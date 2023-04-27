Steelers Fans believe offensive tackle should be the target in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, and fans of all 32 NFL organizations are taking a look at how the draft might play out on Thursday night for Round 1.

Mock drafts are a favorite, but instead of focusing solely on players, it is also important to talk about what position you think teams should target. This isn’t necessarily talking about picking by position, but merely saying where you feel the team’s largest needs reside, based on position.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are several positions of need heading into the 3-day selection process. While Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan have done a great job filling most of the glaring team needs, some of the team’s approach certainly has changed since the start of the new league year in March.

This is where the Steelers Burning Question comes into play. Earlier this week I asked the question, and the fans answered to their best ability.

With that said, below was the Burning Question before the 2023 NFL Draft began:

What position do you want the Steelers to address in Round 1?

OT

CB

WR

DL

ILB

OLB

Other

When the results came in, the Steelers fan base made it clear what position they felt the team should target in Round 1 of the draft. The fans want an offensive tackle, and it isn’t really close.

Will the Steelers follow through? If so, they’ll have to hope for the very best for the 16 picks before the team drafts.

Will Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski and possibly Darnell Wright be available? There is a chance none of them are, in which case the Steelers could take the next best tackle, or they look at another position.

How will things play out? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.