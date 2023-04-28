Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers two Round 2 selections

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And here we go with Night 2!

Alan Faneca announces the pick, and it wasn't much of a surprise when he announced Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers get a guy at 32 that many thought they would take at 17. You have to chalk that up as a win.

Mr. Levis chose not to go back to the draft but was taken with the second pick.

Back-to-back TE's for Lions and Raiders.

Shannon White cries as Jonathan Mingo goes of the board to the Panthers.

Sorry, but I am sort of bored between Steelers picks here.

Steelers back on the clock.

Keeanu Benton is the pick. Decent pick for a defensive lineman at this point.

Is this the run-stuffing nose tackle so many fans have been longing for? I hope so.

My opinion is that Omar Khan is having a good first draft. All three of these guys can contribute early and often this season.

Going to sign off now to prep for Round 3 as the Steelers have one more pick tonight. Check back for a Round 3 article.

There you have it, my knee jerks. Not a lot of time to process, as I am already looking on to round three and where the Steelers might go with their pick.

Check out more on this pick in the SCN breaking news podcast on Joey Porter Jr:

Here is the breaking news podcast on Keeanu Benton: