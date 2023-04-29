Knee jerk reactions after the Steelers 4th round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the last few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Or so I thought...

The Steelers have already crushed this draft. Anything else they get now is just bonus if it works out.

The draft hasn’t even started and there are two trades. The Saints move up and then the Raiders.

30 picks until the Steelers are up.

The third pick of the day is another trade. Even more, its another Georgia defender to the Eagles.

Lots of linemen going early on Day 3.

The Patriots use the pick they received from the Steelers on Thursday to trade up for a kicker. What’s even better is the Jets now own the pick the Steelers used to move up... in front of the Jets.

The Eagles add another Georgia player, this time trading running back D’Andre Swift for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

A couple quarterbacks off the board. This is a picture of me caring.

The Steelers are on the clock...

The Steelers keep it in the family and draft Nate’s little brother. It’s Nick Herbig, linebacker from Wisconsin.

It’s another guy a number of fans wanted. At least some fans did.

It’s not just about the family connection. Nate hasn’t even played a snap for the Steelers.

He’s small for an edge rusher. Perhaps the Steelers have their “big” backup edge with DeMarvin Leal and their “small” guy in Herbig.

There will be plenty of time to break this down between now and training camp. Now it’s time to take a nap until Round 7.

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m going to think about this one and see how how I feel about it, and then on to round seven.

