out in 2021 as a redshirt junior and leading Tennessee to their best season in decades the following year. Hooker possesses a solid frame for the position, and his physical traits are stellar as well, as he has pretty good arm strength and excellent mobility. He is one of the most exciting players to watch with the ball in his hands, which is largely due to his ability to extend plays,, a characteristic that he demonstrated frequently at Tennessee. Additionally, his accuracy has generally been solid, and he did a great job of limiting turnovers in college, throwing a combined five interceptions over the past two seasons. However, his decision making is a bit of an issue, as he tends to look to scramble if his first read isn’t there. For a 25 year old QB, it’s certainly concerning that he still stares down his targets and struggles to go through progressions. And while his arm is good distance wise, he doesn’t always generate a ton of velocity on his throws. He projects as a late Day 2 pick who could fall into Day 3, as his red flags could easily scare teams off and cause him to slip.

59. Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina | 6’2”, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, T 38, TFL 2, S 0, Int 2, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Noah_E: After a great showing at the senior bowl and an even better combine, Darius Rush has been one of the biggest risers in the draft over the last few weeks. He was a receiver when he came to South Carolina and only switched to the defensive side of the ball during fall camp before his Redshirt Freshman season. His background as a receiver has benefited him greatly as he has incredible ball skills and seems to know where the ball is going before the receiver does. He has NFL-caliber length and athletic ability. Rush does a good job mirroring his man and is sticky in man coverage. He does need to be smoother in his transition and he doesn’t have the foot speed to keep up with twitchier guys. Rush won’t be talked about with the premier guys in this class, but he’s going to make a team very happy.

60. Riley Moss | CB | Iowa | 6’1”, 194 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 47, TFL 1, S 0, Int 1, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

John O: Moss is a 23 year old CB that has played a lot of football and has natural instincts. His ball production is top notch, including multiple pick sixes, INTs off tips, and anticipation break-ups. Moss defends the run well, although he will miss tackles occasionally. He isn’t the biggest CB nor the fastest, but he has enough size and speed to play. His instincts are what set him apart. He can play man or zone, he follows the football, and he anticipates. He was the number one CB for Iowa for multiple years and teams tended to throw away from him. But Moss still made impact plays. If you want a CB who can step on the field early, knows his assignments and makes plays, this is the guy. He played as a freshman at Iowa and has improved every year. The negatives are he gets hurt occasionally and he doesn’t possess a true burst to play sticky man coverage, especially against really twitchy athletes. Intriguing guy though and could be a nice value pick for the Steelers.

61. Felix Anudike-Uzomah | EDGE | Kansas State | 6‘3”, 252 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, T 46, TFL 11, S 8.5, PD 1, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

John O: Felix is a highly athletic Edge rusher with agility and power. He was voted Big 12 defensive player of the year by the coaches. Felix played both ends in a 3-4 defense where he was double-teamed often on pass plays or had to take on tackles by himself. He did well in those roles. He possesses shiftiness plus enough speed and strength to impact the pocket repeatedly and cause havoc. He also has enough movement to handle outside running plays to his side. He’ll dive to make tackles inside and out. As a rusher, he can bull rush and push bigger OL opponents backward. His drive and grit are apparent. He can stand to learn some improved technique, but he has enough wiggle to get through smaller gaps between linemen or knock opponents off-balance while attacking the edge. Despite being an end in college, he projects favorably to an OLB in a 3-4 as well. You can see enough athleticism for him to handle those duties. However, he rarely dropped into coverage in college so it may be a new skill for him to learn. In general, he is an ascending player with talent who should be taken high in the draft. He should fit well in Pittsburgh if they select him assuming he can transition to OLB. He’s big enough for OLB; his size and strength may be more questionable at DE in a 4-3.

62. Jonathan Mingo | WR | Ole Miss | 6‘2“, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 51, Yds 861, TD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Mingo is a physical receiver who is best utilized as a big slot receiver. While Mingo may not be the most natural hands catcher, he uses his frame to box out defenders in the middle of the field, hauling in the vast majority of passes that are thrown into traffic. He is not a precise route-runner, but he has a knack for finding the soft spots in zone coverage and getting open underneath. Do not think he is limited to underneath routes, though, as his speed is impressive for a receiver his size. If Mingo can decrease the drops and expand his route tree, he has the ceiling of a Deebo Samuel or even formal Rebel A.J. Brown.

63. Dawand Jones | OT | Ohio State | 6’8”, 374 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Jeremy: Talk about a BIG tackle prospect! Jones is a mammoth individual that just mauls defenders in both phases. If he can get into position quick enough that is. You obviously have concerns over a guy that large being able to athletically keep up with the demands of playing Tackle at the next level, especially versus, say the Uber athletic Myles Garrett’s of the world. One thing that won’t be in question is whether or not he can overpower the opposition if he gets his hands on them. Jones is the perfect road grader RT prospect for teams wanting a powerful people mover in the run game. If Jones can improve his footwork at the next level, he’s got the size profile to be a stud.

64. Drew Sanders | ILB | Arkansas | 6‘5”, 230 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 103, TFL 13.5, S 9.5, Int 1,PD 5, FR 1, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Shannon White: Honestly, I am more intrigued by the idea of Sanders than the actual product on the field. Sanders was an Alabama edge player who transferred to Arkansas and became an off ball linebacker. At 6’5” and 233 lbs., with 4.54 speed, Sanders possesses an intriguing combination of size and speed. He has everything you look for in a versatile interior linebacker, besides experience. Sanders’ film was about what you would expect from an extremely talented but raw prospect; lots of flash, with the occasional crash mixed in. Patience will be crucial for whichever franchise pulls the early round trigger for the young standout. That is usually in short supply for any projected first round selection.

65. DeWayne McBride | RB | UAB | 5’11”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 233, Yds 1713, Ave 7.4, TD 19, Rec 2, Yds 10, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: The first thing that popped out to me when digging into McBride’s tape was his decisiveness. He sees a hole and does not hesitate to hit it. It is also surprising to see how shifty he can be in the open field. He is not a scatback by any means, but he knows how to get small, and he anticipates how defenders plan to bring him to the ground, acting accordingly with a corresponding open-field move. McBride also possesses both the physicality to break tackles as well as the speed to take it to the house once he gets past the second level of the defense. What caps his upside is his lack of usage as a receiver. Whether he is a capable receiver or not is unknown, as he was a complete afterthought in UAB’s passing attack, recording only 5 catches over three seasons. Overall, I see McBride being an explosive early-down back in the NFL.

66. Jartavius Martin | CB/S | Illinois | 6’0”, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 64, TFL 3, S 1, Int 3, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Martin formed quite the tandem with Sydney Brown, and the two enjoyed outstanding success in 2022. Martin exploded onto the scene in his fifth year, amassing 3 interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. As it pertains to his on-field abilities, I absolutely love the toughness and physicality he plays with despite having a relatively slender frame. His downhill mindset gives him a mental advantage when defending the run, and although his play recognition skills are not the greatest, he knows when and where to shoot a gap and make a big stop. I think a team like New England, who plays high doses of man defense, would be an ideal fit for Martin.

67. Tucker Kraft | TE | South Dakota State | 6‘5“, 255 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Rec 27, Yds 348, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: One thing I really appreciate about Kraft is his feistiness as a run blocker. He does not have the greatest blocking technique or refinement, but he never gives up on a play, even if it looks as if he is beat. He has active hands, good leg drive, and the necessary awareness to both diagnose and follow through as a blocker. Although you will see an occasional drop on tape, Kraft is typically a sure-handed receiving weapon who can beat slower linebackers with his athleticism and beat the average defensive back with his size. Kraft was limited to an average of only 3 receptions per game in 2022, but after losing quarterback Chris Oladokun to the NFL, a fallback in production can only be expected. He will most likely be selected relatively early on Day 2.

68. Daiyan Henley | ILB | Washington State | 6‘1”, 220 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 106, TFL 12, S 4, Int 1, PD 1, FR 2, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Shannon White: Henley fits the profile for what a modern day coverage linebacker looks like. At 6’1” and 225 lbs., he lacks ideal size, and is limited to the Mack position. Henley has 4.54 speed and solid explosive metrics, to go along with a consistent motor. His above average speed and mobility suggest the potential to be a subpackage coverage specialist at some point in his NFL developmental future. If the Steelers brass agrees with that evaluation, then the former Washington State Cougar could be a third round target.

69. Devon Achane | RB | Texas A&M | 5 9’”, 185 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 196, Yds 1102, Ave 5.6, TD 8, Rec 36, Yds 196, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

John O: Achane is an extremely quick, shifty running back with surprising power plus moves for his size; he has terrific vision, makes jump cuts, sidesteps, and other pivots in and out of holes; he also sees and reads backside openings well with the ability to explode through them; he possesses mind-blowing long speed as he is a former track star who claims he may run a 4.2 at the combine; he isn’t afraid to run it up the middle either, and he’ll lower his shoulder and/or use his lesser height to his advantage; he uses patience well to allow holes to open; while he isn’t a born receiver, he can catch and has improved over time; in the flat, he’s a major weapon; he functioned a kick returner with several long returns; he reportedly is a great kid and doesn’t have much mileage on him via too many touches. As to questions, the major ones are his unproven ability to block for passing plays and to stay healthy at the NFL level. He had leg injuries this past year that caused him to miss a couple games. Overall, however, this is a player you really want to have on your team. He has potential explosive ability. If the Steelers didn’t fill their backup RB last year with Warren, Achane would be terrific.

70. Zach Charbonnet | RB | UCLA | 6’1”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 195, Yds 1359, Ave 7.0, TD 14, Rec 37, Yds 321, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Charbonnet is a Michigan transfer who was used on an incredibly inconsistent basis. There were games where he would be the lead back and carry the rock 20 times in a game, only to get a mere carry here and there the following week. Perhaps that was part of the reason why Charbonnet decided to transfer to UCLA, where he enjoyed a breakout junior season, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was expected by many to be the best Michigan running back since Mike Hart. Although that did not happen, Charbonnet still displayed an intriguing skill set that was put on a larger display at UCLA. This past season, Charbonnet averaged an incredible 7 yards per carry, and he was utilized better as a receiver. He has the speed to break off any run to the house, but he also has the size and power to be useful in short-yardage situations. He had a slight uptick in usage as a receiver from 2020 to 2021, but catching the ball out of the backfield had never been a highlight of his game up to that point. However, his usage in that facet during his time at UCLA has debunked any concerns about his receiving capability. Overall, Charbonnet has a profile that should transition to the NFL nicely, and I expect him to be taken at some point on Day 2.

71. Zach Kuntz | TE | Old Dominion | 6‘8“, 251 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 5, Rec 12, Yds 144, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Adam C: Younger brother of current Steelers long snapper Christian, Zack Kuntz offers great upside. At 6’8”, he creates size mismatches in the passing game. A smooth route runner with a great sense of space and good hands, this combination led him to the most targets for any FBS tight end in the 2021 season. He has all the tools to translate well into the modern pass catching tight end in the NFL. Where he needs to develop is his blocking. He shows effort and plays with good power. However, he plays too high and is inconsistent when run blocking, something needing a lot of work to make the step to the pro level. Likely projects as an early day 3, developmental guy with a lot of potential.

72. Josh Downs | WR | North Carolina | 5‘10“, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Rec 94, Yds 1029, TD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Ryland B.: The first thing that stands out when watching Downs is his acceleration. He’s lightning-fast off the snap with elite change of direction ability. He might be the quickest receiver in this class, and his long speed isn’t bad, either. However, despite Downs’ impressive agility, he isn’t always the greatest separator on tape. His route running can get a little lazy at times, and his lack of physicality is alarming. He isn’t the biggest guy in the first place, and he often shies away from contact when getting RAC. He struggles when it comes to press coverage and being guarded by physical corners, and he’s a very poor blocker. His hands are solid but he can struggle with concentration, and his body language post-drop isn’t great. If this scouting report sounds a little familiar, you aren’t the only one. Downs reminds me a lot of current Steeler Diontae Johnson in both strengths and weaknesses. As a result, the North Carolina product has a lot of upside as a pro, but his downsides could be seen as red flags.

73. Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State | 6’3”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Jeremy: Luke Wypler isn’t a big-bodied mauler at Center, but he is a technician who relies on quick feet and hands to gain the advantage over attacking defenders. An extremely cerebral player with enough athleticism to handle pulls and swings from the inside. His lack of length can be an issue against bigger interior defenders, but he sets a good base and relies on being more technically sound than his opponent to win reps. Fantastic pre-snap identification skills and rarely puts himself out of position with late/improper snaps. Overall, Wypler profiles as a high-floor, low-ceiling starting Center. Would love to see him add about 15 more pounds at the next level.

74. Blake Freeland | OT | BYU | 6’8”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: If you want a tough evaluation to dig into, look no further than Blake Freeland. The pre-draft process is supposed to help clarify what we saw about players on tape, but Blake Freeland has made it difficult on evaluators. He struggled mightily at the Senior Bowl , specifically when having to counteract power rushers. One month later, he shows up in Indy and puts on a show at the combine, highlighted by a 4.98 40, a 37” vertical, and a 120” broad jump. At 6’8”, Freeland provides exceptional length, something offensive line coaches salivate over in a left tackle. What I find concerning is that he plays a little too stiff and upright in his stance, allowing for bendier edge rushers to get the best of him. Freeland most definitely needs a lot of work from a technical standpoint, but there will be a team on Day 2 who will bet on the traits and give him a shot.

75. Zach Harrison | EDGE | Ohio State | 6‘6”, 268 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 34, TFL 8, S 3.5, PD 4, FR 0, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Jeremy: Harrison is an intriguing prospect with size and athleticism, but not the production you’d like to see from a top-tier athlete. What you do see from Harrison is the ability to control blockers at the point of attack with a powerful first step and good hands. Harrison has an NFL caliber bull-rush, and his pass rush plan relies on a fast get-off to out-leverage blockers and beat them to the edge. He struggles when he has to adjust that plan on the fly. Against the run, Harrison is a rock. He can single handedly force opponents to run away from his side of the field. His best fit is as the end on an even front, but overall a solid player with room to grow as a rusher.

76. Kelee Ringo | CB | Georgia | 6’2”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15, T 42, TFL 2, S 0, Int 2, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Bradley Locker: Following a game-sealing interception in the 2022 National Championship, scouts were understandably buzzing over Ringo. However, the redshirt sophomore had a disappointing 2022. While he showed off his great speed by running a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, Ringo’s ability in man coverage was highly questionable. Ringo was often stacked off the line and did little to disrupt receivers, losing ground by not following wideouts throughout routes. The Bulldog corner had particular trouble in terms of penalties, accruing nine last season. Ringo’s athleticism, national title pedigree and tackling skill will definitely intrigue lots of franchises, but he best projects as a zone corner at the next level, which hinders his ceiling.

77. JL Skinner | S | Boise State | 6’4”, 218 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 65, TFL .5, Int 4, PD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Skinner is quite the prospect. At 6’4”, the Boise State product possesses unparalleled length in this class of safeties. When Skinner reacts quick enough, he does a good job of getting in passing lanes and making plays on the ball, as his ball skills are one of the most intriguing parts of his game. The downside is that he sometimes struggles reacting quickly to the ball, causing him to give up the occasional big play. His ball-tracking skills down the field are superior to just about anyone, and he has the speed to keep up with most receivers 1-on-1 once he accelerates to full speed. There is still development that needs to take place, but he may have the highest ceiling of any safety in the class.

78. Antonio Johnson | S | Texas A&M | 6’3”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, T 71, TFL 5, S 1, Int 0, PD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Ryland B.: There’s a lot to love about Antonio Johnson’s play at safety. He’s a heat-seeking missile when coming downhill, not just making highlight-reel hits but being a secure tackler as well. He’s a feisty and effective blitzer with a high motor and great range near the line of scrimmage. Johnson’s athleticism and elite burst make him solid in coverage, but his backpedal, hip-switch, and general lateral movement can be just a tad slow. His instincts in coverage can be inconsistent at times. Johnson still has a lot of work to do as a center-fielder safety, but as a nickel back or box safety he has some great potential. His fearless style of play reminds in some ways of former Steeler Mike Hilton.

79. Keion White | EDGE | Georgia Tech | 6‘4”, 267 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 54, TFL 14, S 7.5, PD 1, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Necksnation: Keion White is somewhat of a freak of nature. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 285 lbs, he possesses a more than ample frame for an edge rusher, and he knows how to use his size to his advantage. And if that wasn’t enough, he moves very well and can be explosive as a pass rusher. White is relatively new to the position, as he started his college career playing tight end at Old Dominion. He didn’t truly break out until 2022, where he registered 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in his second season at Georgia Tech. At 24 years old, White’s age could be a concern for some teams, and his late breakout doesn’t help him either, but he has so much raw potential that it wouldn’t be a shocker to see him taken in the late first round. His ceiling makes him worth the gamble, as he has the physical tools to develop into a top edge rusher in the league if he refines his technique.

80. Brenton Strange | TE | Penn State | 6’3‘“, 246 lbs

2022 Stats: GP , Rec ,462 Yds , 5 TD .

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

John O.: Strange was one of three TEs used by Penn St. this season. He was used more as the blocking TE than others, and he lined up in traditional spots, the backfield, and split wide at times. Strange possesses good size and punch when blocking and has a frame like a Steelers TE. He blocked akin to a fullback at times plus as a lead blocker on intricate split sets. H-back work is thus within his skill set. PFF loves him and gave high marks to him generally. Strange is technically a junior and had another season of eligibility. He made certain tougher catches and showed more athleticism than expected occasionally via runs after the catch or catching low balls. That said, near the end of the season, PSU was throwing more to other TEs and Strange was more of a blocker. Overall, Strange has some talent and upside. While versatile, it’s unclear how well he blocks and what level of passing opportunities he can handle at the NFL level. He seems like a mid-to-late round pick. He could help the Steelers if they lose Gentry and think his blocking is good enough to fill a role. If everything hits for him, he could potentially be much better than expected.

81. Bryce Ford-Wheaton | WR | West Virginia | 6‘3“, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 62, Yds 675, TD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Bryce Ford-Wheaton is my favorite receiver nobody is talking about. You can complain about the drops all you want to, but at the end of the day, the quarterback play was putrid. Yes, some of the drops were easy catches that should have been made, and I am not dismissing that area of his game and considering it polished. However, the inconsistency at quarterback was evident in just about every game, which forced BFW to constantly readjust. I do believe this was part of the problem, and it is fair to assume it will be less of an issue in the NFL. As it pertains to the rest of his game, how could you not fall in love with the player? This man has been gifted with incredible athletic traits, from speed, to size, to physicality, and much more. Even his route-running is impressive for a receiver his size. He runs his routes with correct depth, and he can change direction relatively quickly, which is not normal for a 6’4”, 222 pound receiver with 4.38 speed. He has the ceiling of former Steeler Martavis Bryant athletically, and his off-the-field resume is much better than Bryant’s. If he is there in Round 4, the Steelers should run their card to the podium.

82. Byron Young | EDGE | Tennessee | 6‘3”, 243 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 37, TFL 12, S 7, PD 0, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: I highlighted Young in multiple articles during the season, and I do not regret doing so. Week in and week out, Young popped on tape. Displaying great burst off the line of scrimmage, Young knows how to get low and win around the edge with superior bend, giving any lineman with less than elite athleticism a serious disadvantage. The biggest concern I have with him is his lack of functional strength. It did not hinder his production in college, but against bigger, stronger NFL defenders, his lack of strength may be exposed until he can add a little more muscle to his frame.

83. Nick Saldiveri | OL | Old Dominion | 6’6”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Another versatile lineman with the ability to play anywhere along the offensive line, Saldiveri is one of the top small-school prospects in this class. A true zone blocker, Saldiveri is a great mover in space, displaying solid mobility for a man his size. The biggest issue with his game is poor hand usage. He is not accurate nor consistent when it comes to placing his hands on a defender in the run game, and he does not always land his punches accurately in pass protection. When speaking with Jim Nagy on the Steelers Fix podcast before the Senior Bowl, he said he sees Saldiveri as a center in the NFL. At the end of the day, the team and scheme will definitely matter for Saldiveri. He will need to go to a team that truly has a specific vision for him as a pro, since there seems to be no consensus about him at this point in time.

84. Braeden Daniels | T/G | Utah | 6’4”, 297 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Playing primarily tackle for the Utes, Daniels is a guy I see moving inside in the pros. Despite a lack of similarities in terms of collegiate situation, I see a little bit of Steelers guard James Daniels in him. James Daniels was primarily a center in college who moved to guard, whereas Daniels will be making the move from tackle. Nonetheless, Daniels was a fluid mover in space with great lateral quickness, and he did a phenomenal job gaining leverage due to elite quickness out of his stance. Braeden may not be as technically sound as Daniels was coming out, but he possesses similar quickness and mobility. He needs to learn not to play over his feet, but overall, I see him as a guy who will be a better guard than tackle in the pros.

85. Jaquelin Roy | DT | LSU | 6‘4”, 297 lbs

2022 stats: GP 49, T 49, TFL 3.5, S .5, FR 1, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

John O: Roy is another of the large, bulky NTs or DTs available in the draft. Roy played 676 snaps for LSU in 2022 — so he was on the field a lot. Other teams did rotations and took bigger bodies off the field for rest or to improve the pass rush (e.g., Ika from Baylor played about 440 snaps). LSU generally let Roy roll, and he stayed on the field consistently. Roy saw lots of double-teams and did ok against them. His lateral agility is far from terrific. He cannot jump. But he has some quickness and contributes as a diligent plugger with enough swerve to push the pocket and occasionally break in for a pressure or sack. Compared to other wide-bodied guys, Roy maintains a quality motor, and he undertook stunts and other line movement techniques. The 2022 season was Roy’s first season playing as a full-time starter, but he showed promise as a junior. Is he a budding star? No. Can he be part of a DL rotation? Yes, but don’t get too excited. He projects more as a “Robin” player than a “Batman.” If everything goes his way, he could develop into an interior starter, however.

86. Marvin Mims | WR | Oklahoma | 5‘11“, 177 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 54, Yds 1083, TD 6.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Noah_E: After a standout season as a true freshman, Marvin Mims looked like a sure-fire 1st round pick and despite improving his numbers in both his Sophomore and Junior seasons, he has started to fly under the radar. Mims plays bigger than his size, routinely attacking the catch point and coming down with contested catches. He’s also an excellent route runner that wins at the top of his route and knows how to settle down in zone coverage. He makes catches outside his frame and is a willing blocker with a lot of physicality. Mims has good long speed (4.38 40-Yard Dash) and projects as someone who can be a field stretcher while also winning with his route running. After the catch, he is a little underwhelming and lacks explosiveness at times. His release could also use some work as it’s sluggish and will be taken advantage of at the NFL level.

87. Dorian Williams | ILB | Tulane | 6‘1”, 220 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, T 132, TFL 8.5, S 5, Int 2, PD 7, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Shannon White: Williams compares favorably with the aforementioned Henley, both in size and athletic ability, although Williams 4.49 forty was slightly faster. Like Henley, Williams is strictly a Mack LB who needs time to fully develop his coverage abilities at the NFL level. Williams is also an accomplished special teams performer, and highly respected around the Tulane program. For whatever reason, Williams reminded me of Terrell Edmunds while watching his game film. Williams is currently projected around the sixth round, which would be excellent value for an immediate special teams standout with the athleticism to potentially be a NFL starter somewhere in his future. Low risk/high reward type of selection.

88. Zacch Pickens | DT | South Carolina | 6‘3”, 305 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 42, TFL 4, S 2.5, FR 1, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Jeremy: Pickens is a long, prototype interior defender who projects best as an athletic 3-tech at the next level. He’s one of my favorite mid-round DTs. As a pass rusher, Pickens naturally uses his length and footwork to out-leverage blockers and get to the QB. He has good hands and the ability to anchor to stack and shed blockers and make plays on the ball carrier. Pickens stock should rise into Day 2 as the draft approaches with his versatility and skill set. An underrated talent.

89. Tyjae Spears | RB | Tulane | 5’10”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 229, Yds 1591, Ave 6.9, TD 19, Rec 22, Yds 256, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Noah_E: Spears exploded onto the scene this year and capped off a monster season with a 205 yard, 4 touchdown game in the Cotton Bowl against USC. His elusiveness is off the charts and he’s an expert at breaking tackles. His ability to wait, find the hole, and then explode through it is very reminiscent of former Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell. Spears was also a promising receiver at Tulane. He has natural hands and turns upfield quickly after the catch. However, no prospect is perfect. He has a smaller frame and has yet to prove that he can consistently run between the tackles. He may not be an every down back, but it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into an NFL offense.

90. Siaki Ika | DT | Baylor | 6‘4”, 350 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 24, TFL 2, S 0, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Early in the process, I was one of the biggest proponents of drafting Ika in the early rounds of the draft. However, much has changed since then. I was in Indianapolis to see Ika’s combine workout first-hand, and all I came away with was the realization that Ika did not look big running drills. He looked fat running drills. There is a big difference between the two, and as sad as I was to change my opinion on him, I could not help but dock his grade a good bit. On tape, Ika displayed a surprising bit of twitch for a big man, but he was not an every-down player at Baylor. One reason why may have been his conditioning, which does not look to be a strong suit of his. Unless he can shed some weight and get into better physical shape, he will be limited to a short-yardage run-stuffing role.

91. Andrew Vorhees | G | USC | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Ryland B.: Vorhees unfortunately tore his ACL while at the NFL Combine , which didn’t do his draft stock any favors. But he still managed to impress scouts, recording 38 bench press reps post-injury, which was more than any other prospect at this year’s combine. His tape is equally impressive. Vorhees is a big, powerful guard with a nasty streak in the run game. He plays with great effort and excellent leg drive, and in pass protection he has a great anchor. He has adequate NFL athleticism for the position but won’t wow with his mobility, and at times his aggressiveness can get the best of him as he can lunge a bit much when blocking. There are definitely some weaknesses in his game, but Vorhees fits the bill for the Steelers’ scheme preference of bigger guards. His draft projection started as a Day 3 pick but has steadily risen as the draft gets closer. A torn ACL complicates things, but Pittsburgh should still keep their eye on Andrew Vorhees in the draft process.

92. Lew Nichols III | RB | Central Michigan | 5’10”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Att 177, Yds 601, Ave 3.4, TD 6, Rec 21, Yds 128, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Nichols is still a little rough around the edges, but I love watching his tape, and I cannot help but think he will be a starting running back in short order. A true one-cut runner, Nichols displays decent acceleration getting upfield for a bigger back, and he does have a second gear once he hits the second level. However, he is going to make his money in between the tackles as a physical runner who will wear down defenses as the game goes on. Scouts will also appreciate his willingness to assist in pass protection. Nagging leg injuries capped Nichols’ success in 2022, but it would take one stubborn person to not think his 2021 tape was enough to prove his value. When fully healthy, he is every bit of the running back we saw eclipse 2,100 scrimmage yards and average over 5 yards per carry just one year ago.

93. Roschon Johnson | RB | Texas | 6’2”, 223 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 93, Yds 554, Ave 6.0, TD 5, Rec 14, Yds 128, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Bijan Robinson gets the attention when you bring up Texas running backs, and rightfully so. However, when Bijan struggled with various injuries, Johnson came in and began right where his counterpart left off. Not once in his four years of college did he eclipse 125 rushes in a season, but that is more a positive than a negative, as there is very little wear and tear on the tires. Averaging 6 yards per carry in 2022, Johnson was incredibly efficient, displaying the needed agility, speed, and power to dominate in the NFL. While his work as a receiver has been limited, he has taken advantage of the opportunities he has been given, and he has proven to be dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Do not sleep on this runner, my friends, because he has the talent to achieve anything.

94. Tyler Steen | OT | Alabama | 6’5”, 317 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Steen looked rather impressive going through drills at the combine, displaying both fluidity and mobility. When watching his tape, the first thing that pops out is his quickness out of his stance. He reacts quickly off the snap, which has helped him gain the leverage and control of many a defender during his time at Alabama. Coming into college as a defensive lineman, Steen is still relatively new to the position, although he did a solid job protecting Bryce Young’s blindside in 2022. While he did not face too many elite pass rushers, he did a solid job moving his feet in pass protection and not exposing his chest. However, he does have a tendency to play over his feet on occasion, which is something that will need to be cleaned up at the next level. If he can improve the technical aspect of his game, he could develop into a starter down the road.

95. Matthew Bergeron | OT | Syracuse | 6’5”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

John O: Bergeron is a versatile tackle that has played both right and left sides. He’s not a road-grader, bully, or imposing type. Bergeron is a hard worker with enough shiftiness and movement to do the job. He strikes as a lunch pail, no frills guy that can do the job but without highlights or ego. Bergeron played a lot of football for Syracuse, and he put up creditable stats for pressures allowed and sacks. Bergeron was the best lineman for the Orangemen, and they often left him on an island to control the best pass rushers of the opponent. It didn’t always go perfectly as he struggled with Myles Murphy of Clemson – allowing pressures and committing holding penalties (a couple of which were uncalled). Bergeron’s negatives include only medium strength, plus a loss of focus on hand-positioning resulting in him collaring certain opponents around the neck or losing leverage and getting beaten. Overall, Bergeron is a decent talent at tackle, but he isn’t one fans will get excited about. Given his versatility, including ability to play tackle on both sides and potentially play guard too, Bergeron will be a useful addition to a team. His upside seems limited, but his floor looks quite solid as someone that will stick in the league for numerous years probably as a starter.

96. Kobie Turner | DT | Wake Forest | 6‘3”, 290 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 38, TFL 10, S 2, FR 1, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Turner is not completely polished in any aspect of his game, but the upside is undeniable. As a pass rusher, Turner’s active hands and twitchiness make it difficult for linemen to contain him one-on-one. While he still needs to learn how to become a finisher, he does generate pressure with his knack for splitting gaps and ability to get upfield in a hurry. His quickness is second to only Calijah Kancey in this class, but his production as a pass rusher is rather minimal. Although Turner has the versatility to play in any scheme, his best fit is likely as a 3-technique in a 4-3 scheme at the NFL level, making him an unlikely selection for the Steelers.

97. Tuli Tuipulotu | EDGE | USC | 6‘4”, 290 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, T 46, TFL 22, S 13.5, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Tuipolutu is a difficult evaluation, as he recently transitioned from interior defensive line to EDGE rusher. His numbers were unbelievable this past season, but where does he fit in the NFL? After dropping a substantial amount of weight, Tuipulotu will likely look to play as an EDGE rusher in the NFL, but he lacks twitch and agility. He is still learning the technique of playing the position, as his stance is still too upright, and his mindset is very much north-and-south. He does possess heavy hands and quick feet, but he relies on his strength and athleticism too much. If he remains in the 265-pound range, he will probably remain on the EDGE, but due to the uncertainty of his fit in the NFL, his grade is a little lower than I would typically give a player with his production and skill set.

98. Isaiah Foskey | ILB | Notre Dame | 6‘4”, 257 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 44, TFL 13.5, S 10.5, PD 0, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Adam C: The Notre Dame prospect has improved every year of his collegiate career and has the frame and athletic traits to improve even more with the right coaching at the pro level. His best football is likely still ahead of him, making him an exciting developmental prospect for teams. Foskey excels in the run game, with a variety of shedding techniques with effective rips and chops. He sets the edge well and is also a good backside defender closing off runs. He dominated against tight ends in the run game. In pass rush, he makes good use of his athletic ability to be an explosive speed rusher. However, at times he plays too high, too often. He has the school sack record at Notre Dame, and had one of the highest pressure-to-sack conversion rates in the FBS. He doesn’t consistently generate pressure, but when he does, he makes it count.

99. Olusegun Oluwatimi | C | Michigan | 6’3”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Olu’s offseason has been frustrating to watch. His 2022 tape was incredible, and don’t get me wrong when I say that tape is still the most important thing to pay attention to when evaluating a prospect. However, he had some down moments at the Senior Bowl, and his testing at the combine was subpar, to say the least. His arms measured in shorter than 33”, he ran a 5.38 in the 40 with a 1.86 split, and his agility in on-field drills was nothing special. This has affected his draft stock greatly, as he was once in a position to vie for the consensus number one center in this class. On tape, though, the man simply knows how to play football and bully people. He was a huge factor in Michigan’s win over Ohio State last year, springing two huge runs that were both taken to the house by Donovan Edwards. He is a mid-round prospect who could develop into a fantastic center if his lack of elite physical traits do not get in the way.

100. Chandler Zavala | G | North Carolina State | 6’3”, 322 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Adam C: The left guard for the wolfpack is a prospect with good physical attributes but will need to sharpen up technique to become a starter at the next level. He possesses good size, length and play strength, and matches that with his athleticism with good speed and agility. In the pass game Zavala plays well, displaying good awareness and good leverage despite his taller frame. In the run game he is coordinated and can win at the point of attack. He shows a good understanding of angles when climbing to the second level. Shows a good but not great feel for combo blocks. While he has enough power, he struggles to be really aggressive in the run and finish blocks, struggling to stay engaged especially at the second level.

101. Cedric Tillman | WR | Tennessee | 6‘3“, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 6, Rec 37, Yds 417, TD 3.

2021 Stats: GP 12, Rec 54, Yds 1081, TD 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Adam C: Tillman had a great 2021 season at Tennessee; however, his 2022 season was hampered by a high ankle sprain in week 3. He demonstrated toughness to come back from that injury during the season, but never reached the heights of the previous year. He has ideal size to play at the next level and uses that size well, catching aggressively and frequently pulling the ball in when contested. He has a good radius and smooth route running. There are two real question marks. Firstly, his explosiveness out of breaks is less than desirable and he may struggle to separate in underneath routes at the next level. Secondly, similarly to his teammate Jalin Hyatt, there are questions over how translatable Tennessee’s offensive scheme is to an NFL route tree. Tillman did line up in tight splits or in the slot occasionally, which should leave scouts with less question marks over the completeness of his game.

102. Andre Carter II | EDGE | Army | 6‘7”, 265 lbs

20221 stats: GP 10, T 41, TFL 7.5, S 3.5, PD 2, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Jeremy: Carter is one of the most difficult evaluations in this EDGE class. An absolute monster physically, his presence alone forced opposing offenses to adjust their protections and run schemes to account for him. Carter is surprisingly bendy for a 6’7” rusher, but he does struggle to gain leverage over opposing blockers. As a result, Carter has to win with quickness and good hands, which he can do. He makes for an imposing run defender as well, although he can get pushed around a little bit by aggressive blockers with a lower base. Some team will fall in love with Carter’s physical attributes, but he’s a raw prospect in need of serious refinement in order to take advantage of his natural athleticism.

103. YaYa Diaby | EDGE | Louisville | 6‘4”, 255 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 37, TFL 14, S 9, PD 2, FR 2, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Jeremy: Diaby is one of my favorite rushers in this draft. His college production is fantastic, but it’s his unnatural athleticism that just pops off the screen. He profiles as a stand-up rusher in an odd-front scheme, where he can maximize his speed and quick get-off before making initial contact with a blocker. From there, Diaby unleashes a surprisingly deep repertoire of pass rush moves, including a deadly spin move. He showed impressive penetration and finish in run defense as well. Diaby could be a Day 3 steal for the team who takes a flier on his incredible athleticism and college production.

104. Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue | 6‘0“, 188 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 110, Yds 1361, TD 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Adam C: Jones has a good feel for the game, and has excellent hands, regularly coming out with the ball on contested catches. He is tough, hardworking and fights through contact well in his routes. Good, smooth route runner with deceptive speed, running a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine. He will work better against zone heavy defenses, as he is smart enough to manipulate defenders and utilize leverage to get open. He needs to work on releases as they tend to not vary. Also, much more effort is needed in run blocking at the next level. However, he does offer some special teams value, and has room to develop, with only 1 year of high production in college. He likely enters the league as a back-up receiver and punt/kick returner, but with high upside which teams will like.

105. Jayden Reed | WR | Michigan State | 6‘0“, 185 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Rec 55, Yds 636, TD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Ryland B.: Reed is one of my favorite receivers in this class. He’s made a name for himself as an explosive deep threat, and although the tape shows that he doesn’t exactly have NFL-level elite speed, he can still be a game breaker. Reed is quick as well and a decisive route runner. What surprised me the most, however, was his physicality. Reed is a great contested catcher and a very willing blocker. His smallish size can limit his effectiveness, but it’s refreshing to watch a receiver who isn’t afraid to be a willing contributor in the run game. Reed is in the upper-echelon of athletes in this receiver class, and his football IQ and toughness are even more impressive. He will be great value for teams looking for a contributor in the middle rounds.

106. Luke Schoonmaker |TE | Michigan | 6‘5“, 250 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 35, Yds 418, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Schoonmaker was a huge part of Michigan’s offense down the stretch in 2022, as he became the most trusted target of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Injuries have gotten in the way at times, but overall, Schoonmaker is an intriguing tight end who is dangerous working up the seam. He is not an elite athlete, and he is not the most thickly-built, but he does provide a big catch radius as well as reliable hands. A number of NFL scouts reportedly have a second-round grade on the Michigan tight end, but unless he sets Lucas Oil Stadium on fire with unexpectedly good combine numbers, I cannot get on board taking him that high. There is no singular trait in his game that makes him stand out in the pack.

107. Jammie Robinson | S | Florida State | 5’11”, 199 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 99, TFL 5, S 1, Int 1, PD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Robinson is not the biggest safety in this class, but he is athletic, strong, and disruptive. Accumulating nearly 100 tackles in 2023, Robinson is sure to please an NFL team with his fantastic run-defending abilities. My biggest concern comes in the mental part of the game., as he does not always have the greatest sense of what the offense is doing when in zone coverage. He simply looks lost at times, and part of the issue may simply be getting more experience and learning the common offensive route combinations. While I do believe it is a fixable issue, it does expose his rawness. He may not be a huge contributor his rookie season, but in a man-heavy scheme, he could flourish down the road.

108. DeMarvion Overshown | ILB | Texas | 6‘4”, 229 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 96, TFL 10, S 4, Int 0, PD 5, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Jeremy: Overshown is the new age, hybrid inside linebacker teams are looking for in 2023. I’ve comped him, somewhat controversially, to Fred Warner from a body-type perspective. The former safety is great in coverage and has the speed to hang with RBs, TEs, and WRs from sideline to sideline. He’s rangy and fluid and fast. Needs to show better instincts in deciphering play calls, but once he sees what’s happening he has the athletic aim to make plays at every level. I believe Overshown could be the steal of the draft at LB if he gets the right opportunity in the right system to use his athletic traits.

109. Darrell Luter, Jr. | CB | South Alabama | 6’0”, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 42, TFL 5, S 0, Int 1, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Luter is an intriguing mid-round option who provides inside/outside versatility and above-average athleticism. His change-of-direction skills near the line of scrimmage do not always look the quickest, as he can get beat on lateral double moves from time to time. However, Luter possesses ideal recovery speed and solid foot quickness, correlating perfectly with his loose hips and top-notch concentration. Many of Luter’s flaws are minor and correctable in the NFL, but ultimately, his future in the NFL will come down to schematic fit. He needs to be in a man-heavy scheme that allows him to play close to the line. Nonetheless, his performance at both the Senior Bowl and combine has put a sweet taste in my mouth, and I believe he possesses more upside than people give him credit for.

110. Aidan O’Connell | QB | Purdue | 6’3”, 213 lbs

2022 Stats: Comp 320, Att 499, Yds 3490, TD 22, INT 13

Wilbar’s grade: Early 4th

Noah_E: Aidan O’Connell is your prototypical pocket passer. He’s got good size with great ball placement and touch. He throws with anticipation and isn’t afraid to attack the middle of the field. However, he lacks the velocity and arm strength to consistently hit deep throws, as evident by his 29.6 completion percentage on deep throws in 2022. O’Connell’s footwork is sloppy, and his pocket presence is mediocre. Basically, he folds under pressure. He can extend plays, but I wouldn’t count on him to be a real threat as a runner. At best I think he could be a solid but fun backup. I see a lot of Gardner Minshew in him.

111. Wanya Morris | OT | Oklahoma | 6’5”, 312 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

John O: Morris is a big, strong, long tackle who might also be able to play guard. He protected the blindside of the left-handed QB for Oklahoma in 2022 and looked good in many facets. He has a solid initial punch and shows stubborn grit in sticking with blocks plus pursuing the second level. He can pull decently to get in front of plays. In direct rushes against him, he plants hard and stones rushers. He plays tall which occasionally helps in protection against bull rushers. His flaws look to be lateral movement against fierce outside pass rushers, plus overall power to stop or drive defenders out of holes on running plays. Morris also loses technique occasionally. Generally, he’ll lock up, make contact, and stay with the play though. He started at left and right tackle at Tennessee before moving to the Sooners so he’s versatile and can be a swing tackle. He didn’t start in 2021 which needs to be considered, and he only started eight games in 2022 due to injury. Morris was a five star recruit out of high school so he obviously has athleticism and is an intriguing mid-round candidate that could blossom over time in the right system.

112. Garrett Williams | CB | Syracuse | 6’0”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 7, T 36, TFL 1.5, S 1, Int 2, PD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Skyfire322: Garrett Williams was a standout CB in Syracuse and was an All-ACC selection from 2020-2022. He’s no ballhawk, but he can read the QB’s eyes and make plays when needed. He has an alpha dog mentality with incredible explosion and even better closing speed, which make him an asset in the run game. Williams’ fluidity and footwork make him very formidable, as well. He also had zero penalties in the past two seasons, which is rare. However, Williams has slower straight-line speed and often had difficulty covering speedy receivers. He’s smaller in size, so it’s difficult for him to win contested catches. However, the most significant cause for concern and the one reason I believe he will fall on many draft boards is due to an ACL tear in 2022. With his footwork and speed already an issue, this injury could be a red flag for many teams.

113. Tre Tucker | WR | Cincinnati | 5‘9“, 172 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 52, Yds 672, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Jeremy: Tre is a twitched up athlete with kick return ability. His game is based on being faster and quicker than defenders. Plays bigger than his size and offers value as a run after the catch and jet sweep specialist. Not an especially good route runner, but can stretch the field as a deep threat and work underneath on slants and crossers. Just get the ball in his hands and let him rack up the YAC.

114. Rashee Rice | WR | SMU | 6‘1“, 189 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 96, Yds 1355, TD 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Rice is a guy I want to love, and cannot figure out why I don’t. I like his upside if he is being taken outside the top 80 picks, but there is something missing in his game that always leaves me slightly underwhelmed. Unlike many receivers in this class, Rice put up big-time production, bringing in nearly 100 catches for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. Top-end speed may not be there, but Rice is quick off the snap, and he has proven an ability to separate late on vertical routes with a second-gear burst. An area of concern I have for Rice is his ability to get off the line. He struggles to get good positioning against physical corners who press him, which will greatly limit his versatility in the NFL if not fixed. Nonetheless, I see Rice as a competent WR2 in the NFL with a high ceiling.

115. Jon Gaines | G | UCLA | 6’4”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Gaines put a lot of people, including myself, on notice after a phenomenal combine workout. Running a 5.01 40 with a 1.73 split at over 300 pounds is rare to see, but that was just one aspect of Gaines’ great day. He was fantastic in on-field drills, displaying great effort and tenacity in each drill. On tape, I love Gaines’ balance of technique, power, and punch. He puts a lot of oomph into his punches, and he has the lower-body strength to simply push defenders backward. He is not the type of player you would expect at just over 300 pounds, but he has the physicality to make it in the NFL. His biggest issue is a lack of body control, as he plays off-balanced too often and lacks ideal foot quickness. He is still a work in progress, but his athleticism has created himself a high ceiling.

116. Jordan Battle | S | Alabama | 6’1”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 71, TFL .5, Int 1, PD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Noah_E: Battle possesses a very intriguing blend of size and athleticism. He’s a very fluid mover who can change direction quickly as well as break on the ball in an instant. In coverage, he has a high football IQ, great instincts, and he reads the quarterback well. At 6’1” and 210 pounds with a projected 40 in the mid 4.4’s, Battle is a big hit machine. He also has solid ball skills but hasn’t been able to translate them into many turnovers. Battle is also a tick late in play recognition, and he has a major tackling problem. He oftentimes won’t wrap up, and his technique overall is sloppy. He is well worth a first-round pick, and if he can clean up his tackling problem, he could be a game-changer for a defense.

117. McClendon Curtis | G | Chattanooga | 6’6”, 328 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Just one year ago, we saw a Chattanooga lineman taken in Round 1 of the draft in Cole Strange. After a strong rookie campaign from Strange, the bar has been set high for his former teammate, who is likely to be taken in the middle rounds of the draft. Curtis is a semi-athletic guard with outstanding length and exceptional hand usage. What I appreciate about his game is his awareness. Whenever freed up, he is always assisting other linemen and seeing who he can help out. He also has a sky-high ceiling as a run blocker if he can learn to keep the pads low and strengthen his upper half. Best case scenario, he is a more athletic version of former Steelers lineman Ramon Foster. He isn’t the flashiest player, but he will get the job done consistently.

118. Eric Gray | RB | Oklahoma | 5’9”, 206 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 213, Yds 1366, Ave 6.4, TD 11, Rec 33, Yds 229, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: I had a chance to talk with Eric earlier this winter, and he gave some insight as to how much of an impact DeMarco Murray has had on his game. Murray, of course, is the Oklahoma running backs coach, and his fingerprints on Gray’s game are quite evident. Despite the incredible speed Murray had in his prime, Eric Gray has a nearly identical skill set, from size, to vision, to elusiveness, to shiftiness, to power. While their running styles have plenty of similarities, what impresses me the most about Gray is his balanced game. He can do a little bit of everything, and he is willing to do the dirty tasks in pass protection. He will get blown up on occasion, but his willingness to hang in there and withstand a beating on occasion shows his toughness and determination. I believe Gray has starter potential in the NFL, and he would be an absolute steal if he falls out of the third round.

119. Owen Pappoe | IBL| Auburn | 6‘1”, 226 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 91, TFL 3, S 2, Int 1, PD 3, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Ryland B.: I’m not completely sold on Pappoe. I’ve heard a lot of good things about his athleticism, some of which was evident on tape, but other times his movement looked unsure and stiff. Still, there were moments where Pappoe’s sideline-to-sideline capabilities were on show and he was a heat-seeking missile towards the ball, and for the most part he was aware and athletically capable in coverage. When it came to defending the run, Pappoe struggled to get off of blocks and was at times slow to diagnose plays. His missed tackle rate isn’t terrible but there were a few too many on tape. Overall, Pappoe has some intriguing athletic traits, but the undersized linebacker is very much a boom or bust prospect.

120. Kyu Blu Kelly | CB | Stanford | 6’1”, 186 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, T 35, TFL 0, S 0, Int 0, PD 6.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Ryland B.: Kelly is a prospect I have mixed feelings about. On one hand, he’s a big, athletic, high-pedigree corner with a lot of promising upside. But the tape isn’t quite as exciting. Kelly is an explosive athlete and a great mover for his size, but he lacks the top-end speed and agility of a true CB1. His football smarts and effort are undeniable, but he struggles greatly in run support when it comes to securing tackles and shedding blocks. He has some potential as a boundary CB2, but I mainly see Kelly as an impact special teams player at the next level if he can improve his play strength.

121. Cory Trice, Jr. | CB | Purdue | 6’3”, 203 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 34, TFL 2, S 0, Int 2, PD 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Trice is a big, long cornerback with the physicality to match. Trice does a nice job of rerouting receivers off the line, displaying active hands when playing near the line in press coverage. He is also a well-rounded athlete who provides good long speed and impressive lateral fluidity. I spoke with one of Purdue’s coaches at the NFL Scouting Combine while Trice was doing his on-field workout, and he felt as if Trice’s combine performance would be enough to make people take notice of his game. Most fans do not know about Trice yet, but do not be surprised if he is taken a little earlier than expected on draft weekend. His play down the stretch last season was some of the best amongst all Big Ten defensive backs.

122. Chris Rodriguez, Jr. | RB | Kentucky | 5’11”, 224 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8, Att 175, Yds 904, Ave 5.2, TD 6, Rec 5, Yds 41, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Rodriguez is one of the most talented running backs in this class, but although he looks like an NFL back, he comes with some baggage. Arrested last May for DUI and careless driving, Rodriguez missed multiple games in 2022 due to suspension, and when he came back, he was not quite as efficient compared to his previous seasons at Kentucky. Nonetheless, he is a powerful runner who possesses excellent functional strength as well as an ability to make defenders miss at the second level. The reason he is ranked this low is due to two reasons: pass protection and receiving ability. Pass protection has been inconsistent and downright lackluster at times, and he is not a natural receiver out of the backfield. Could he improve in those areas? Absolutely. However, I do feel as if there are more complete backs in this class, despite the incredible talent Rodriguez owns.

123. Juice Scruggs | C | Penn State | 6’3”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Adam C: Starting at both left and right guard and transitioning to center in his final year, his ability to play across the interior, coupled with an ability to play both man and zone blocking schemes means he can have an immediate impact wherever he’s drafted. Juice fires off the snap quickly, with good pad level and solid hand placement, and good coordination between feet, lower body and hands. In the run game he doesn’t consistently dominate, partially due to slow feet after contact and may struggle to move NFL level defensive linemen. As a result of struggling to dominate he loses balance over-extending occasionally. Should have the capability to be a back-up initially, and is versatile enough to stick around in the league.

124. Keondre Coburn | DL | Texas | 6‘2”, 348 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 29, TFL 4, S 2.5, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Coburn is a short-limbed run-stuffer with enough pass-rushing upside to intrigue teams on late Day 2. Due to a lack of length, I do not see him being an effective NFL pass-rusher from the interior. However, he has displayed an ability to push the pocket and make pockets collapse. As a run defender, Coburn takes up a lot of space on the interior, but he still struggles to disengage from blocks, and this inability to disengage causes him to miss tackle opportunities at the line of scrimmage in the run game. He will become a solid early-down defender with a little NFL coaching, but he is not special enough as a pass rusher to ever become more than a situational player in a rotation.

125. Parker Washington | WR | Penn State | 5‘10“, 212 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Rec 46, Yds 611, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Adam C: Washington projects as a slot receiver at the NFL level and has plenty of experience having lined up purely in the slot in his first 2 years for the Nittany Lions. He’s a solid athlete, built like a running back, and is good underneath and with the ball in the open field. He can be a versatile weapon at the next level, fitting the trend in the league towards offensive weapons who can line up at multiple positions. He has reliable hands and solid ability to catch in traffic, especially important in the slot. However, he isn’t a brilliant route runner and struggled a lot against press coverage. He occasionally struggles to separate in man coverage at the college level, that will only worsen at the pro level. He’s versatile and offers good special teams ability which teams will like, but ultimately is a big step away from being a starter in the NFL.

126. Thomas Incoom | EDGE | Central Michigan | 6‘4”, 260 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 57, TFL 19, S 11.5, PD 0, FR 2, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: If you want a guy who doesn’t mess around with his work, Incoom is who you are looking for. A true breakout player in 2022, Incoom developed into one of the best MAC defenders, recording 19 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Converting speed to power is his true calling card, although he is capable of winning with finesse as well. Unfortunately, there is a difference between being able to do something and proving it on a consistent basis. Incoom has more twitchiness than people think, but his technique is so poor that his physical abilities do not always shine through against tough competition. I love Incoom’s potential and could see him taken on Day 2, but do not expect much from him in Year 1.

127. Moro Ojomo | DL | Texas | 6‘3”, 281 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 32, TFL 5.5, S 3, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Jeremy: Ojomo is a true 5-tech prospect in the mold of a DeMarvin Leal. Athletic, long, and quick, Ojomo brings a lot of natural talent and skill, but needs refinement and development in the technical aspects of the game. At only 281, Ojomo can get moved off his spot by powerful linemen, but does a good job using his length and quickness to detach and make plays on the ball. He brings some pass-rush ability right away, but will need coaching to be more than an athletic role player at the next level.

128. Karl Brooks | DT | Bowling Green | 6‘4”, 280 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 50, TFL 18, S 10, FR 1, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: If you want a defensive lineman in the middle rounds with high-end production and the versatility to play in multiple schemes, Karl Brooks may be your guy. Measuring in at 6’3”, 296 pounds, with 31 ½” arms at his pro day, Brooks lacks the size and length to play 0-tech and 1-tech roles. However, he counteracts this lack of length with his quick hands and ability to gain leverage early in a rep. Surprisingly enough, Brooks was often used as a stand-up defensive end for Bowling Green, using his quickness and strength to overpower tackles and create pressure. His ideal role at the next level will be as a 3-technique in a 4-3 scheme, but for teams who play a high percentage subpackage defense, he will be extra intriguing, thanks to his ability to line up in multiple places along the defensive line.

129. Jason Brownlee | WR | Southern Miss | 6‘2“, 198 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 55, Yds 891, TD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Brownlee will get overlooked because of his poor 40 time, but this guy plays with heart, and he’s more athletic than you are probably giving him credit for. Brownlee did run a 4.59 in the 40 at the combine, but everything else from the workout was positive. Not only did he record 16 reps on the bench, a 39.5” vertical, and a 131” broad jump, but he also looked extremely fluid in drills, displaying great footwork and reliable hands. His route-running still needs a bit of improvement, but he is a fluid mover on the field, and he does display good body control in traffic. This aids in his ability to win contested catches, which makes up for his inability to create separation at the end of his routes. At the end of the day, it is unfair to expect Brownlee to ever be a WR1 in the NFL. However, with his competitiveness, toughness, and work ethic, he could become a valuable WR2. He just lacks the versatility to move around in the formation, as he is almost exclusively an outside receiver.

130. Nick Herbig | ILB | Wisconsin| 6‘3”, 225 lbs

2022 stats: GP 9, T 39, TFL 9.5, S 7, PD 1, FR 2, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Adam C: The younger brother of Steelers guard Nate, Nick Herbig projects as a 3-4 OLB. Herbig really specializes in pass rushing, with 11 sacks in his latest season at Wisconsin to show for it. He regularly pressures the quarterback and makes plays, even against some of the top offenses and offensive lines in college football. As a run defender, he sets the edge well, and plays with a high motor, chasing plays down and is a secure tackler. He could do with adding weight to become an effective run defender at the pro level. Herbig was rarely asked to drop into pass coverage, and when he did was inconsistent. He plays with good speed and reads the quarterback well in zone coverage, but also lacks awareness. His weight is a major issue, but if he can increase it, there’s a lot to like, and he can be an impact starter at the next level.

131. Kendre Miller | RB | TCU | 6’0”, 206 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 224, Yds 1399, Ave 6.2, TD 17, Rec 16, Yds 116, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

John O: Everyone that watched the NCAA football semis saw TCU’s Miller suffer a leg injury, and he was unable to compete in the National Championship. Miller proved to be a big loss for the Horned Frogs. He’s a bigger back who possesses elusiveness and cutback ability. He runs a tad upright but with poise and patience – like he has watched many Le’Veon Bell highlights. Despite being 220 pounds, Miller makes jump cuts and has other elusive moves to find holes and make tacklers miss. He became one of the top RBs in missed opposing tackles this season. His size also allows him to lower his shoulder and move forward for tougher yards between the tackles. That said, his health is a foremost concern. Will he be fully healthy at draft time without residual effects from his prior injury? Miller’s tape shows an accomplished back who put up huge yards per carry averages on a highly successful offense, including several breakaway runs. His hands are above average on passing plays, including when positioned at WR for screens or other short tosses. Despite being the lead back at TCU, Miller split time with others. Given his bulk and physicality, Miller is a decent goal line option and a blocking back on passing downs. He has enough speed to take carries 20 to 70 yards. Overall, he’s a player you want and a strong upgrade over Benny Snell for the Steelers. He also fits the Steelers usual bigger back mold.

132. Davis Allen | TE | Clemson | 6‘6“, 250 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 39, Yds 443, TD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Allen is one of my favorite pre-combine prospects at the tight end position. The Clemson product may have limitations as a route-runner, but he may run a better 40 than people expect. Allen is a decent linear athlete who displays great ability as an in-line blocker. He has also earned high praise from head coach Dabo Swinney, who has stated that Allen may be the best NFL tight end prospect he has had during his tenure at Clemson. One of the biggest boxes NFL teams want a tight end prospect to check, however, is that of consistency. Fortunately, Allen has been the epitome of such, always displaying a willingness to get his hands dirty and do whatever is asked of him. With solid combine numbers, he could go as high as Day 2.

133. Yasir Abdullah | LB | Louisville | 6’1”, 242 lbs

2022 Stats: T 34, S 9.5, FF 4, INT 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

134. Jake Andrews | C | Troy | 6’3”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Andrews may not have the best length or elite athleticism, but I absolutely love his tape. He has quietly put together a nice offseason, displaying great hustle and will at both the Senior Bowl and the combine. Andrews embraces the title of an offensive lineman. He simply loves playing in the trenches and pushing people around. On shorter passes near the line of scrimmage, Andrews knows how to get upfield, never giving up on a rep and always moving on to the next block. Don’t let his lack of length and size foot you, because he is as strong as any center in this class at the point of attack. His strong hands and wide base allow him to hold up against even the strongest of defensive linemen.

135. Sidy Sow | G | Eastern Michigan | 6’5”, 334 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Noah_E: Sow possesses a bulky frame and wins with power. He is dominant at the point of attack and plays through the whistle. As a run blocker he simply plows through defenders. Despite a deadly initial punch, he’s a little slow off the snap and is often overwhelmed by speed rushers. Sow could use some work on his balance and his hand technique is disappointing. He performed well at the combine though, especially for his size, so I’m not worried about his athleticism which is a major plus. He may not be an instant starter, but he has the skill to stick around in this league, and maybe he’ll carve out a role for himself.

136. Andrei Iosivas | WR | Princeton | 6’3”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 54, Yds 899, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Jeremy: Big fan of Iosivas in this draft. With his size and speed, he offers plenty of upside as a boundary receiver who can get deep and handle contested catches in the third level of the defense. Needs refinement as a route runner, and struggles to create separation against stickier corners who can match his speed. Reminiscent of Christian Watson’s skill set that made him a Round 2 pick in 2021. Attacks the ball in the air and can get vertical quick. Teams looking for a perimeter burner with size could do worse late on Day 2/early Day 3.

137. A.T. Perry | WR | Wake Forest | 6‘3”, 198 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 81, Yds 1096, TD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Jeremy: Perry is one of the few true playmaking X receiver Ms in this class with the speed and length to work the intermediate and deep portions of the field. Has a George Pickens vibe to him on the field, possessing elite body control and the ability to high-point the football with ease. As with most mid round receivers, could use refinement as a route runner. Not a big run-after-catch guy. Has a chance to be an explosive weapon in the right offense.

138. Tyler Scott | WR | Cincinnati | ‘“, lbs

2022 Stats: Rec 54, Yds 899, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Adam C: Scott is an explosive athlete, who showed the ability to separate across all levels of the field for Cincinnati. He has elite speed and good agility, burning corners deep, whilst also able to cut smoothly, gaining good separation downfield. Whilst not the biggest receiver he has a good catch radius and solid hands. Once the ball is in his hands, he is a dynamic playmaker and can get good production post catch. His two drawbacks are his weight, he has a lean build and doesn’t have ideal play strength, and his drops, Scott had a fair number of drops over his college career. Scott is a great athlete and polished player, who could make a great No.2 receiver immediately entering the league.

139. Will Mallory | TE | Miami | 6‘5“, 245 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 42, Yds 538, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Mallory was once regarded as an early-round prospect in the 2022 draft, but, much like Josh Whyle, he finds himself one year later with a much-lower price tag. When putting into consideration the raucous at the quarterback, Mallory still put up solid numbers overall. At the same time, there was a lot left to be desired in terms of his overall development in 2022. He did not improve much, if any, as a blocker, and he does not separate down the field as well as you would expect from someone with his athleticism. Due to those issues, I have a 5th round grade on Mallory, but don’t fool yourself. If this guy ends up in the right place, he has the potential to put it all together and develop into a starting tight end.

140. Anthony Bradford | G | LSU | 6’5”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Bradford is one of those late-round linemen who are easy to fall in love with. Despite not being the most agile or fluid mover, Bradford has been successful as a puller, displaying great awareness and power as a lead blocker. The sheer power he possesses and plays with is enough to raise eyebrows, and his violent hands can take defenders out of a play. The biggest knock to his overall upside is a lack of schematic versatility. He is exclusively a fit in a man/gap scheme, as he does not have the footwork or fluidity out of his stance to hold up in any type of zone scheme. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, Bradford has experience playing in both cold and hot climates. It will be interesting to see how much his draft stock fluctuates between now and the draft, as he is definitely a high-ceiling/low-floor prospect.

141. Sean Tucker | RB | Syracuse | 5’10”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 206, Yds 1060, Ave 5.1, TD 11, Rec 36, Yds 254, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Andrew Wilbar: A former track star, Tucker is an intriguing draft prospect who brings enticing speed and impressive decision-making as a runner. While not the biggest back in the world, Tucker has been an efficient runner in between the tackles during his time at Syracuse, maintaining a consistent pad level and possessing a low center of gravity. I also appreciate his willingness as a pass blocker. He displays great awareness, knowing who to pick up and how to take the best blocking angle possible. He is not the greatest in short-yardage situations, and adding a few extra pounds might do him well long-term, but I see Tucker as a guy who can be an immediate contributor in a running back committee.

142. Noah Sewell | ILB | Oregon | 6‘3”, 250 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 56, TFL 5.5, S 1.5, Int 1, PD 4, FR 1, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Shannon White: It feels like I have been writing about Sewell for over a year now. He was definitely on my radar heading into the 2022 season, when I considered Robert Spillane the only true Buck on the Steelers roster. Now that the Steelers have signed Roberts, and because of the versatility of Holcomb and Robinson, I don’t feel the urgent need to add another Buck LB. If the Steelers miss the opportunity to draft Campbell, or choose to go another direction in the early rounds, then Sewell could still be a possibility in as late as the fourth round. Sewell is another hard-nosed baller who would have been in high demand before the turn of the century, but now runs the risk of becoming a two down specialist. Sewell ran a 4.64 forty at the Combine, which was actually faster than I was expecting for the 246 lbs. former Oregon Duck. Sewell would be an excellent value in the fourth round or later, and won’t turn 21 until next month.

143. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson | CB | TCU | 5’9”, 177 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15, T 50, TFL 2, S 0, Int 3, PD 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

John O: Hodges-Tomlinson is a smaller, feisty CB who plays like he has some Mike Hilton in him. Tomlinson hits guys, holds on some routes, shows toughness, and likely talks a lot to opponents. He was the lead CB on the TCU team that went to the National Championship game and, yes, he is related to LaDanian. Tomlinson played a lot of man to man coverage for TCU and showed flashes, but still needs to work further on his technique; he also has only average speed and can be exploited due to his below average height. Generally, you are looking at a small, feisty slot guy who thinks he can also play outside but will probably struggle there. He may have only limited zone experience too. That said, he’s a player and can likely help many teams in the slot or via dime packages. He probably has heard all about the NFL from family and understands the mission. He provides good value in rounds 4-5, but he doesn’t justify a much higher selection.

144. Dylan Horton | EDGE | TCU | 6‘4”, 244 lbs

2022 stats: GP 15, T 51, TFL 15, S 10.5, PD 4, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Necksnation: Dylan Horton has seen his stock rise a bit over the past few months, and it’s easy to see why. Horton is a natural athlete who put up great numbers at TCU in 2022, and he has solid upside at the NFL level. He possesses an average frame, and his bench press at the combine was rather poor (11th percentile), but his athleticism shows up on tape and it could intrigue some teams come April. He does have a good motor, and his 4.55 40 yard dash is indicative of a player worth taking a chance on during Day 3. Horton likely won’t hear his name called any sooner than then, but he’s a solid dart throw for a team that needs depth at edge rusher.

145. Mohamed Ibrahim | RB | Minnesota | 5’10”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 320, Yds 1665, Ave 5.2, TD 20, Rec 7, Yds 50, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Ryland B.: Injury history and the tread on the tires are valid concerns – Ibrahim played five seasons at Minnesota – but if he can stay healthy at the NFL level, he could be a steal. Ibrahim’s long speed and acceleration don’t exactly stand out, but he is a smooth runner with great vision and physicality. Ibrahim is the type of running back who’s always falling forward to create extra yardage, whether it’s through his excellent contact balance or just pure determination. He’s surprisingly shifty as well. Ibrahim hasn’t shown much as a receiver, but it’s largely due to Minnesota’s scheme rather than ability. Again, the injury history is a concern, as is the lack of a particularly high ceiling, but Ibrahim is an experienced and technically sound back who could be a very good RB2 in the right NFL offense.

146. Daniel Scott | S | California | 6’2”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 85, TFL 2.5, Int 3, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

147. Robert Beal, Jr. | EDGE | Georgia | 6‘4”, 255 lbs

2022 stats: GP 15, T 25, TFL 2.5, S 2.5, PD 0, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Jeremy: Beal is an underrated rusher in my opinion, overlooked amidst the all-star prospects in the vaunted Georgia defense. Beal is one of the most athletic stand-up rushers in the class, and he knows how to use that athleticism to affect opposing offenses. What will really intrigue teams is how easily he converts speed to power as a rusher. If he gets underneath the opponent, it’s over. He struggles to set a consistent edge in run defense, but he has the quickness and athleticism to recover quickly and make the tackle. Overall, Beal Jr. has the traits to grow into a fine EDGE defender at the next level.

148. Jose Ramirez | EDGE | Eastern Michigan | 6‘2”, 251 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 66, TFL 19.5, S 12, PD 2, FR 1, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Ramirez does not possess ideal length for an NFL pass rusher, but ability to disengage from blockers and close quickly on ball-carriers has allowed him to still make an impact as a run defender. He needs to become stronger at the point of attack, however, as he can get overwhelmed by power blockers. If Ramirez wants to carry his collegiate production to the pros, he is going to need to expand his repertoire of pass-rushing moves, as he cannot depend solely on his quickness in the NFL. His in-game awareness, quick feet, and decent bend give him the versatility to play in any scheme, but I believe his lack of strength will be exposed if playing in a 4-3 system. I think he is best as a stand-up outside linebacker in the NFL.

149. Jakorian Bennett | CB | Maryland | 5’11”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 39, TFL 1.5, S 0, Int 2, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Jeremy: Bennett is an ultra-athletic, physical corner with good size. Exhibits speed and range in bump-and-run style coverage or zone schemes. Plenty of makeup speed to excel in deep coverage where he can run with any receiver and make plays on the ball. Will get caught looking in the backfield and lose receivers in zone. Has the size and desire to handle run support duties. Overall, a player on the rise with plenty of good tape that will intrigue teams.

150. Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA | 6’1”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: 266 COMP, 382 ATT, 3154 YDS, 27 TD, 10 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Ryland B.: Dorian Thompson-Robinson has slowly improved throughout his career at UCLA, but he still remains a very up-and-down quarterback. On one hand, there’s the good: DTR is a plus athlete with great mobility and twitchiness. He has a solid arm that can put some great zip on short to intermediate throws. He’s good at getting the ball to his receivers in space and can make some impressive throws at different arm angles and when under pressure. However, DTR’s decision-making can be questionable and he can struggle with accuracy and making the right reads. He’s a dynamic runner but his vision could use some improvement, and he isn’t the best deep-ball passer. Some of his success can be attributed to Chip Kelly’s QB-friendly scheme as well. Thompson-Robinson’s arrogant demeanor on the field may be a negative to some, but his fiery competitiveness is certainly a plus. However, his decision to headbutt a Pitt DB in the Sun Bowl definitely isn’t. Overall, Thompson-Robinson has some interesting athletic upside, but he profiles pretty solidly as a Day 3 prospect.

151. Gervarrius Owens | S | Houston | 6’0”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 74, TFL 1, Int 1, PD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

152. Ji’Ayir Brown | S | Penn State | 5’11”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 74, TFL 7, S 4.5, Int 4, PD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

John O.: Brown is an interesting downhill player. Despite being a safety, he has solid blitz skills. He comes downhill in the running game and fills gaps fairly well. His tackling isn’t flawless. He’ll miss a few. But he creates turnovers and plays several roles – blitzer, deep middle on passing downs, and a quasi-LB role at times when long yardage is needed. His movement in a straight line looks fine. His combine times aren’t known yet, but his straight line speed seems acceptable. The main issue will be his mobility side to side. His hips look a little stiff, and his stocky build occasionally gives him trouble getting to the sideline or into passing gaps. He anticipates at times which may help him. He had a great INT against Auburn via anticipating a throw and contorting his body to catch the ball. He plays a little like Edmunds although Brown is likely better at blitzing. He likely possesses less speed and agility than Edmunds though. If Edmunds departs, I could see Brown in the black and gold. His ability to cover TEs and play coverage generally will be the issue. He can do the rest once his tackling gets a primer. Penn State had a good pass rush this year plus useful blitz packages so it’s unclear exactly how much work in coverage Brown will need. He will clearly need work; it’s the question of degree that’s the tougher part of the equation. Overall, he’s either another Edmunds-type player or Anthony Smith so he may go in the draft anywhere between rounds 2-5. There’s a huge gap between those players.

153. Nathaniel (Tank) Dell | WR | Houston | 5‘10“, 155 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 109, Yds 1398, TD 17.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Ryland B.: “Tank” Dell is your classic undersized, speedy wide receiver who would be an early round pick if he were 6’2” and 190 lbs. Instead, Dell is 5’10” and right around a buck 60. Unsurprisingly, his size is the biggest negative by far on his scouting profile. By NFL standards, Dell is outright tiny. But there still is a lot to like in his game, starting with Dell’s college production. He put up videogame numbers last year, which is even more impressive given his diminutive frame. His shiftiness and speed are very good, although not quite elite. He displays solid hands but his catch radius is obviously rather small and he can struggle at holding onto the ball through contact. He has some value in the return game as well. Overall, Dell’s lack of elite athletic traits make him a risky pick given his size, but he still projects as a contributor in the right NFL offense.

154. Ricky Stromberg | C | Arkansas | 6’4”, 310 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Jeremy: Stromberg is an interesting study. His measurements aren’t prototypical for the Center position, but he has an excellent natural feel for the position. He tends to play high which causes him to lose leverage on defenders. Good communicator and good athleticism overall to get to the outside on pull concepts and affect the second level of the defense. What he lacks in bend he makes up for in attitude, with a punch-you-in-the-mouth approach to blocking. Overall, he needs refinement technically, but has the natural awareness and skill to hold down the Center position at the next level.

155. Jake Witt | OT | Northern Michigan | 6’7, 302 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

156. Jaelyn Duncan | OT | Maryland | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Noah_E: Jaelyn Duncan has a wide frame and long arms that allow him to keep defenders at bay. He is a mauler in the run game, exploding off the snap and running guys over. He also displays good technique and solid hand placement. His best trait is his athleticism which he uses to get out on screens and set up blocks. Duncan has plenty of holes in his game though. He has poor balance and gets knocked over much too easily. He plays with bad leverage and needs to lower his pad level. His lack of stamina is concerning and it really shows at the end of games when his footwork gets sloppy. Duncan allowed just 3 QB hits and 5 sacks during his Junior and Senior years, but as a 5th year Senior he gave up 4 QB hits and 7 sacks. He looks the part of an NFL Offensive Tackle but does he have the skill to be one? As a Terps fan, it hurts me to say this, but I don’t think he’s worth anything more than a Day 3 pick.

157. Mohamoud Diabate | ILB | Utah | 6‘3”, 227 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 58, TFL 13.5, S 5, Int 0, PD 1, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Noah_E: Diabate’s tape leaves much to be desired. There’s no denying he’s an elite athlete with great instincts. He has the versatility to line up or off the ball and uses his quickness to get to the quarterback. Diabate is also a big hitter that often brings guys down behind the line of scrimmage. His ability to find the ball is fantastic and he has a knack for slipping through gaps to make the tackle. However, he lacks the fluidity to consistently run sideline-to-sideline and has trouble taking on blockers. He often takes bad angles in run support and hasn’t proved he can stick in coverage. He plays upright and lacks explosiveness at times. His athleticism and natural feel for the game make him a solid prospect, but if he can’t cover or be a reliable run defender, I’m afraid he could fizzle out very quickly.

158. Isaiah McGuire | EDGE | Missouri | 6‘4”, 266 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 40, TFL 14, S 8.5, PD 0, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Skyfire322: While his 40 was less than desirable, Isaiah McGuire is a speedy, physical bullrush specialist with an instinct to get in the backfield. His hand and foot technique helps get past linemen, and he has a high motor that helps penetrate the line. However, he can be a bit too excitable and will overcommit. He does play stiff and has difficulty cutting, which often leads to loss of leverage. He does have the skill to play in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, and with the right coaching, he could be a potential mid-round steal.

159. Michael Jefferson | WR | Louisiana | 6‘3“, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 51, Yds 810, TD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Just as Jefferson’s draft stock was beginning to rise, the Louisiana standout was involved in a multi-car accident on April 9th, which required multiple surgeries. Not all details about his recovery time have been made public, but it is something that will surely affect his draft stock. As it pertains to Jefferson as a prospect, I like his game as a whole. He uses his tall frame well, displaying a willingness to go up and high-point the ball in traffic. Once he maintains possession of the football, Jefferson displays great quickness getting upfield and racking up additional yardage after the catch. Although he is sluggish coming out of his stance, he has proven his ability to get faster the further he gets downfield, allowing him to beat slower defenders on vertical routes. Overall, I see Jefferson as a competent depth receiver as a rookie, but there is a good bit of upside long-term.

160. Steven Gilmore | CB | Marshall | 6’2”, 169 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 41, TFL .5, S 0, Int 3, PD 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: The brother of NFL star Stephon Gilmore, Steven is an undersized cornerback prospect (5’9”, 174 lbs) with the speed, ball skills, and bloodlines worthy of enticing *any* NFL franchise. Likely destined for the slot in the NFL, Gilmore does not provide ideal arm length and strength for the outside. Despite that, Gilmore displays a feistiness that I love. His hips are fluid and quick when changing direction, and his hand usage is impressive downfield, having an aggressive mindset and gameplan but not being overaggressive and called for penalties. Having said that, he is never going to be an extremely physical player at his size. Overall, I see Gilmore as an early Day 3 prospect with starting potential in a nickel role.

161. Evan Hull | RB | Northwestern | 5’11”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 221, Yds 913, Ave 4.1, TD 5, Rec 55, Yds 546, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Northwestern had its share of issues on offense, which was likely a factor in Hull’s limited success on the ground. Averaging just over four yards per carry, Hull struggled to remain efficient on the ground, failing to create yardage when a hole was not there. Could he do better with an improved offensive live? Absolutely. In fact, Hull averaged a full extra yard per carry in 2021, when Northwestern’s quarterback play and offensive line performance were only slightly better. At the end of the day, Hull has enough size and speed to make an impact in a committee, but he is not likely to ever be a feature back in an offense.

162. Jarrick Bernard-Converse | CB | LSU | 6’1”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 44, TFL 5, S 0, Int 2, PD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Adam C: Bernard-Converse started as a true freshman for Oklahoma State, and after 4 years starting there, transferred to LSU and has a year starting in the SEC under his belt. This makes him one of the most experienced players in this year’s draft. He is a great athlete, with a 4.32 40 yd dash at his pro day, and a 42 inch vertical jump. He plays with good awareness and quick feet. Bernard-Converse tracks the ball well and has good ball skills, with solid hands for interceptions. Whilst having good straight line speed, he can struggle changing direction, doesn’t explode when breaking onto the ball, and is too handsy downfield for the NFL.

163. Carrington Valentine | CB | Kentucky | 6’0”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 48, TFL 1.5, S 1, Int 1, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Jeremy: Long, athletic corner with press coverage skills. Lacks some field awareness and positioning technique in zone coverage, but has the speed and length to stick with vertical receivers. Can get caught anticipating instead of reading/reacting. Displays good body control to affect receivers when the ball is in the air. Will need a lot of coaching and development at the next level, but has the requisite traits to turn into a productive player at the position.

164. Jake Haener | QB | Fresno State | 6’1”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: 252 COMP, 350 ATT, 2896 YDS, 20 TD, 3 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

John O.: As the stats indicate, Haener is accurate, throws the ball well around much of the field, plus has proven to be clutch at times when needed. He beat UCLA in 2021 with multiple comeback drives. Despite being injured early in the 2022 season, he led Fresno St. to the Mountain West title via another late comeback effort. His mobility isn’t optimal, however. He’s more of a pocket-style, quick release thrower, but Haener has always been thought to have NFL-level skill. While slightly undersized in stature, he comes from a QB-friendly system that allowed him to sling passes almost whenever. His arm talent seems average, although he can read defenses better than many on this list. Overall, Haener reminds me of a career backup like Gardner Minshew. Case Keenum comes to mind also. For an NFL team looking for a cheap backup, a team could do worse than selecting Haener in round five or so.

165. Kayshon Boutte | WR | LSU | 6‘0“, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Rec 48, Yds 538, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Ryland B.: Boutte is a frustrating prospect. There’s plenty of positives scattered over the tape – he entered the 2022 as a popular first round prospect – but his stock has recently plummeted. First, the good. Boutte is an incredibly smooth athlete who has had some impressive success at the SEC level. He had 308 receiving yards in one game as a freshman! He has flashes of top-notch RAC ability with his shiftiness and his body control is certainly above average, especially when making tough sideline catches. But at times, Boutte has looked outright sluggish as a route runner this past season, and he’s had a number of drops a receiver of his caliber should not be making. Boutte’s size, athleticism, and proven success undoubtedly make him a draftable prospect, but his dropoff in 2022 is a cause for concern. If Boutte rebounds, however, he could be a steal .

166. Michael Wilson | WR | Stanford | 6‘2“, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 6, Rec 26, Yds 418, TD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: A player who helped himself tremendously at the Senior Bowl, Wilson was a true leader at Stanford who was looked up to by his teammates. Wilson’s motor is always going at 100%, and he never slows down in a route, nor does he ever give up on a play. While Wilson is not a natural hands guy, he does use his body well, fending off defenders and bringing in tough catches. He is surprisingly deceptive after the catch as well. There are just a lot of minor technical issues in his game, specifically when it comes to his route-running skills. I could see Wilson making an NFL roster as a WR4 or WR5 as a rookie, but I do not envision him ever becoming a focal point in an offense.

167. Matt Landers | WR | Arkansas | 6‘5“, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 47, Yds 901, TD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: The long, lanky Matt Landers is a true vertical threat with size to win in the red zone. Running a 4.37 40 at the combine, Landers proved his top-end speed, which has been his calling card throughout his collegiate career. That is further proven by his nearly 20 yards per reception. While his physicality coming off the line is lacking, he finds a way to make catches at poor angles and with poor positioning. However, adding more physicality would prevent him from being rerouted so often, and it is something he will need to do before obtaining success in the NFL. Regardless, the reason his stock is this low is not due to a lack of physicality, but rather due to too many drops on tape. If he can fix the hands issue, he will be a great Z receiver and deep threat.

168. SirVocea Dennis | ILB | Pittsburgh | 6‘1”, 230 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 94, TFL 12, S 7, Int 1, PD 3, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Noah_E: Dennis is a phenomenal wrap-up tackler and is explosive coming downhill. He’s quick to read and react while also having the discipline to recognize play action and drop back into coverage. He’s a good athlete with true sideline-to-sideline range and great closing speed. His ability to read the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage is also a big plus. However, Dennis is undersized and lacks the strength to take on blockers. He’s susceptible to misdirection and can get lost easily on run plays. Overpursuing is an issue for him as well. He’s already at a disadvantage because of his size, and without good play recognition, it could be really rough for him. He has the physical tools to be a good player, he just needs to put it all together.

169. Joey Fisher | OT | Shepherd | 6’5”, 322 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: An athletic lineman with a strong base, Fisher was a complete unknown before the NFLPA Bowl. After multiple impressive reps, Jim Nagy was impressed and gave him a last-second invite to the Senior Bowl. Although he was unable to participate due to a hand injury, it gave him an opportunity to meet with NFL teams and further make known his name and relevancy as a prospect. Fisher was a three-year starter at right tackle at Shepherd, but he is versatile and athletic enough to play just about anywhere along the offensive line. Fisher’s motor is always going at 100 percent, as evidenced by the way he plays through the whistle and finishes his blocks. I think the biggest testament to his dedication, however, was his decision to remain at Shepherd despite opportunities to transfer to bigger schools. He is a high-character prospect who could carve out an impressive NFL career, but the big unknown is the lack of competition he faced. That is what will keep him from going any higher than Day 3.

170. Trevor Nowaske | ILB | Saginaw Valley State | 6‘3”, 235 lbs

2022 stats: GP 11, T 98, TFL 9.5, S 1, Int 4, PD 7, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Nowaske was often aligned in an outside linebacker role in college, but I project him as an inside ‘backer at the next level. With the athleticism to cover many receivers, Nowaske has the versatility to line up just about anywhere. His aggressiveness allows him to fearlessly get into passing lanes and make plays on the ball in coverage. He also puts great force into his tackles, driving defenders to the ground when his tackling angles are clean. The big concern I have is that he second-guesses himself in coverage on occasion. He has good instincts as to where he needs to be as the play unfolds, but his backpedal is not the cleanest, and he lacks the field awareness needed to maintain proper spacing relative to both his zone and the nearest receiving entity. That aspect will likely improve as he gains experience (and settles in on one position), but it is something worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Overall, I like Nowaske’s nose for the football and would consider him a steal in the later rounds. The upside is tremendously high long-term, and his experience on special teams will allow him to contribute immediately.

171. Jaren Hall | QB | BYU | 6’1”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: 248 COMP, 376 ATT, 3171 YDS, 31 TD, 6 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Noah_E: Hall is effective as both a runner and a passer. He throws with very good velocity and has excellent ball placement, especially on long balls . He’s a quick decision-maker and at his best when he’s on the move. However, he also has great pocket presence and knows when to climb the pocket to avoid pressure. While he has very good accuracy, it takes a hit when he isn’t able to set his feet, and he has yet to prove that he can read a defense at a high level. Hall has just about everything you want in a modern-day quarterback, but he’ll be a 25-year-old rookie with an injury history. Even so, if I’m a team looking to draft a QB on day 2, I would pull the trigger in a heartbeat. I think the Bucs at the back end of the first round could be a great fit as a successor to Brady.

172. Trey Palmer | WR | Nebraska | 6‘0“, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 71, Yds 1043, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Trey Palmer may be a one-trick pony, but that one trick is pretty good, and it is a trick you can’t coach: speed. Palmer is easily one of the rawest receivers in this class, but he could go as early as Day 2 if a team falls in love with his upside. A lack of physicality makes it a struggle for him to get off press coverage, but when he gets the inside track on a route, he is difficult to defend one-on-one. Perhaps the most frustrating part of Palmer’s game is when he gets the ball on a short pass and is given room to work with. He hesitates way too much as he decides where to run with football, and he loses additional yardage after the catch in the process. Overall, I am intrigued by Palmer’s potential as a true burner, but elementary route-running skills and minimal physicality limit his ceiling.

173. Ben VanSumeren | ILB | Michigan State | 6‘3”, 240 lbs

2022 stats: GP 11, T 81, TFL 3, S 2, Int 0, PD 2, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: VanSumeren is an interesting prospect with a background unlike any other in this linebacker class. He started his career as a fullback at the University of Michigan before converting to linebacker. One year after the position change, VanSumeren up and left Michigan only to transfer to their in-state rival, Michigan State. After being used minimally in 2021, VanSumeren was a huge part of the Spartans defense this past fall, displaying good open-field tackling ability as well as the fluidity and range to keep up with most skill players in coverage, regardless of position. What put himself on the map, however, was his incredible pro day workout, which included a 4.4 40-yard dash, 29 bench reps, a 42 ½” vertical, and a 131” broad jump. Ben is not a playmaker who has been able to shift the momentum of games with splash plays, nor has he been able to display a good closing burst as an open-field tackler. He also gets out-leveraged from time to time due to poor technique, making it look as if he doesn’t play as big as even his average size would suggest. That is probably the biggest concern as he heads to the NFL. Nonetheless, with a player as athletically gifted as VanSumeren, I cannot blame any team who takes a stab at him on Day 3. The potential makes it well worth it.

174. Ty Okada | S | Montana State | 5’11”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats:

Wilbar’s grade: Mid 5th

175. Starling Thomas V | CB | UAB | 6’0”, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 30, TFL 1, S 0, Int 0, PD 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Thomas may not have put up big interception numbers in 2022, but he sure got his hands on a lot of balls in 2023, deflecting 15 passes and blanketing opponents’ number one receiving options. At 5’10”, 190 pounds, Thomas could play on the outside if need be, but he projects best as a slot corner in a balanced defensive scheme. Thomas can play in both man and zone, as his read-and-react quickness and his open-field tackling prowess allow him to fit just about any scheme. Unfortunately, he is not a finished product. Despite all the speed and potential Thomas brings to the table, his game is incredibly unrefined, especially as it pertains to footwork and hip fluidity. Give him a year on the practice squad or as an exclusive special teamer, and the reward may be felt for the next decade.

176. Anthony Kendall | CB | Baldwin-Wallace | 5’10”, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, T 56, TFL 4, S 1, Int 3, PD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: This dude loves lowering the BOOM on opponents! One of the most recurring themes on Kendall’s tape is simply lighting up opposing receivers, and he does it unapologetically. He is also one of the better open-field tacklers in this class, although the lack of competition may have made him look better than he truly is. Nonetheless, he put on a show at his pro day, running a 4.44 in the 40, putting up 20 reps on the bench, jumping 39.5” in the vertical, leaping 133” in the broad jump, and recording a 7.01 in the 3-cone drill. If he was a little thicker, I would recommend moving him to safety, as his play style reminds me a little of Antoine Winfield, Jr. coming out of college. There are only six Division III players in the NFL, but Kendall could easily become number seven.

177. Ryan Hayes | OT | Michigan | 6’7”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Hayes definitely was a beneficiary of playing on the best offensive line in the nation the past two seasons. He was perfect for what Michigan needed at left tackle, but when not playing with such a strong unit across the line, I am not sure we see the same success in the NFL. Ultimately, he does not have the lateral quickness to contain pass rushers with elite speed. While I think that is the biggest concern, he also plays with his pads too high in the run game. It was not a prevalent issue at Michigan, but it is something that, if not fixed upon in the NFL, will hinder him from reaching his potential. I look at a guy like Dan Moore, Jr., who was also on a great offensive line in college. Moore was a little more technically sound and had better footwork coming out, and Hayes possesses more functional strength than Moore did, but both guys are similar athletically while also having similar backgrounds. Perhaps Hayes can exceed my expectations just like Moore did.

178. Ronnie Bell | WR | Michigan | 6‘0“, 192 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 62, Yds 889, TD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Bell’s injury history may be a concern to some, but he is certainly the most consistent receiver Michigan has had in recent memory. My biggest concern lies in his inconsistent involvement in the game plan. Weeks would go by where Bell was a complete non-factor, only to go off and have a big game the following week. Overall, though, I like Bell’s precise route-running and secure hands. He just isn’t going to be as physical as you would like from your slot receiver. At the very least, I see Bell as a special teams ace in the NFL, but when putting into account his experience and leadership, it would not shock me to see him carve out a prominent role early on.

179. Nick Broeker | T/G/C | Ole Miss | 6’4”, 305 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Andrew Wilbar: One of the most versatile linemen in this class, Broeker is an experienced blocker who rarely makes a significant mistake. Broeker is not only a great communicator on the line, but he also displays great technique and footwork. Despite being a better pass blocker than run blocker, I see his best fit coming at guard in the NFL, where his lack of arm length will not be as big an issue. He knows how to finish blocks, and he never backs down from a challenge in the trenches. If he wants to take his game to the next level, however, he needs to work on his hand usage and leverage. Those areas did not improve much during his time at Ole Miss.

180. Mekhi Blackmon | CB | USC | 6’0”, 170 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, T 66, TFL 2, S 0, Int 3, PD 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Blackmon is a really intriguing prospect. He’s a lanky corner with impressive mobility, although his mirroring can be a little inconsistent on tape. He has flashes of great athleticism but sometimes he can be a little grabby and slow to react. The potential is definitely there, though. Blackmon’s greatest flaw is his lack of physicality, due not to his playing style but simply a lack of mass. He’s an instinctual, aggressive player but he can struggle with bigger receivers and in run support as he’s only 170 lbs. This will definitely limit the roles Blackmon can play at the next level, especially when it comes to playing in the slot. As a pure cover corner, Blackmon’s ceiling is much higher thanks to his agility, ball skills, and football IQ. In the right scheme fit he can definitely be a contributor to an NFL defense.

181. Rejzohn Wright | CB | Oregon State | 6’2”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 24, TFL 0.5, S 0, Int 2, PD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: The brother of Cowboys’ corner Nahshon Wright, Rejzohn was one of the biggest standouts in an Oregon State defense that performed well over expectations in 2022. He’s a big corner with a physical style of play, excelling in press coverage especially. He has the ideal length and athleticism to be a starting boundary corner at the next level. He’s very fluid for his size, but he does lack elite long speed, and with his lanky build he can occasionally struggle with twitchy, explosive movement. Still, he more than makes up for it with a high-energy playing style and top-notch technique and awareness. I think Wright could be a very solid sleeper pick in the middle rounds.

182. Shedrick Jackson | Auburn | 6‘2“, 196 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 16, Yds 217, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Jackson may not have the production of some of these other receivers, but his combination of solid size and elite speed are difficult to contain. The poor quarterback play at Auburn likely had a part in his lack of production, but recording only 1 career interception is definitely concerning. He does not run the most diverse route tree, but he is wise beyond his ears in that he knows when to come back to the football to make a catch. His speed is off the charts, and he is typically sure-handed. Ultimately, his success in the NFL will be determined by how much his route-running and physicality can improve. He has all the tools you could ever ask for.

183. Jalen Green | S | Mississippi State | 6’1”, 197 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 50, TFL 3, Int 2, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

Andrew Wilbar: Green is a lanky defensive back with great arm length and savvy coverage skills. The big issue is tackling. He lacks the physicality to make tackles in the open field consistently, his frame could really use a little extra weight. On a positive note, he plays the ball well and has impressive ball skills. Long-term, his best fit may end up being cornerback, but his read-and-react skills are impressive enough for teams to at least give him a try at free safety. I think he possesses better speed than most people give him credit for, but we will see what happens at the combine. Overall, I think Green most definitely has starting upside. He just needs to choose between corner and free safety and try to master one.

184. Eli Ricks | CB | Alabama | 6’2”, 196 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, T 13, TFL 1, S 0, Int 0, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

Necksnation: Once considered a potential early round pick, Eli Ricks ultimately lacks the experience and production to be considered a strong pick in the first two days of the draft. Ricks doesn’t have great long speed, running a 4.50s 40 yard dash, and while this isn’t necessarily a bad number, it’s a deficiency that shows itself in his tape. He may not have the athletic profile to compete with top receivers at the next level, and this concern isn’t assuaged by his lack of experience. A transfer from LSU to Alabama, Ricks’ college career only spanned 23 games, which could make teams hesitant to pull the trigger. Ricks still possesses solid upside, and is worth an early day three pick, but I can’t see him going much higher.

185. Emil Ekyior, Jr. | G | Alabama | 6’3”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

Adam C: Ekyior brings 40+ games of experience from Alabama with him, predominantly at left guard. His experience shows up in pass protection with good blitz and stunt pick-up. However, he tends to pass set quite high which allows defenders to get hands into his chest. This then leads to some balance issues and being driven back by speed to power rushers, something which would have to be fixed in order for him to compete at the pro level. The run game is definitely his strength, where he plays with a nasty streak, and finishes blocks well. Ekyior has a good reach block and gains leverage on defenders well, keeping feet moving through contact, driving linemen backwards. Versatile in gap or zone scheme, if he strengthens his pass protection, he could be a starter for any team.

186. John Ojukwu | OL | Boise State | 6’6”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

187. Tank Bigsby | RB | Auburn | 6’0”, 208 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 179, Yds 970, Ave 5.4, TD 10, Rec 30, Yds 180, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

John O.: Bigsby is a highly recruited runner who was very productive for Auburn albeit without being overused. He’s a mid-size, one-cut halfback who likes to get to the edge, put his foot in the ground, then explode upfield. He breaks tackles and has some shiftiness plus wiggle; in the open field he makes guys miss and gains yards others won’t; he has quality long speed for a RB which explains his high yardage per carry average; he rotated at RB in Auburn’s system as the starter while playing roughly half the snaps; he appears to be have enough bulk and willingness to block on passing plays, but he still hasn’t learned full technique and tricks of the trade; he can catch out of the backfield with limited hands but he’s explosive after the catch. He strikes as an upgrade as RB2 for most teams and a potential RB1 depending on the system.

188. Colby Wooden | DT | Auburn | 6‘5”, 278 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 45, TFL 11.5, S 6, FR 2, FF 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

Noah_E: Wooden is a little on the smaller size for a DT but he has a solid frame with good strength. He has a fantastic bull rush and consistently disrupted plays during his college career. He’s quick off the snap and is powerful at the point of attack. He has quick hands and knows how to use them to get past Offensive Linemen. Wooden isn’t someone that’s going to eat space or really be an anchor in the middle of the line. He also lacks the agility and quickness to change direction once he’s inside the pocket. While he isn’t a bad athlete, it is going to limit him as a player but Colby Wooden is one of the most skilled defensive linemen in this draft.

189. KJ Henry | EDGE | Clemson | 6‘4”, 255 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, T 51, TFL 9, S 3.5, PD 6, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 6th

Andrew Wilbar: A true leader on the field, Henry is a balanced EDGE defender with ideal length and athleticism. A team captain for the Tigers, Henry knows what it is like to play in big moments and be counted upon to produce. However, he lacks explosiveness at the point of attack, and his hands seriously lack power. He also takes poor tackling angles, which will cap his upside as a run defender if not resolved. Another issue is that he oftentimes plays without control of his arms. Linemen who can get hold of one of his arms can swing him for a loop and push him off his balance rather easily. Ultimately, I believe Henry possesses starting upside, but he has only brushed the surface of his potential. There is still a lot of developing to be done.

190. Jerrod Clark | DT | Coastal Carolina | 6‘4”, 340 lbs

2022 stats: T 12, S 3.5, FF 0, INT 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

191. Anthony Johnson, Jr. | S | Iowa State | 6‘0”, 207 lbs

2022 stats: T 41, S 1, INT 2, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

192. Bryce Baringer | P | Michigan State | 6‘3”, 195 lbs

2022 stats: P 50, AVG 49, LNG 72 IN20 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

193. Derius Davis | WR | TCU | 5‘9“, 168 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 42, Yds 531, TD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

John O : Davis is a small shifty receiver who made some plays for TCU on the way to the National Championship game. He possesses enough swivel and twitch to get open here and there plus enough speed to compete. He doesn’t do either well enough to be a complete threat at WR or make anyone forget better players. He can return kicks/punts as an additional feature. In general, he has enough skill and gumption to make viewers believe he may be a NFL player for several years. The Steelers just lost a similar player in Steven Sims this off-season. Davis would be the junior version of Sims. If drafted, he could contribute. However, he isn’t going to change any trajectories for the team that drafts him.

194. Jalen Wayne | WR | South Alabama | 6‘2“, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 58, Yds 816, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Jeremy: I love watching Jalen Wayne play WR. He projects as a big slot receiver in the mold of JuJu Smith-Schuster, but can also flex outside and be productive. He runs crisp routes and does a great job out-maneuvering defenders in space. Possesses sure hands and excellent ball awareness. Struggles to take advantage of his size with the ball in the air, and won’t be mistaken for a deep threat. Overall, Wayne’s skill set makes him a late Day 2/early Day 3 option for a team in need of a physical slot weapon.

195. Earl Bostick, Jr. | OT | Kansas | 6’6”, 309 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Andrew Wilbar: If Bostick possessed more functional strength and awareness, he would be an early-round pick. The former tight end has made quite the transition, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 two seasons in a row and developing into one of the conference’s top linemen. Bostick is a good athlete who is more than just fast in a straight line, as he has proven the ability to move well both lateral and vertically. He has also shown the ability to mirror defenders at a high level. The big concern lies in his lack of physicality at the point of attack. He can get shoved off his base rather easily, causing him to lose balance and be driven back into the quarterback. Fortunately, his 6’6” frame affords him the expense of putting on additional weight, which may assist him in that facet of the game.

196. Carter Warren | OT | Pittsburgh | 6’5”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Andrew Wilbar: Warren is an intriguing prospect who could make sense for the Steelers in the later rounds due to his connections with both Pittsburgh and Kenny Pickett. Pitt asks their tackles to pull rather frequently, and Warren displayed both the willingness and ability to do so. What I find concerning is his lack of communication. There were several instances on tape where he took the inside guy that the guard could have easily picked up, while the blitzing linebacker on the outside went unblocked. He also plays a little too wide in his pass sets, which causes him to lose balance on occasion. On a positive note, he has arms over 35” long, which bodes well for his chances of sticking at tackle. Regardless, I feel as if Warren is versatile enough to slide inside to guard if need be. He will be an interesting name to watch once we hit Day 3 of the draft.

197. Brayden Willis | TE | Oklahoma | 6’4”, 239 lbs

2022 Stats: RED 39, YDS 514, TD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

198. Tashawn Manning | G | Kentucky | 6’4”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Adam C: Manning jumps off the film immediately with his power and nastiness in both the pass and the run game. He plays aggressively, is tough and strong and can take on even the largest nose tackles and dominate. He has consistent hand placement and always looks for work in pass protection. However, as great as some of his tape is, he is a limited athlete, good first step quickness but longer pulls or climbing to the second level is an issue. Also, shorter than average arm length coupled with aggression leads to overreaches and lunging, losing balance and getting beaten quickly. He either dominates or is a liability. As a raw prospect, with limited athleticism, it will be difficult for him to fix all these issues to become a starter in the league, but he has the ability to become a good backup in a run-heavy offense.

199. Trevor Reid | OT | Louisville | 6’5”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

200. Payne Durham | TE | Purdue | 6’5”, 255 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, Rec 56, Yds 560, TD 8

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Noah_E: Durham is a wrecking ball. After the catch he runs through everyone, and it takes at least two guys to bring him down on every play. He knows how to get open and he’s as sure-handed as they come. He has the size and power to be an effective blocker, both in line and on the move. Durham doesn’t have the athleticism to be a vertical threat, and he’s not a dynamic route runner by any means. He’s been a little overlooked during the draft process, but he has the tools to be a red zone threat with high upside.

201. Ivan Pace, Jr. | LB | Cincinnati | 6‘0”, 239 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 136, TFL 20.5, S 9, Int 0, PD 4, FR 0, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Ryland B.: Pace is a fun prospect to watch. He’s undeniably undersized for a linebacker who specializes in blitzing and run-stuffing, but he plays like a much bigger defender. His aggressive style of play and confidence are incredible, and he’s much stronger and better at getting off of blocks than you’d think. His incredible stats back that up. Pace is an impact defender near the line of scrimmage who is more than capable of taking over games. His instincts are fantastic and he’s a pro at navigating traffic towards the football. He pass-rushes with such effort and quickness that he is one of the best, if not the best, blitzing linebacker in this class. Pace does have some limitations, however, as his motor doesn’t completely make up for his lack of prototypical size and sideline-to-sideline range. His size issues may be an even bigger problem at the NFL level, but Pace has proved doubters wrong before and I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit to do it again. I think there’s enough to love in Pace’s game to give him some starter/rotational upside as a situational linebacker in a similar role to the one he played as a Bearcat: something close to the line of scrimmage. At the very least, he has the floor of a special teams ace.

202. Byron Young | DL | Alabama | 6‘3”, 292 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 48, TFL 5.5, S 4, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Ryland B.: Young is an experienced, technically-sound prospect who brings some interesting tools to the table. I wouldn’t say he has any “elite” characteristics that stand out, but he doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses, either. And his athleticism and effort really stand out on tape. Young isn’t undersized for the position, per se, but he just doesn’t have the same power and anchor as other linemen in this class. Still, his strong understanding of leverage results in him rarely being driven back, although he isn’t the most disruptive when it comes to collapsing the pocket. He can still be effective in run support and as a pass-rusher thanks to his good athleticism, football smarts, and motor. Due to Young’s size I see him more as a 4-3 end than a good fit as a down lineman in the Steelers’ 3-4 (if you can still call it that). He should be a solid rotational piece at the next level.

203. Jake Moody | K | Michigan | 6‘1”, 210 lbs

2022 stats: FG% 82.9, XP% 100, LNG 59, PTS 147.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

204. Dee Winters | LB | TCU | 6‘1”, 223 lbs

2022 stats: GP 15, T 79, TFL 14.5, S 7.5, Int 1, PD 2, FR 1, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 6th

Noah_E: Dee Winters is an absolute animal. He’s a tackling machine and doesn’t shy away from contact. His closing speed is ridiculous, and he hits like a freight train. He shoots the gap almost instantaneously to disrupt plays and make tackles. Winters has the athleticism to cover tight ends and backs out of the backfield, although I worry about his size. Now he can be a little late to diagnose plays and is too easily taken out of the play by blockers. I’d like to see him pack on a bit more muscle to make up for his smaller frame. He isn’t going to be a full-time edge player, but he has experience there and is someone that can come in for a series or two if needed. I think Winters will be an exciting player at the next level, and I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing him in the black and gold.

205. Jacob Copeland | WR | Maryland | 6‘0“, 202 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 26, Yds 376, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Ryland B.: Copeland is a really promising prospect. He has decent size for the position and is a plus athlete with impressive change of direction for having such a lanky frame. He has very good long speed and a physical style of play, although he is a little inconsistent when it comes to making contested catches. His usage wasn’t great in college, but Copeland has the upside to be a solid boundary receiver at the NFL level if he can continue to refine his game.

206. Mekhi Garner | CB | LSU | 6’2”, 212 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 43, TFL 1.5, S 0, Int 0, PD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Necksnation: Mekhi Garner possesses an excellent frame for an NFL cornerback, and he uses his size well, but he has some work to do when it comes to technique. At 23 years old, Garner is on the older side, and his athletic upside seems somewhat limited. Garner ran a disappointing 4.55s 40 yard dash, and his tape reflects this as well. His vertical speed, or lack thereof, could be an issue in the NFL. He also had inconsistent production in college, and he didn’t register any interceptions across the final two years of his college career. If Garner can work on his technique and ball skills, he could become a good depth corner, and I look at him as a mid day three pick.

207. Josh Whyle | TE | Cincinnati | 6‘6“, 235 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 32, Yds 326, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade:Late 6th

Andrew Wilbar: Josh Whyle is an interesting prospect. After an impressive 2021 season, Whyle’s stock has taken a dip, but is that really of his own doing? The quarterback situation was not at all stable in 2022, and that is likely the biggest factor in his lack of eye-popping stats. While Whyle did show flashes of potential as a blocker, he is not strong enough to block in-line in the NFL without adding more weight. As a receiver, Whyle’s catch radius is huge, making him an instant go-to option in the passing game. Some project him to an H-back role, which I do not think is out of the question. However, I do not think he is entirely washed as a pure tight end. He has the versatility to line up just about anywhere, and he possesses respectable athletic traits. Unfortunately, the down season for Cincinnati is likely to affect his draft stock.

208. Jalen Redmond | DL | Oklahoma | 6‘2”, 279 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 23, TFL 10, S 4, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Adam C: Redmond was an inconsistent player at the college level, without much production. However, a great performance at the combine put him on the radar for a lot of people, and showed NFL teams he has the athleticism and traits to be successful, he just needs the right coaching to translate those raw abilities into production. He has good size and great explosiveness off the snap. He has played at almost every position across the defensive line, so teams will like the versatility. His likely best position at the next level is on the interior, due to great power and explosiveness, and an ability to anchor well against double teams.

209. Anfernee Orji | ILB | Vanderbilt | 6‘2”, 224 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 106, TFL 6.5, S 1, Int 1, PD 1, FR 2, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Jeremy: Orji is a whirling dervish with an attacker’s mentality and the speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field. Unfortunately along with that comes some inconsistency and a propensity to overpursue and get moved off his spot by play fakes and motions. He has a lot to work with from an athletic standpoint, and he displays an NFL motor. Teams looking for a project sideline to sideline ILB will like Orji’s traits.

210. Cameron Latu | TE | Alabama | 6’5”, 250 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Rec 30, Yds 377, TD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Noah E: The 6’5” senior from Alabama may not stick out among this deep tight end class, but he’s a pretty good prospect. He wins with his athleticism and has shown he can get open at the top of his route. Latu has also flashed his ability to get yards after the catch. His biggest strength though is as a blocker. Latu is good at chipping on his way out for a route and is very effective as a lead blocker on screens and outside runs. Drops are something that needs to be cleaned up and he generally isn’t someone that’s going to create much separation. I could see him going to a team like the Falcons that could use a second tight end and would benefit from one that’s a good blocker.

211. Kyle Patterson | TE | Air Force | 6’6”, 245 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 7, Rec 3, Yds 32, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

212. Emari Demercado | RB | TCU | 5’11”, 207 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15, Att 121, Yds 681, Ave 5.6, TD 6, Rec 13, Yds 134, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

213. Jay Ward | CB | LSU | 6’1”, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 60, TFL 2.5, Int 1, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

214. Stetson Bennett | QB | Georgia | 5’11”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: 292 COMP, 430 ATT, 3823 YDS, 23 TD, 7 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 6th

Jeremy Betz: Bennett is a winner. That’s all there is to it. Despite being an undersized prospect with below average arm talent, he has earned his helmet stickers as a leader and a timing QB with great anticipation and ball placement. He also displays sneaky athleticism in the pocket and real speed in the open field. Bennett is a great decision maker as well, reading the coverage and working through his progressions. Scouts will have concerns about his size and durability at the NFL level, but what should never be in question is his desire to win and his leadership qualities. Likely a 7th round flyer or priority UDFA candidate, any NFL team will love to have this guy in their locker room.

215. Habakkuk Baldonado | EDGE | Pittsburgh | 6‘5”, 260 lbs

2022 stats: GP 9, T 25, TFL 5, S 2, PD 2, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Skyfire322: Baldanado is a smart and athletic player who knows how to play until the end of the whistle. He was a vocal leader while at Pitt and played in a 4-2-5 defense where utilized both a two and three point stance playing on both the left and right sides. While he’s not a world beater, his height, weight, and arm length are things you want in an NFL pass rusher, and his explosiveness helps him get into the backfield. He’s a sure fire tackler and knows how to get the ball carrier down no matter what. However, he can play stiff and has difficulty once the ball carrier is in the second level, particularly when the play is moving away. He also tends to get bullied by bigger linemen, can sometimes show hesitation, and can misjudge the angle or time of attack. Another potential red flag is his injury. He missed most of the 2020 season and was out for another three in 2022 with various leg injuries.

216. Isaiah Land | EDGE | Florida A&M | 6‘4”, 236 lbs

2022 stats: GP 8, T 23, TFL 11.5, S 7, PD 2, FR 1, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Jeremy: An undersized EDGE rusher, Land relies on superior athleticism to overwhelm blockers and harass QBs. He’s even more impressive in back-side pursuit where he can gun down ball-carriers with his elite speed off the edge. Teams will have concerns about his size and ability to be more than a designated rusher on passing downs, which will limit his overall appeal for some franchises.However, Land dominated his collegiate competition, despite playing for a small school, and that type of production will turn heads.

217. DJ Johnson | EDGE | Oregon | 6‘4”, 258 lbs

2022 stats: GP 11, T 39, TFL 8.5, S 6, PD 2, FR 1, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

John O: DJ is a mid-to late round pass rush prospect. He played both sides (left/right) via a two point stance in Oregon’s defense. His primary role was to rush, but he defended the run some, too. DJ relied mainly on power rushes from the outside, and had sufficient burst to the QB. He occasionally did a spin or cut inside. Yet, DJ isn’t a technician, and thus he often got blocked, washed out, or pushed past the QB. In the running game, he provided effort and strength but lacked heightened instincts. He rarely dropped in coverage but seemed athletic enough to do so. DJ definitely has some game, but he’s already 24 and thus it’s unclear how much remaining upside exists. He also may have an off the field issue due to allegedly punching a fan after a game. Overall, DJ may factor into a rotation at OLB for a 3-4 team or play edge in other systems. He’ll likely hang in the NFL for a few years in a diminished role and make occasional plays.

218. Tavius Robinson | EDGE | Ole Miss | 6‘7”, 245 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 43, TFL 7, S 6, PD 1, FR 2, FF 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: Robinson is a powerful defensive end with sufficient closing speed and a decent get-off. His outstanding length combined with strong hands allow him to disengage from defenders practically at will. Unfortunately, there are a lot of aspects of his game that keep him from being an NFL-ready prospect. First and foremost, he does not have exceptional speed as it pertains to closing on opposing ball-carriers. He also struggles to maintain a steady pad level, which, if not fixed, may be a more prevalent issue in the NFL than it was in college.

219. Joseph Ngata | WR | Clemson | 6‘3“, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 41, Yds 526, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Jeremy: Ngata is an ultra physical hybrid pass catcher. Often deployed as a mini TE in Clemson’s offense, Ngata has the nasty mindset of a blocking TE in a big WR’s body. In the pass game, he operates as a possession receiver with good hands and a good feel for zone spacing. He struggles to separate in man coverage and can get out positioned by defenders at the catch point. After the catch, he seeks out contact and often lands the bigger blow on would-be tacklers. He needs a lot of refinement as a route runner, but in the right system, he could eventually contribute in a hybrid TE/WR role and provide Special Teams value early in his career.

220. Cody Chrest | WR | Sam Houston State | 6‘1“, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Rec 36, Yds 548, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

221. Jalen Moreno-Cropper | WR | Fresno State | 6‘0“, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Rec 83, Yds 1086, TD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

222. Grant DuBose | WR | Charlotte | 6‘2“, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 64, Yds 792, TD 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

223. Zach Evans | RB | Ole Miss | 6’0”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 144, Yds 936, Ave 6.5, TD 9, Rec 12, Yds 119, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: A former five-star recruit coming out of high school, Evans has all the physical gifts needed to dominate. What he lacks, however, is consistency. While Evans has always been efficient on the ground, he has never had a full-time role. After spending two seasons at TCU, Evans transferred to Ole Miss, put on a good 15-20, and redefined his perception as a runner. While the added weight did allow him to be more valuable in short-yardage situations, he is still not the most physical runner, and he goes through phases where talent evaluators must question his vision. He knows his capabilities, but to some degree, that may be detrimental to his overall game. He overlooks the importance of vision and patience, which has resulted in missed holes and missed opportunities. He can be as good as he wants to be in the NFL. It is simply a matter of how much he truly wants to be great.

224. Camerun Peoples | RB | Appalachian State | 6’2”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Att 101, Yds 593, Ave 5.9, TD 5, Rec 6, Yds 43, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: Peoples is a physical back who can make things happen in between the tackles. A true one-cut runner, Peoples does not waste much time hitting a hole. While that may be looked down upon by some and considered the result of a lack of patience, it fit with the strengths of Appalachian State’s offense. However, he has not been injury-free throughout his career, and he has never been depended upon as a workhorse back for any extended period of time. Overall, I believe Peoples possesses enough talent to make a difference in the NFL, but there are some technical issues in his game that will need to be cleaned up before that comes to fruition.

225. Keaton Mitchell | RB | East Carolina | 5’9”, 188 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 201, Yds 1452, Ave 7.2, TD 14, Rec 27, Yds 252, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: Mitchell is an undersized, but disciplined, running back who displays outstanding speed in the open field. What I appreciate the most about Mitchell is that he rarely makes mental errors. He rarely looks upfield before securing the ball as a receiver, and he generally leans forward when a defender closes on him for a tackle. The biggest concern is size. In the NFL, Mitchell has almost zero chance of becoming a starter, although he could most definitely develop into a nice change-of-pace option. What holds back his value to be a key third-down contributor is his poor pass-blocking ability. If that can improve in the NFL, he could be one of the true late-round value picks.

226. Ameer Speed | CB | Michigan State | 6’3”, 211 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 62, TFL 1, S 0, Int 0, PD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: Thank goodness a guy with the name “Speed” is fast! Ameer Speed is an insanely athletic corner prospect who could potentially make the move to safety in the NFL, thanks to outstanding size and ability to get physical coming downhill. The big concern with his game heading to the pros is recognition of routes. He is not the most instinctually sound, and when his instincts are off, he is prone to getting burned deep down the field. This also leads to grabbing a hold of receivers down the field, which leads to penalties. Do not expect a bunch of turnovers with this guy, but I cannot get over the upside this guy brings. If given time to develop, the ceiling is extremely high.

227. Adam Korsak | P | Rutgers | 6’2”, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, P 75, Yds 3297, Ave 44.0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

228. Chad Ryland | K | Maryland | 6’0”, 183 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, XPM 39, XPA 40, FGM 19, FGA 23, FGP 82.6.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

229. Christian Braswell | CB | Rutgers | 5’10”, 178 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 36, TFL 1, S 0, Int 3, PD 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Noah_E: Braswell is an explosive athlete with the anticipation and instincts to disrupt passes. He displays good ball skills and the ability to stick with his man in coverage. He’s a tad undersized, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. Braswell also has fluid hips, something that is lacking with some of the other guys in the class. His overall technique could use work, and he doesn’t have a great recovery. Plus, he lacks the physicality to be an effective tackler. His size is going to limit him in the NFL, but he has the twitch to keep up with smaller and quicker receivers.

230. Reese Taylor | CB | Purdue | 5’11”, 185 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 34, TFL 1, S 0, Int 1, PD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Noah_E: Like a lot of the other corners in this draft, Reese Taylor is undersized but scrappy. Throughout his career, he has displayed good short-area quickness and great run support skills. His hips are fluid and he can transition without losing any speed. He’s also been an effective blitzer, quickly getting into the backfield and redirecting when he recognizes a run play. Taylor is never going to be an outside corner he just hasn’t shown he can stick with his man, and he got caught peeking in the backfield too often. It’s hard to imagine he becomes any kind of star, but he could definitely be a solid nickel corner.

231. Tiawan Mullen | CB | Indiana | 5’10”, 180 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 58, TFL 1, S 0, Int 2, PD 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: The brother of NFL corner Trayvon Mullen and cousin of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Mullen certainly has the bloodlines that scream “NFL-caliber player.” The issue is his lack of size. At 5’8”, 181 pounds, Mullen will be limited to the slot in the NFL, but for a small dude, he is not afraid to get in the center of the action and get physical. His pro day helped him regain his footing as a draft prospect, recording a 4.42 in the 40, 19 reps on the bench, and a 7.00 in the 3-cone drill. His biggest flaw is that his instincts lead him awry at times, making him susceptible to fakes as well as stop-and-go routes. Nonetheless, he is an intriguing late-round option with starting nickel upside.

232. Tanner McKee | QB | Stanford | 6’6”, 228 lbs

2022 Stats: 264 COMP, 426 ATT, 2947 YDS, 13 TD, 8 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: McKee is a gifted pocket passer with great size and a strong arm. What I love the most about McKee is his ability to deliver the ball from many different arm angles, allowing him to accurately deliver off-balanced and off-scripted throws. In all fairness, Stanford’s offensive line had its share of struggles in 2022, but McKee took a lot of sacks he did not have to this past season. Too often on tape you will find him holding onto the ball too long and failing to sense pressure, which was extremely detrimental for an RPO-heavy offense like Stanford’s. He also sticks onto his first read too long, which prevents him from scanning the whole field and finding open receivers. It is clear he does not possess the mobility to create chunks of positive yardage on the ground, and that may be the determining factor in whether or not he is selected within the first two days of the draft. NFL teams are willing to gamble on talented passers, but having minimal mobility really limits his ceiling.

233. Chase Cota | WR | Oregon | 6‘3“, 209 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Rec 36, Yds 497, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

234. Travis Dye | RB | USC | 5’10”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 145, Yds 884, Ave 6.1, TD 9, Rec 21, Yds 202, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Ryland B.: Dye cuts an interesting figure in the crowd of college running backs. He has a surprisingly slight build for the position and an aversion to wearing gloves, but he’s been an incredibly productive and effective runner while at Oregon, and later USC. But there are real concerns about his NFL potential. Listed at 200 pounds and likely playing at less, Dye’s smaller build is an immediate red flag on his draft profile. Beyond that, he’s not a particularly powerful runner, although he plays with plenty of effort. Athletically, he doesn’t have the breakaway speed of other successful backs in his weight class, but he has a fast stride and good short-area quickness. Dye’s efforts in the passing game are certainly a bright spot, as he’s been a popular and productive target in the passing game. However, while he’s displayed good hands and toughness, I’m not sure if a switch to slot receiver (as some have proposed) would be a great plan. Overall, I like Dye a lot as a college player and think he’d certainly be worth a UDFA contract with the hope he can develop into a contributor.

235. Hunter Luepke | FB | North Dakota State | 6’1”, 236 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 98, Yds 621, Ave 6.3, TD 9, Rec 14, Yds 196, TD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Jeremy: NDSU produces physical players every year, and Luepke is a thumper as a blocker and pretty refined as a pass catcher. He can easily handle your more traditional swing-outs and flat routes, but also has natural hands and can track the ball over his shoulder. After the catch, he runs through tackles and has deceptively quick feet. Can hold his own vs blitzing LBs and DEs in pass pro as well. Best FB prospect in this class.

236. Clayton Tune | QB | Houston | 6’3”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: 334 COMP, 496 ATT, 4074 YDS, 40 TD, 10 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Noah_E: A starter for the last three-and-a-half years at Houston, Clayton Tune has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. He has prototypical size and great mental abilities. He possesses elite escapability, great pocket presence, and very smooth footwork. He utilizes his strong arm and quick release to make throws look effortless. His accuracy is a tad inconsistent, especially as a deep passer, but overall his ball placement is solid. Now he isn’t going to go out there and make those jaw-dropping throws with insane arm angles like the Patrick Mahomes or the Josh Allens of the world. But he makes the throws that he’s asked to make and even without the physical gifts, I think if anyone is NFL-ready, it’s Clayton Tune.

237. Lindsey Scott, Jr. | QB | Incarnate Word | 5’11”, 212 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, 322 COMP, 454 ATT, 4686 YDS, 60 TD, 8 INT

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

238. Blake Whiteheart | TE | Wake Forest | 6’4”, 240 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Rec 24, Yds 295, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

239. Ronnie Hickman | S | Ohio State | 6’1”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13, T 53, TFL 1.5, Int 1, PD 7.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Jeremy Betz: Hickman has great size for the position and plays his best as an “in-the-box” strong safety. A solid tackler, Hickman is strong in run support, but he can also hang with TEs in man coverage. He can sometimes get lost in zone schemes and can be moved off his spot by savvy QBs and creative route combinations. That, along with Iffy ball skills has hurt Hickman’s Draft stock, but teams looking for a safety with the versatility to play around the LOS and in man coverage on the back end could find good value on Day 3 targeting Hickman.

240. Jason Taylor | S | Okalahoma State | ’”, lbs

2022 Stats: T 80, FF 0, INT 6, PD 7.

Wilbar’s grade: 7th

241. Brandon Hill | S | Pittsburgh | 5’11”, 195 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, T 67, TFL .5, Int 0, PD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Ryland B.: Hill is a slightly undersized safety who can struggle with bigger pass-catchers like tight ends. He is a quick mover with choppy feet and an aggressive style of play. This can be a good thing, but Hill can be a little overly enthusiastic when biting on run fakes. He’s pretty sticky in man coverage overall, however, and a willing run defender. Hill’s lack of size and great safety instincts will limit his impact at the next level. I see him as a nickel corner more than anything in the NFL.

242. Christopher Smith | S | Georgia | 5’11”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15, T 61, TFL 5, S 1, Int 3, PD 5.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Noah_E: You often hear people call a safety a “centerfielder,” and that’s exactly what Christopher Smith is. His range is truly phenomenal, he’s always around the ball, and he doesn’t allow guys to get behind him. His instincts and play recognition are some of the best in the class, allowing him to be all over the field. Smith also reads the quarterback very well and has solid ball skills. He is a bit undersized and his thin frame limits him physically as a run defender. He tends to have trouble taking on blockers and will get taken out of the play more often than you’d like. He is sometimes a tick slow to recognize route combinations, but his speed and quickness usually make up for it. If he can put on a little muscle, he could be a very good player.

243. Cameron Young | DT | Mississippi State | 6‘3”, 320 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 37, TFL 3, S 1, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: Young is a long-armed defensive lineman who plays like a nose tackle, despite lacking the bulk to be one in the NFL. Young measured in lighter than expected at the combine (304 pounds), which makes his evaluation a little more difficult. Could he add weight and remain inside? Absolutely, but due to the specific issues in his game, his best fit may be in a 5-technique role in the NFL, where he can use his quickness and length to create more penetration. Young does not bring much as a pass rusher at this point, but he is patient as a run defender, displaying good balance and reactionary speed. Overall, I do not see any “wow” traits in his game, but with a coach who has a specific role for him, he could develop into a nice rotational piece down the line.

244. Charlie Thomas | LB/S | Georgia Tech | ‘”, lbs

2022 stats: T 71, S 2, INT 2, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

245. Deuce Vaughn | RB | Kansas State | 5’6”, 172 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 293, Yds 1558, Ave 5.3, TD 9, Rec 42, Yds 378, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Ryland B.: Vaughn has become a very popular late-round selection in Steeler mock drafts, and I can see why. He’s incredibly fast and shifty with some lethal jukes up his sleeve. Vaughn is a good receiver and despite his small frame he has good leg drive and physicality. However, his size is a major issue as he just doesn’t have the mass (listed at 172 lbs.) to be a punishing runner or blocker. In pass protection, he shows good effort but simply lacks the size to be effective. I also worry about his durability at the NFL level. Vaughn has some promising traits, but I struggle to agree with spending a draft pick on a running back his size.

246. PJ Mustipher | DT | Penn State | 6‘4”, 323 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 37, TFL .5, S 0, FR 0, FF 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Jeremy: Mustipher is a below average athlete, but he has decent tape at Penn State as a big, two-gapping run-stuffer on the interior. He anchors well and his play recognition is solid, but can get outmuscled by longer, stronger interior blockers when it’s time to shed and make a tackle. He’ll have an uphill battle to prove his poor testing numbers aren’t indicators of his ability to perform against the best of the best at the NFL. Teams looking Mustipher’s way will be wanting a rotational run-stopper that could hopefully improve as an athlete and as a technician in the right system with proper coaching.

247. Brad Robbins | P | Michigan | 6‘1”, 203 lbs

2022 stats: GP 14, P 43, Yds 1818, Ave 42.3.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

248. Michael Turk | P | Oklahoma | 5‘11”, 230 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, P 63, Yds 2948, Ave 46.8.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

249. Lonnie Phelps | EDGE | Kansas | 6‘3”, 244 lbs

2022 stats: GP 13, T 57, TFL 11.5, S 7, PD 1, FR 0, FF 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Ryland B.: I wasn’t overly impressed with Phelps’ game, but there definitely were some positives. He has a fast first step and is a great accelerator, but his lack of size, strength, and length prevent him from being a truly impactful pass-rusher. Once good OTs get their hands on Phelps, he’s too easily washed outside and taken out of the play. That being said, Phelps has a good motor and football IQ, and it shows up in his pursuit and general effort. There’s definitely aspects to like, but to me Phelps is a developmental UDFA/late round prospect in this year’s draft.

250. Dante Stills | DL | West Virginia | 6‘4”, 280 lbs

2022 stats: GP 12, T 26, TFL 9, S 4.5, FR 1, FF 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th

Andrew Wilbar: I had a little higher grade on Stills’ brother, Darius, who is currently a free agent. However, Dante is an intriguing prospect in his own right, bringing an intriguing blend of speed, tenacity, and instincts. Stills is a great penetrator, anticipating pass-rushing lanes and getting small to sneak through small openings in gaps. I have concerns as to whether or not he can hold up against the run in the NFL, but he does a good job disengaging from blocks and making plays against the run despite his lack of size. With someone as schematically versatile as Stills, there is bound to be interest from NFL teams in the later rounds.

What are your thoughts on this year’s Big Board, Steeler fans? Which players do you like the most as fits for the Steelers? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!