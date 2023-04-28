The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded back from the 80th pick of the 2023 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their second trade of the 2023 NFL draft. Rather than make the 49th selection the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a trade with Carolina Panthers back to the 93rd position and will wait it out even longer before making their third-round selection.

In exchange for the 80th pick, the Steelers have acquired 93rd pick in the third round and pick 132 in the fourth round. This per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Steelers trade 80 to Carolina for 93 and 132 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

After trading up three spots in the first round on Day 1, the Steelers surrendered the 120th pick to do so. Now the Steelers trade back in the third round thirteen spots to gain back a fourth-round pick.

