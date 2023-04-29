Knee jerk reactions after the Steelers’ two 7th round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game. It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the last few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Man, this is a long time between picks! Not that I want players in the middle, I just want to get on with it.

On to the sixth-round! Not long until the Steelers... oh wait. There’s still another round to go.

Finally into Round 7

And there was some Steelers news as they sign a slot corner in free agency.

Four hours later the Steelers are on the clock

Pick is in: CB Cory Trice Jr. from Purdue

Of course NFL Network were showing a lot about the previous pick but none about the Steelers pick. It makes it hard to have a good knee jerk.

Corner was a clear need going into this draft so I don’t hate the pick. Khan and the front office have torn up the rest of this draft so I’ll trust them on this and give the kid a chance

The Steelers final pick is in: G Spencer Anderson from Maryland.

Guess what? The NFL Network went to commercial break and I know nothing about this guy.

I liked that the Steelers took chances on guys in the seventh round at positions they would benefit the most from a 7th round surprise.

Hats off to Omar Kahn. His first draft has given me a lot of confidence in what he can do as a GM. Would have been nice to get an inside linebacker but the Steelers addressed every other glaring need.

There is a bright future ahead in Pittsburgh and it’ll be here before you know it. CAN’T WAIT!!

There you have it, my knee jerks. I’m exhausted. Time to take a week to recover.

