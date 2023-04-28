Steelers Stock Report: Whose stock is rising, and falling, after the Broderick Jones pick

“With the 14th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Broderick Jones, offensive tackle, Georgia.”

After sending Picks 17 and 120 (4th Rd.) to the New England Patriots, the Steelers traded up to select their presumptive Left Tackle of the future in the former UGA Bulldog.

So whose stock is rising and who’s took a hit with this selection? Let’s take a look:

STOCK UP

Pat Meyer, OL Coach

Watch Jones play football and you’ll see the epitome of Pat Meyer’s blocking method on display. Jones is an attacker, taking the “offensive” descriptor of his tackle position literally. Quick striking, powerful hands throw defenders off balance and then Jones’ athleticism does the rest. Just a year ago, many were skeptical that Meyer could help improve the play of a dismal OL. Now, the Steelers are prioritizing players that fit his style. That’s a big win for Meyer.

STOCK UP

Steelers Front Office

If rumors heading into the draft are to be believed, Omar Khan and Andy Weidl are feeling pretty good right now about their level of say in the design and structure of the roster after selecting a Maulet in the trenches over a cornerback or edge rusher as was believed to be the preference of Mike Tomlin. Now, I’m not here trying to say that there’s a huge rift in philosophy between coach and GM, but the fact that Khan/Weidl got their guy shows that Art Rooney II is on board with their roster-building plan. That’s good news for them, and good news for Steelers fans.

STOCK DOWN

Dan Moore, Jr., Chuks Okorafor

There was a time this offseason that it looked like the Steelers might be just fine trotting out their 2022 starting five on the OL, giving the nod to Moore as a developing player at left tackle despite his struggles. That appears to be out the window with the Jones selection, with the Steelers likely pegging their new toy as Moore’s LT replacement. I’d give Moore a little, um, “Moore” than a fighting chance to hold on to his job into training camp and maybe even early in season, but the writing is on the wall for the incumbent Moore, and he’ll likely have a short leash. My colleague Geoffrey Benedict also astutely pointed out that Okorafor might get pushed for his job if both Moore and Jones prove to be the better options at either tackle slot. The money might prevent the Steelers from benching Chuks, but this team wants to win in 2023. They’ll put the best 5 out there, no matter who they are.

STOCK UP

Kenny Pickett’s Injury History

Unfortunately for the young ‘cube, Pickett’s promising first season as a pro was dotted with concerning head injuries after he sustained 2 concussions that kept him out of games. Enter Broderick Jones, who didn’t allow a single sack in 2022 protecting Stetson Bennett. With Jones protecting his blind side, Pickett can settle in even more in the pocket in 2023, focusing more on making correct reads and growing as an NFL QB than running for his life. Good news for the young gun.

Who else’s stock is going up or down after Round 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and don’t forget to stay tuned for all of BTSC’s draft coverage online and through the Steel Curtain Podcast Network. For a list of available prospects, stats, and more heading into Day 2, go to btscbigboard.com.

Go Steelers!