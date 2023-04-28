Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The Mock at the End of the World

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. Today’s show is best listened to BEFORE THE DRAFT! We’ll got mock draft round-ups from all the Pittsburgh insiders to the national figures to the bookies, and even the mockers we actually trust. We’ll put our Mock Draft Projection Theory to the test by eliminating a popular choice and announcing our final 3 candidates for pick 17. Then, Khan Szn continues with a focus on special teams, and the return of the DJ rumor mill. Plus, why Canada is already handicapping the team, according to Reddit. And, the one thing Ben recently said that makes me think OT will not be in play at pick 17. With hosts Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Mock the Mock Pick 17

Mock the Mock Pick 32

Khan SZN

Blame Canada

Revisionist History

Kenny on The Pivot

Shazier on Footbahlin

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Listen to the show on the player below:

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select Broderick Jones from Georgia in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Finally! The pick is in. The Steelers addressed the OT position with the choice of Broderick Jones from Georgia with the 14th pick after trading a fourth to New England. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

Listen to the show in the player below:

The Steelers Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Broderick Jones

There were so many possibilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft. When the time came around for the selection to be read at the podium, the player announced was Broderick Jones. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the pick of the big OT on the latest episode of the BTSC Draft Roundtable.

Listen to the show in the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: Khan and company stay aggressive with Broderick Jones pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their new front office have been aggressive all offseason, and aren’t stopping anytime soon. Jeff Hartman talks about this, and more, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride” talking about the team’s pick of Broderick Jones and plenty more!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The aggressiveness of the trade for Broderick Jones

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show in the player below:

