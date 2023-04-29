2023 NFL Draft Day 3: TV schedule, start time, location, and more

Day 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL draft are in the books. The Pittsburgh Steelers followed up their move up in Round 1 by holding pat for both of their Round 2 selections. After adding cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, the Steelers moved back 13 spots in Round 3 to add back a fourth-round pick and still got tight end Darnell Washington. In all, it’s been a great draft so far for the Steelers.

But it’s not over yeat!

The Steelers still have three more picks on Saturday with a fourth-round pick and two seventh-round selections. So you don’t miss any of the action, listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL draft, which rounds will be drafted when, and the various place you can watch or listen to the draft.

2023 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: NFL+, Fubo (Click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire draft), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+: Click HERE to watch LIVE!

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 103- 259)

