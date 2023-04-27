The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded up in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock!

Rather than wait for the 17th selection of the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a trade with New England Patriots to the 14th position and are now on the clock to make their selection.

This is the fourth time the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded up in the first round of the NFL draft, most recently in 2019 when they moved up 10 positions to the 10th spot in order to draft Devin Bush. The Steelers also moved up seven spots in 2006 to draft Santonio Holmes with the 25th overall pick. In one of their greatest moves in draft history, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved up 11 spots in 2003 in order to draft a Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu with the 16th overall selection.

The exact terms of the trade are for pick 17 and 120 of this year’s draft.