2023 NFL Draft Day 2: TV schedule, start time, location, and more

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books. The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move and jumped up three places to snag offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Steelers surrendered their fourth-round pick to swap first-round selections with the New England Patriots before the athletic tackle was off the board.

Surprisingly, there are several draft picks who some had linked to the Steelers at 17 that are still on the board for Round 2. Having the first pick of the night, will the Steelers take one of their options or move back to gain back some picks? The only way we’re going to find out is to tune in.

So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds will be drafted when, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2023 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: NFL+, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Friday, April 28, 2023

7 PM EST Rounds 2 & 3 (picks 32-102)

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 103- 259)

