2023 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select Broderick Jones with 1st round pick

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs that they needed to address. Unlike in 2022, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring need on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: safety, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2023. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

When the dust settled, the Steelers have selected offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia with their first pick in the draft.

The Steelers are taking Georgia OT Broderick Jones. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

For some analysis of this selection, which was made after the Steelers trade up with the New England Patriots to take Jones.

This from the BTSC Big Board:

Jones is an extremely athletic prospect with good size and strength to match. With elite physical traits and a stellar resume as a starter on college football’s best team, only Jones’ imperfect technique is dampening his draft hype. His footwork and hand placement can be uneven and overly aggressive, and it’s fair to say that at times he has over-relied on his excellent athleticism. He can play a little high up as well. His awareness as a blocker, although better than some might think, could also use some improvement. Jones’ attitude as a blocker is not a problem, however. He’s a road-grader through-and-through. Because of that, I think that between Jones’ athleticism and want-to, he will definitely be able to clean up his technique at the next level. He’s a top-notch first-round prospect in my book.

For more of a scouting report on Broderick Jones, this from the Draft Network:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Incredible athleticism at the position

“Finisher” mentality

Potential/upside

Top Reasons For Concern:

Limited experience (19 starts)

Inconsistent technique/mechanics

Overaggressiveness

Size (NFL Combine):

Height: 6′ 5”

Weight: 311 lbs

Arm Length: 34 3/4”

Hand Size: 10 5/8”

Athletic Testing (NFL Combine):

40-yard Dash: 4.97s

Vertical Jump: 30”

Broad Jump: 9′ 0”

Short-Shuttle: TBD

Three-Cone: TBD

Bench Reps: TBD

Ideal Role: Starting left tackle

Scheme Fit: Scheme versatile

