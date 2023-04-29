2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 Pittsburgh Steelers news, updates and open thread

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is HERE!! No more mock drafts. No more breakdowns. No more educated guesses. No more scenarios.

No, it is time to sit back and see who the Steelers select in Round 2, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have three picks on Day 2.

If you need information on the upcoming event, here is some solid stuff for you below:

2023 NFL Draft Schedule

TV: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online: NFL+, Fubo (Click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire draft), Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV stream, Hulu with live TV

ESPN app or ESPN+: Click HERE to watch LIVE!

Radio (Nationally): SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Radio (Locally): Steelers Nation Radio— Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com or on the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12 PM EST Rounds 4 through 7 (picks 103- 259)

The Steel Curtain Network will be doing a live broadcast on the SCN YouTube channel following each pick. Make sure you subscribe to the channel HERE and turn on notifications to be alerted to the live broadcast. Just like the first two days, there will also be a breaking news podcast on our audio platforms immediately following each selection.