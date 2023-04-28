Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers taking Darnell Washington in Round 3

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL Draft.

So far so good for the Steelers. I'm feeling good about the Steelers first two rounds, now to keep it rolling in Round 3.

The Eagles are killing it in this draft. Glad they are in the NFC.

Well, looks like Detroit gained another Hooker.

Houston is having a decent draft as well.

So as I watch TE Darnell Washington fall further and further in this draft due to questions about his knee. Worth a 3rd rounder?

Steelers now on the clock.

Steelers trade back with the Panthers. Steelers get pick 93 and 132. That is a great trade for the Steelers at this point.

The only reason I would have wanted the Steelers to stay put os that I am tired and could have gone to bed.

The 49ers get their first pick of the draft at pick 87.

Steelers end up taking TE Darnell Washington.

So far the Steelers have drafted 4 players that had all been locked at one point to the Steelers at pick 17 or 32. This is crazy.

The Kahn Man has been working his magic. What an offseason for the Steelers so far.

I am going to bed a happy Steelers fan tonight.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on these and see how how I feel about them in the morning, and then on to day three.

