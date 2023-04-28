 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumors swirl about the Steelers trade options with pick No. 32 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of options if they want to move off the No. 32 pick and gain more draft capital.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a semi-aggressive move in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by leap-frogging the New York Jets, who also were in the market for an offensive tackle, and trading with the New England Patriots at pick No. 14.

Pittsburgh had to send a 4th Round pick to the Patriots to make the move up three spots, but when it comes to draft capital the team has options as they hold the top pick in Round 2 of the 3-day selection process.

The 32nd overall pick, obtained in the Chase Claypool trade with the Chicago Bears, is highly coveted by teams who want to ensure they don’t miss on players who weren’t taken in Round 1, but might not be there when they pick in Round 2.

Even early on Friday rumors have started to swirl about teams wanting to move up in that 32nd spot. The Steelers are fielding calls, but that doesn’t mean they will trade back if there is a player they deem can’t-miss at that spot.

This from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

Pelissero isn’t the only “insider” who is hearing the Steelers are getting plenty of calls about that pick. This from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

You can include Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated as another reporter who is hearing the same thing about four teams vying for the Steelers 32nd pick.

At this point the question isn’t “will the Steelers get offers?”, but “will the offer be good enough for the Steelers to accept?”

After sending a 4th Round pick to the Patriots, the Steelers’ draft capital has gotten thin. At the moment of this being written, the Steelers only have six total picks in the draft, only five remaining after Round 1.

Will the team pull the trigger on a trade? Or should they stay put? Let us know what you think, and stay tuned to this article for the latest news and rumors surrounding these events as they happen throughout the day Friday.

