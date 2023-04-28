Steelers Burning Question: What grade do you give the Steelers pick of Broderick Jones?

The 2023 NFL Draft is under way, and Round 1 is in the books. Before looking ahead to Days 2 and 3, it’s important to get a perspective on the player teams selected, if they had a pick, on Day 1.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they were aggressive as they moved up ahead of the New York Jets, trading with the New England Patriots, from pick No. 17 to 14 to select Broderick Jones out of Georgia.

Jones isn’t considered a finished product, but has the traits to be a potential anchor at left tackle for the next decade, and hopefully more. Here is what our BTSC Big Board said about Jones:

Jones is an extremely athletic prospect with good size and strength to match. With elite physical traits and a stellar resume as a starter on college football’s best team, only Jones’ imperfect technique is dampening his draft hype. His footwork and hand placement can be uneven and overly aggressive, and it’s fair to say that at times he has over-relied on his excellent athleticism. He can play a little high up as well. His awareness as a blocker, although better than some might think, could also use some improvement. Jones’ attitude as a blocker is not a problem, however. He’s a road-grader through-and-through. Because of that, I think that between Jones’ athleticism and want-to, he will definitely be able to clean up his technique at the next level. He’s a top-notch first-round prospect in my book.

Jones is a talented player, but whether fans were happy with the way the draft played out is anyone’s guess. It is at this point where we ask what you thought of the pick! Let us know the grade you would give the Jones pick in the poll below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL Draft.

