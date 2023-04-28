2023 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select Joey Porter Jr. with first 2nd round pick

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs that they needed to address. Unlike in 2022, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring need on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: safety, pass rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2023. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

When the dust settled, the Steelers have selected Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State University with their first pick in the 2nd Round of the draft.

For some analysis on Joey Porter Jr., this is from our very own BTSC Big Board:

Porter’s length and physicality make it almost impossible to win one-on-one against him; there’s no doubt he can be trusted when left isolated, even against backside receivers. Porter works in strong press and jabs throughout routes, mixing in both hands and placing them well on shoulder pads. On top of that, his instincts and anticipation are outstanding, enabling him to jump routes and understand where he should be positioned in zone. Even when he gives up separation, Porter’s arms are so long that he can tip passes effortlessly. Porter is certainly strong and big enough to even go head-to-head with tight ends in the slot, something which is rare for cornerbacks or even safeties. In terms of tackling, he’s good in the open field and is able to wrestle through blocks to make a stop. One of the areas of weakness for Porter is surrendering space, particularly on short, quick-hitting routes; he probably needs to clean up his turns and movement skills on breaks. Further, he should be conscious of not being overly physical, because subtle grabs or contact could be flagged at the next level. Porter’s solid Combine workout (despite not doing drills) and combination of ridiculous frame/wingspan make him a prototypical press corner who can lock down an entire side of the field.

For a scouting report on Porter Jr., here is a full rundown from The Draft Network:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Prototypical length and then some to play press-man on the perimeter

Excellent ball skills at the catch point

Significant growth in press technique and footwork in 2022

Height/weight/speed athlete at a premier position

Top Reasons For Concern:

High-hipped frame can lead to some tightness in transition

Perimeter block deconstruction in run support can improve

Scheme-specific talent

Size (NFL Combine):

Height: 6′ 2 1/2”

Weight: 193 lbs

Arm Length: 34”

Hand Size: 10”

Athletic Testing (NFL Combine):

40-yard Dash: 4.46s

Vertical Jump: 35”

Broad Jump: 10′ 9”

Short-Shuttle: TBD

Three-Cone: TBD

Bench Reps: 17 reps

Ideal Role: Perimeter cornerback

Scheme Fit: Press-man-heavy defensive system

Prospect Comparison: Marlon Humphrey (2017 NFL Draft)

