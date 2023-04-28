2023 NFL Draft: All you need to know about the Steelers’ top pick, Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is all the coverage on their Day 1 pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold, and strong, statement in the 2023 NFL Draft by trading up to pick No 14 in the first round. With the pick, the Steelers took Broderick Jones without thinking about other prospects who might have been available when it was their turn to select, but this doesn’t seem to bother Mike Tomlin or Omar Khan.

Without looking ahead, the Steelers did something they’ve been putting off for quite a while now. That would be building the offensive line and giving their young quarterback Kenny Pickett the “Pickett fence” he needs to have success at the NFL level.

Jones was the first offensive tackle drafted in the first round by the Steelers in well over two decades.

With that said, be sure to check out all of our coverage on the University of Georgia tackle here in this stream, and be sure to check back so you don’t miss a thing on all of our draft coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to press on throughout Days 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.