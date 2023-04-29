Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Is Broderick Jones the Steelers Dude of the Week?

Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The Steel Curtain Network duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk about the

News and Notes

To be happy with Broderick or not to be happy with Broderick?

Dude of the Week

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select in CB Joey Porter, Jr. of Penn State in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The pick is in. In Round 2, the Steelers addressed the cornerback position with the choice of legacy Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The Steelers Draft Roundtable: Welcome back to Pittsburgh, Joey Porter, Jr.

The Steelers chose not to trade the 32nd overall pick in the NFL and selected legacy Joey Porter Jr. Join SCN’s Geoffrey Benedict, Shannon White and Daniel J. for immediate reaction to the pick.

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select DL Keanu Benton from Wisconsin with their second pick in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The pick is in. In Round 2, the Steelers addressed the defensive line with the choice of Keanu Benton from Wisconsin with the 49th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The Steelers Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Keanu Benton

With their second pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, The Steelers, with the 49th overall pick, selected Wisconsin’s Keanu Benton. Join SCN and FFSN’s Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz for immediate reaction to the pick.

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select TE Darnell Washington from Georgia with their second pick in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The pick is in. In Round 3, the Steelers traded down 13 spots to get back into the fourth round. The Men of Steel then addressed the tight end position with the choice of Darnell Washington from Georgia with the 93rd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The Steelers Draft Day 2 Wrap Up: The Steelers Front Office continues to impress in Rounds 2 and 3

After a stellar Round 1 on Thursday with Broderick Jones being selected by the Men of Steel. On Day 2, Omar Khan added three more Top 50 picks and reattained a fourth-round pick. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis in wrapping up an exciting second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

