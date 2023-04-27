Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not apologizing at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL Draft.

Rodger Godell comes out to a nice round of boos.

Look like Travis Kelce is trying to steal Daniel J's look.

Panthers go Bryce Young, to the surprise of nobody.

Texans also in the mood for a QB and go with C.J. Stroud. I would love to see four QB's drafted before the Steelers pick.

Wow, the Texans traded back up to pick 3!!!

Now they go defense and grab edge rusher Will Anderson. What a start for the Texans.

Three of first four picks are QB's as the Colts select Anthony Richardson.

Possibly to the Steelers dismay Seattle takes Devon Witherspoon. Hope this doesn't start a run on CB's.

Cardinals trade back up to six, with the Lions and draft tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Do the Raiders make a crazy pick like they are known for? Nope, they take Tyree Wilson, edge from Texas Tech.

Pick 8 is the Falcons, and they take a RB in Bijian Robinson. That is good for the Steelers.

Eagles swap picks with the Bears and grab Jalen Carter. Carter still get into the top ten.

Chicago now grabs Darnell Wright....another tackle off the board.

Titans also go tackle ( or guard) Peter Skoronski. Really starting to feel I don't know what the Steelers will have available at 17.

The Lions now get on the board after trading back, and give the Steelers choice a boost by taking a running back

After Rogers leaves town, where will the Pack go? Wow, they roll the dice on Lukas Van Ness. More help for the Steelers.

Steelers traded up with the Patriots at 14!!!! For picks 17 and 120.

Steelers grab Broderick Jones, OT from Georgia.

Steelers get a nice Tackle in round one. I like the move to get the guy they wanted on the line.

Omar making a move up. Definitely a bold move by the new GM.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on this and see how how I feel about it in the morning, and then on to day two.

For more information on the pick, check out the breaking news podcast below: